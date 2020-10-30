Halloween's here: Weird horror films and TV shows you may have overlooked

CNET también está disponible en español.

Cadaver (2020)

Consider celebrating Halloween this year by watching overlooked horror movies featuring deadly cults, unhappy ghosts, creepy clowns, evil hair, killer aliens and vengeful witches. I hope you like nightmares. The choices that follow are available on Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. (Please note that CNET may receive a commission if you click through the links to streaming services listed.)  

Norwegian horror film Cadaver takes place during the aftermath of a nuclear disaster, where a starving family -- played by Leonora (Gitte Witt), Jacob (Thomas Gullestad) and their daughter Alice (Tuva Olivia Remman) -- finds hope in a charismatic hotel owner Mathias (Thorbjorn Harr) who lures them to his unusual dinner theater who promises them shelter and food. 

Attendees wear creepy gold masks to differentiate them from the actors who wander around the hotel acting out scenes that include both sex and violence. Soon it becomes apparent this isn't a typical dinner theater. 

Available on Netflix.

Watch the trailer.

Cadaver (2020)
1
of 52

Host (2020)

In indie horror movie Host, six friends hire a medium to hold a seance over Zoom during quarantine lockdown. What starts out as something that feels like a prank turns into a paranormal nightmare. 

The film stars Haley Bishop (Deep State), Radina Drandova (Dawn of the Deaf), Edward Linard (The Rebels), Jemma Moore (Doom: Annihilation), Caroline Ward (Stalling It) and Emma Louise Webb (The Crown), who all operated their own video cameras, created practical effects and lit their own scenes. 

Due to social-distancing precautions during quarantine, director Rob Savage never set foot in the same room as his actors during production and instead directed them remotely.

Available on Amazon Prime Video (with Shudder add-on).

Watch the trailer.

Host (2020)
2
of 52

Bad Hair (2020)

Bad Hair, a horror satire set in 1989, follows an ambitious young Black woman (Elle Lorraine) who gets a hair weave to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music television. However, her flourishing career comes at a great cost when she realizes her new hair may have a mind of its own. While this is a dark comedy, it also touches on serious themes like what it means to deny your own culture and roots to succeed in a superficial world. 

Available on Hulu.

Watch the trailer.

Bad Hair (2020)
3
of 52

Books of Blood (2020)

Based on Clive Barker's horror anthology book series, Books of Blood follows three tales tangled together by one thread. A self-professed medium who channels the dead via bloody graffiti, a troubled traveler who is sensitive to noise and two criminals seeking payment from a bookseller all intersect into one complete tale of terror.

Available on Hulu.

Watch the trailer.

Books of Blood (2020)
4
of 52

Spiral (2020)

Spiral tells the story of gay couple Malik (Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman) and Aaron (Ari Cohen), who along with their 16-year-old daughter Kayla (Jennifer Laporte) move to a suburban small town in the mid-'90s to settle down and establish roots. At first, the neighbors seem welcoming, but soon disturbing things begin to happen. 

Malik suspects it's all part of a larger plot to drive him and his family out of town, but there may be even something more sinister at play that threatens the lives of those he loves most. This movie is a creepy slow burn with an unexpected ending. 

Available on Amazon Prime Video (with Shudder add-on).

Watch the trailer.

Spiral (2020)
5
of 52

The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020)

If you enjoyed Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House, you're in for a treat with The Haunting of Bly Manor. This Gothic romance-influenced ghost story is based on Henry James' stories The Turn of The Screw, The Romance Of Certain Old Clothes and The Jolly Corner. 

The Haunting of Bly Manor follows the lives (and possibly deaths) of the inhabitants of the stately mansion. Dani Clayton (Victoria Pedretti) is a young American au pair hired to watch over the unusual young children -- brother Miles (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) and sister Flora (Amelie Smith) -- who live at Bly. 

There's also housekeeper Hannah Grose (T'Nia Miller), house chef Owen (Rahul Kohli) and gardener Jamie (Amelia Eve). A mystery surrounds the deaths of the children's parents, as well as the previous governess Rebecca Jessel (Tahirah Sharif), who drowned in the nearby lake. And what about the mysterious Peter Quint (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) who keeps lurking in the shadows of Bly? 

The series is creepy more for its atmospheric setting than for the ghosts hidden around Bly. But the ending will undoubtedly haunt many viewers for days to come.

Available on Netflix.

Watch the trailer.

Read the article
The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020)
6
of 52

Crawlers (2020)

During a night of wild Saint Patrick's Day parties and drunken hijinks, three friends band together to save a college town from a vicious horde of body-switching aliens. This is more of a dark comedy than a seriously scary movie. But it's fun to see a horror film take place during a holiday usually reserved for celebrating green beer and leprechauns. 

