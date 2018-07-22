Ashley Eckstein's Her Universe fashion show has become a staple of San Diego Comic-Con. The geek couture show changes the life of three designers selected to have their fashions made into a ready-to-buy collection for Hot Topic.
To celebrate the fifth year of the show, Hot Topic, Her Universe and Loungefly joined forces to put together a night packed with surprises and milestones.
After the announcement of the return of the Clone Wars show to Disney's streaming service, Ashley surprised the crowd by welcoming Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker) and Dee Bradley Baker (Clone Trooper) to the runway and yes, they did work that runway.
The fashion show is a competition for 24 designers who create a gown inspired by their fandom.
This dress was created by designer Kelsey Michele, who has a background in illustration and likes to tell a story with her designs. The name of her design is Style on Space Mountain, and it was inspired by the Disney park.
This Harry Potter-inspired gown is a creation of Lynne Martens, who wanted to surprise the judges with an unexpected twist. The gown transformed just as a Fawkes rises from the ashes in Chamber of Secrets.
Cynthia Kirkland started as an art student but opted to move to Orlando, Florida, to pursue a career as a garment cutter and seamstress for Walt Disney World. She was a participant in the 2016 Her Universe Fashion Show.