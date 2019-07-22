The best geek fashion of San Diego Comic-Con

And because we all love a villain, Jill N. Nofzinger made this couture dress inspired by Maleficent. This dress also transforms on the catwalk. In this first photo, we see a black gown. Click to the next photo to see how she brings the dragon fire into her design.
Last year the Her Universe Fashion Show also started a junior designers competition. This year the theme was Steven Universe and on the runway we have the honorable mentions. In the back from left to right we have 6-year-old Wesley, with her design "I am mom"; Ashley Eckstein; designer Canada, 16; and to her left her best friend and model. Canada's design is named Rainbow Quartz. Front and center, designer Mercy showcases her dress titled Fusion Cuisine.