Available on Hulu.

Watch the trailer.

Crawlers (2020)
7
of 52

Nocturne (2020)

As part of the new Blumhouse horror movie series, Nocturne goes inside the halls of an elite music arts academy, where timid musician Juliet (Sydney Sweeney) wishes she could be more like her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister Vivian (Madison Iseman). When Juliet discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a deceased classmate, she becomes obsessed with the scribblings and sheet music inside. Juliet starts to become more emboldened as she competes with her sister in both music and love -- with dangerous results.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the trailer.

Nocturne (2020)
8
of 52

The Wretched (2019)

In The Wretched, rebellious teen Ben (John-Paul Howard), who is struggling with his parent's imminent divorce, faces off with a 1,000-year-old witch living beneath the skin of the woman next door. No one will believe him when he claims the witch is out for blood and "feeds on the forgotten." So he takes matters into his own hands.

Available on Hulu.

Watch the trailer.

The Wretched (2019)
9
of 52

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs (2018-present)

If you grew up watching horror films during the '90s then you know exactly who Joe Bob Briggs is. The comedic host of The Last Drive-In -- now on Shudder -- knows every tiny bit of behind-the-scenes trivia there is about movies like Texas Chainsaw Massacre to Halloween

With the sassy mail girl Darcy, Texan show host Joe Bob hosts regular horror movie marathons while revealing interesting tidbits about the actors, directors and special effects experts. He often goes on entertaining rants about the movie business and the horror film industry in general. 

Available on Amazon Prime Video (with Shudder add-on).

Watch the trailer.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Shudder
10
of 52

The Binding (2020)

Italian horror film The Binding centers around Emma (Mia Maestro), who must fight the mysterious and malevolent curse intent on claiming her daughter Sofia (Giulia Patrignani) while visiting her fiance Francesco's (Riccardo Scamarcio) devout mother Teresa (Mariella Lo Sardo) in southern Italy. The movie pits the characters' modern lives and traditional values -- modern medicine versus herbal medicine, Emma's instinct versus Teresa's old world knowledge, etc. Fair warning: This the kind of horror movie you probably shouldn't watch while sitting next to your in-laws. 

Available on Netflix.

Watch the trailer.

The Binding (2020)
11
of 52

Monsterland (2020)

Encounters with mermaids, fallen angels, zombies and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts in the horror anthology Monsterland, based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud's North American Lake Monsters.

The eight-part series explores the blurred lines between monsters and humans. In fact, it's not really the monsters themselves that are the true threat in many of these creepy stories, but the people they encounter. 

While every episode includes an unusual creature from a myth or urban legend, it's the underlying themes of family, betrayal, love, envy, greed and guilt that drive home the horror.

Available on Hulu.

Watch the trailer.

Read the article
Monsterland (2020)
12
of 52

Haunt (2019)

In Haunt, a group of friends encounters an extreme Halloween haunted house that promises to tap into their innermost darkest fears. 

The movie has plenty of jump scares, but the inventive way each escape room is set up will keep you entertained all the way to the end.

Available on Amazon Prime Video (with Shudder add-on).

Watch the trailer.

Haunt (2019)
13
of 52

The Taking of Deborah Logan (2014)

The Taking of Deborah Logan is a found-footage supernatural horror film that follows a team of would-be filmmakers who want to make a documentary about Deborah (Jill Larson), an elderly woman who has Alzheimer's disease. As the film crew records her daily life, Deborah starts to exhibit increasingly bizarre and disturbing behavior such as speaking in French about sacrifices and snakes. 

While her doctor assures the filmmakers that she is just suffering from an aggressive form of Alzheimer's, they think something supernatural is to blame. The movie starts out slow, but once the creepiness ramps up, the story delivers on plenty of scares and horrific visuals. 

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the trailer.

The Taking of Deborah Logan (2014)
14
of 52

Unfriended (2014)

Unfriended unfolds on a computer screen displaying the characters as they video conference, text message, view Facebook and share videos. 

The premise is simple -- friends gather online to chat via video about the anniversary of their mutual friend Laura's death. Laura committed suicide after an anonymous user uploaded a video of her passing out and defecating at a party, and the video goes viral. The friends are suddenly caught off guard when Laura's Facebook profile starts invading their video chat and direct messages them disturbing comments and accusations of who is responsible for her suicide. 

Soon the friends are being attacked one by one in their own rooms by an unseen assailant as they all look on horrified. Is it Laura's ghost back for revenge or someone else wanting the friends to come clean about their lies?

Available on Netflix.

Watch the trailer.

