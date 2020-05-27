Here's what HBO Max looks like on TVs, phones and tablets

HBO's new streaming app is now available, providing access to all of the HBO shows and movies you already know, as well as a ton of other stuff you can't watch at all on regular HBO. Let's take a tour.
Launch devices: Apple and Android but no Roku, Fire TV yet
First things first: To watch HBO Max you have to have the right device. The all-new app is now available on a wide variety of devices, including phones and tablets (iPhones and Google's Android), the web, connected TVs (Apple TV boxes, Samsung smart TVs) and game consoles (Xbox One and PlayStation 4).
Unfortunately neither Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices support HBO Max, even though those devices represent the vast majority of streaming devices in the US. HBO is in talks to add both platforms but they're not live yet.
The cost: $15 per month
HBO Max works just like other streaming services such as Netflix and Disney Plus. It's the same price as standard HBO at $15 per month, which is on the expensive side.
Here's the app running on an Apple TV. After logging in, the first thing you see is one of the biggest improvements over the existing HBO Now and HBO Go apps: profiles for different users, including kids profiles you can lock with a PIN code.
Home page on TVs
Once you select a profile, you'll get a big carousel of featured shows and a smaller row of more shows below.
Old Friends
One of the biggest names on HBO Max is an old favorite: NBC's hit sitcom Friends. You can stream every episode now, although the big reunion special has been delayed by coronavirus.
Content hubs
The app looks largely the same on an iPad. Here you see hubs for various brands which, while not quite as iconic as the Star Wars and Marvel hubs on Disney Plus, still have some big names.
Mini Max
Of course the phone app, seen here on an iPhone, is smaller still, with the hubs and other content sized to match.
Ghibli hub
Each hub offers a deeper dive into each HBO Max property. The service is the exclusive US home to films from Studio Ghibli.
DC hub
As home to the DC franchise of comic book heroes, Max combines original HBO series like Watchmen and movies like Justice League and Wonder Woman. Coming in 2021: The Snyder Cut.
Kids get hubs, too, featuring age-appropriate content. HBO built in a lot of parental controls, including limited search results in kids' profiles.
Left side menus
Both the TV and mobile versions of the app offer navigation on the left side, just like Netflix and Disney Plus, with a variety of different options.
Original series
Like other services, Max has originals that aren't available anywhere else, including standard HBO itself.
Originals on day 1
At launch the selection of those originals is pretty small, however. The six available now include Craftopia, a YouTuber-hosted craft series; Legendary, a competition show based on underground drag balls, and Love Life, a romantic comedy starring Anna Kendrick.
A few more Originals
There's also On the Record, a controversial Me Too documentary film about record executive Russell Simmons; New Looney Tunes cartoons and The Not Too Late Show with Elmo. That's six in all on launch day, if you're counting.
Upcoming originals
This summer Max will release more original series, including Adventure Time: Distant Lands-BMO, which is the first of four specials resurrecting Cartoon Network's franchise Adventure Time (June 25), and American Pickle, the Seth Rogen comedy that is HBO Max's first original film, about a 1920s immigrant who gets preserved in pickle brine for 100 years.
All of HBO
In addition to HBO's original series, Max will also be a home to its rotating list of movies. On this page you get a preview of stuff coming soon to Max, which is pretty HBO-heavy.
Recent movies
Max also brings a slate of recent movies that aren't available on standard HBO, including the Academy Award winner Joker.
Classic movies, too
Did we mention that movies are definitely a strength of HBO Max? Turner Classic Movies are available on the service, as well as the Criterion Collection.
Here's what HBO Max looks like on TVs, phones and tablets
