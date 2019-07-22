The best geek fashion of San Diego Comic-Con

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-1172
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-1224
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-1230
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-1317
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-1489
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-1495
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-1504
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-1521
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-1527
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-1569
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-1595
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-1599
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-1624
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-1672
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-1703
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-1736
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-1798
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-1801
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-1850
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-1855
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-1892
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-1949
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-1954
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-1967
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2007
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2015
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2039
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2081
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2128
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2131
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2161
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2209
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2236
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2284
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2262
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2306
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2339
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2387
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2374
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2451
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2470
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2524
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2597
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2608
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2633-copy
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2648
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2692
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2671
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-3326
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2724
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2753
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2769
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2791
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2808
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2835
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2866
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2887
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2892
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2942
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-3322
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2968
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-3087
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-3099
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-3127
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-3162
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-3279
  • sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-3321

The power of fashion

Step into the biggest celebration of geek fashion during San Diego Comic-Con: the Her Universe Fashion Show. This year the show celebrated its sixth anniversary with the theme "power of fashion," inspired by She-Ra and the princesses of power.

Ashley Eckstein, founder of Her Universe and the voice of Star Wars' Ahsoka Tano, kicks off the catwalk with a first look reminiscent of the classic outfit of Adora.

Check out the gallery to see the different dress transformations and meet this year's show winners. The winners get to create a collection for Hot Topic and Her Universe.

Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
1
of 67

By the power of Gayskull!

And just like She-Ra, Eckstein reveals her second look in front of the audience. Here we can see the moment the red dress drops to the floor to show the second look. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
2
of 67

The final look

Here Eckstein revels the final look of the transformative dress created by 2014 Her Universe Fashion Show winner Andrew MacLaine.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
3
of 67

sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-1317

Published:Photo:Tania González/CNET
4
of 67

Avenge the Fallen

The first contestant to walk the runway is Ericka Angiuli of Anaheim, California. She has a bachelor's degree in fashion and works as a costume designer.

If you are a Marvel fan you should check our our Comic-Con giveaway.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
5
of 67

Avenge the Fallen

The name of Angiuli's dress is Avenge the Fallen. It was inspired in Marvel's Avengers.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
6
of 67

Heart of Kyber

Kimberly Burn found inspiration in Star Wars for her dress called Heart of Kyber.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
7
of 67

Heart of Kyber

Burn believes in the power fashion has to empower people because it allows us to embody the characteristics of our favorite heroes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
8
of 67

Catwoman Origins

Kendra Raymond showcases a convertible dress that was inspired in DC's Catwoman. It started the catwalk with a long coat look.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
9
of 67

Catwoman Origins

The full front look of her dress. Raymond has a degree in fashion design from the University of Nebraska.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
10
of 67

Catwoman Origins

Currently Raymond is working on a second degree in TV and film costume design.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
11
of 67

She-Ra, Princess of Power suit

This design embodies the transformation that happens by power of Grayskull and it evolves into three different looks. It was created by Olivia Mears.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
12
of 67

She-Ra, Princess of Power suit

Mears is recognized by her avant-garde style and she's been featured on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and MTV's Video Music Awards.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
13
of 67

She-Ra, Princess of Power suit

Her final look showcases the blouse under her cape.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
14
of 67

Maleficent

And because we all love a villain, Jill N. Nofzinger made this couture dress inspired by Maleficent. This dress also transforms on the catwalk. In this first photo, we see a black gown. Click to the next photo to see how she brings the dragon fire into her design.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
15
of 67

Maleficent

Nofzinger's design revels a cape that's held at the wrist by a rainbow of colors that evoque Maleficent's green fire and purple dress details.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
16
of 67

Maleficent

Published:Photo:Tania González/CNET
17
of 67

The Night Queen

Design by Cindy Guillermo Heselton.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
18
of 67

The Night Queen

A power suite inspired by Game of Thrones.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
19
of 67

Off With Your Head

Brianna Copper is the talent behind this dress inspired by Alice in Wonderland.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
20
of 67

Off With Your Head

Published:Photo:Tania González/CNET
21
of 67

Something Wicked

This dress inspired by The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was created by Jenny Clark.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
22
of 67

Something Wicked

Published:Photo:Tania González/CNET
23
of 67

I am Batman

Ashley Eckstein's third look of the night was inspired by Batman's 80th anniversary and created by Andre MacLaine.

If you are a DC fan you should check out the Batman display at San Diego Comic-Con.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
24
of 67

A Horsey of a Different Color

Christine Geiger sought inspiration in Swift Wind, She-Ras loyal companion.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
25
of 67

A Horsey of a Different Color

Published:Photo:Tania González/CNET
26
of 67

Moon Healing Esacalation

Britley Morgan Smith from Orange County, California, was inspired by the Sailor Moon franchise.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
27
of 67

Icy Hot Vogue

Sami Hagg got inspiration from from the anime series, My Hero Academia.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
28
of 67

Icy Hot Vogue

Published:Photo:Tania González/CNET
29
of 67

Duck Couture (Wooo-Ooo!)

Liz Todd from Mesa, Arizona, brought us a convertible outfit inspired by Duck Tales. You can totally see Scrooge McDuck in that coat, plus she added some personality imitating his walk for a bit.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
30
of 67

Duck Couture (Wooo-Ooo!)

