Halloween's here: Weird horror films and TV shows you may have overlooked

Cadaver (2020)

Consider celebrating Halloween this year by watching overlooked horror movies featuring deadly cults, unhappy ghosts, creepy clowns, evil hair, killer aliens and vengeful witches. I hope you like nightmares. The choices that follow are available on Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. (Please note that CNET may receive a commission if you click through the links to streaming services listed.)

Norwegian horror film Cadaver takes place during the aftermath of a nuclear disaster, where a starving family -- played by Leonora (Gitte Witt), Jacob (Thomas Gullestad) and their daughter Alice (Tuva Olivia Remman) -- finds hope in a charismatic hotel owner Mathias (Thorbjorn Harr) who lures them to his unusual dinner theater who promises them shelter and food.

Attendees wear creepy gold masks to differentiate them from the actors who wander around the hotel acting out scenes that include both sex and violence. Soon it becomes apparent this isn't a typical dinner theater.