After the coat came off, she reveled a gown inspired in a lot of gold.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
31
of 67

The Spirit of Hope

Lisa Truong got inspiration from Star Wars for her submission.

Published:Caption:
32
of 67

The Spirit of Hope

Published:
33
of 67

Bring Me Back to the Brienne-ing

Ally Crocker from San Diego used Brienne of Tarth for inspiration for her design.

Published:Caption:
34
of 67

Bring Me Back to the Brienne-ing

Published:
35
of 67

Welcome to Neptune

Veronica Mars was the inspiration for designer Sarah Timm.

Published:Caption:
36
of 67

Welcome to Neptune

Published:
37
of 67

The Lady of Lórien and Light

Designer Katherine Henzler got inspiration from the Lord of the Rings saga.

Published:Caption:
38
of 67

The Lady of Lórien and Light

Her gown also revealed UV reactive fabric. 

Published:Caption:
39
of 67

Haunted House Couture

Ashley revealed a third look inspired by the 50th anniversary of the Disneyland ride Haunted Mansion. The jumpsuit was design by Leetal Platt, 2015 Her Universe Fashion Show winner.

Published:Caption:
40
of 67

A Diamond by Any Other Name

Steven Universe is the inspiration for Lizard Leigh's convertible dress that goes from a mini skirt to a long gown.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
41
of 67

A Diamond by Any Other Name

Here is the long gown look after the transformation.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
42
of 67

My Unicorn

Designer Andrea Ohnesorge sought inspiration from the Unicorn Store to create her couture gown.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
43
of 67

Dreams Come True

Cinderella inspired Hailey Jensen's gown.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
44
of 67

Dreams Come True

Published:Photo:Tania González/CNET
45
of 67

Isla Nublar

Andria Renee is the talent behind this Jurassic Park-inspired dress.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
46
of 67

Clever girl!

It was a great surprise when she revealed the pashmina message.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
47
of 67

Isla Nublar

Renne is the 2019 Judges' Winner.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
48
of 67

The purse though

Published:Photo:Tania González/CNET
49
of 67

It Girl

Stephen King's IT was the inspiration for this couture gown created by Samantha Strickland.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
50
of 67

It Girl

It moved beautifly through the catwalk.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
51
of 67

He's No Good To Me Dead

Heather Smith is a self-tough seamstress who got inspiration from Star Wars for this power suit.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
52
of 67

He's No Good To Me Dead

Smith got inspiration from an specific moment in Star Wars Episode 5: Empire Strike Back, when Boba Fett tells Darth Vader that he needs Han Solo alive.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
53
of 67

He's No Good To Me Dead

Published:Photo:Tania González/CNET
54
of 67

Oogie Boogie's Winter Ball

This two piece look was inspired in Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
55
of 67

Oogie Boogie's Winter Ball

It showcases UV-reactive fabric on the long jacket, dress and stocking. Designer Wes Jenkins painted the bugs in the dress by hand.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
56
of 67

Oogie Boogie's Winter Ball

Here is the look under regular light.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
57
of 67

Bodak Green

Marvel's Loki was what inspired Sarah Hambly with this look.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
58
of 67

sdcc-2019-her-universe-fashion-show-2942

Hambly won the 2019 Audience Winner for the Her Universe Fashion Show.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
59
of 67

Bodak Green

A close-up of the hat.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
60
of 67

On Our Sleves

Before announcing the winners, Ashley Eckstein showcased a final look inspired by the her efforts to create awareness around children's mental health.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
61
of 67

Honorable mention

Last year the Her Universe Fashion Show also started a junior designers competition. This year the theme was Steven Universe and on the runway we have the honorable mentions. In the back from left to right we have 6-year-old Wesley, with her design "I am mom"; Ashley Eckstein; designer Canada, 16; and to her left her best friend and model. Canada's design is named Rainbow Quartz. Front and center, designer Mercy showcases her dress titled Fusion Cuisine.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
62
of 67

Emerson

The first junior winner is Emerson. She learned how to sew so she could create her winning design.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
63
of 67

Pearl Gala

Emily created her design with some help a professional designer.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
64
of 67

Ultra Lapis

Kayla made her outfit by herself and let me tell you that those pants completely rocked the runway.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
65
of 67

The big annoucement

Published:Photo:Tania González/CNET
66
of 67

The 2019 winners

See More
Published:Photo:Tania González/CNET
67
of 67
Now Reading

The best geek fashion of San Diego Comic-Con

Up Next

All the best cosplay we've seen at Comic-Con 2019

Latest Stories

Flaw in Facebook kids app let children chat with unapproved users

Flaw in Facebook kids app let children chat with unapproved users

by
We are giving away complete collectible sets for SDCC 2019

We are giving away complete collectible sets for SDCC 2019

by
Tesla's cooking up a new way to wire its cars, report says

Tesla's cooking up a new way to wire its cars, report says

by
Hasbro crowdfunds the biggest Transformer figure ever

Hasbro crowdfunds the biggest Transformer figure ever

by
The French 'Green Goblin' wants to fly from France to England with his jet-powered Flyboard

The French 'Green Goblin' wants to fly from France to England with his jet-powered Flyboard

by