Unfriended (2014)
15
of 52

Marianne (2019)

Famous horror author Emma Larsimon (Victoire Du Bois) discovers that the evil spirit Marianne, who has plagued her dreams since childhood, is real and threatening the lives of her friends and family. She must venture back to her hometown to put an end to the evil before it kills everyone she loves.

Available on Netflix

Watch the trailer.

Marianne (2019)
16
of 52

Little Monsters (2019)

Little Monsters tells the hilarious and horrific story of a washed-up musician (Alexander England) who teams up with a kindergarten teacher (Lupita Nyong'o) and a children's TV show personality (Josh Gad) to protect young children from a sudden outbreak of zombies.

Available on Hulu

Watch the trailer.

Little Monsters (2019)
17
of 52

The Perfection (2019)

The horror-thriller The Perfection shows what happens when a once-promising music prodigy reconnects with her former mentors, only to find them taken with a talented new pupil. Jealousy and revenge dominate this creepy tale about what happens when you let the quest for perfection cloud your reality. 

Available on Netflix

Watch the trailer.

The Perfection (2019)
18
of 52

Wounds (2019)

Wounds stars Armie Hammer as a bartender who finds a phone left in his bar by some college kids. He discovers some rather disturbing (and bloody) images on the phone and soon ends up in a nightmare he can't escape. The movie also stars Dakota Johnson as his girlfriend who falls victim to the mysterious evil lurking in the phone's mysterious photos. 

Available on Hulu.

Watch the trailer.

Wounds (2019)
19
of 52

Eli (2019)

Eli (Charlie Shotwell) is a young boy suffering from a rare disease that causes severe allergic reactions to the outdoors. But when he arrives with his parents at a mysterious clinic to undergo an experimental procedure to rid him of his painful condition, he suspects the place is haunted by the children who died at the clinic. Lili Taylor plays the clinic's mysterious Dr. Isabella Horn and Stranger Things' Sadie Sink plays Eli's only friend, Haley. 

Available on Netflix

Watch the trailer.

Eli (2019)
20
of 52

The Influence (2019)

The Influence (La Influencia) is a Spanish horror film about what happens when a vindictive witch gets  revenge from her deathbed. Sisters Alicia (Manuela Velles) and Sara (Maggie Civantos) return home to tend to their ailing mother who abused them as children. Now Alicia's daughter Nora (Claudia Placer) could be in grave danger.

Available on Netflix

Watch the trailer.

The Influence (2019)
21
of 52

They Come Knocking (2019)

Family vacations aren't always fun getaways. They Come Knocking tells the story of a grieving family who has ventured to a remote desert campsite to spread a mother's ashes, only to cross paths with a group of creepy children who want a lot more than a playdate. The movie stars Clayne Crawford, Josephine Langford and Lia McHugh.

Available on Hulu

Watch the trailer.

They Come Knocking (2019)
22
of 52

Chambers (2019)

After Native American teen Sasha (Sivan Alyra Rose) receives a heart transplant from recently deceased wealthy girl Becky (Lilliya Scarlett Reid), she begins to have unexplained visions about the her heart's previous owner, as well as a creepy cult. As the horror series Chambers unfolds, we see the dead girl's parents played by Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn take an unhealthy interest in and invite her to live with them. Soon more details of Becky's troubled family life come to the surface. 

Available on Netflix

Watch the trailer.

Chambers (2019)
23
of 52

Tigers Are Not Afraid (2019)

Tigers Are Not Afraid is both a haunting and heartbreaking horror fairytale that takes place during Mexico's deadly drug wars. The movie follows a group of orphaned, homeless children who are granted three magical wishes. As they run from the ghosts that haunt them as well as the drug cartel who murdered their parents, the kids are faced with even more horrors. 

Available on Amazon Prime Video (via Shudder add-on).

Watch the trailer.

Tigers Are Not Afraid (2019)
24
of 52

Two Sentence Horror Stories (2019)

The Two Sentence Horror Stories anthology series includes scary stories about series killers who targets moms; an abusive husband's ghost who haunts his family; a babysitter who finds herself in danger from intruders; sinister doctors who prey on a teenage cancer patient; and a vlogger battling a social media stalker, just to name a few. This is the perfect horror series for those viewers who want super-short stories to give them the chills. The first season consists of ten 30-minute episodes.

Available on Netflix

Watch the trailer.

Two Sentence Horror Stories (2019)
25
of 52

Requiem (2018)

In Requiem, talented cellist Matilda Gray (Lydia Wilson) has her life suddenly turned upside down when her mother commits suicide. While going through her deceased mom's possessions, Matilda finds an old box filled with newspaper cuttings about the disappearance of a young girl from a small Welsh village more than 20 years ago. She begins to suspect she may be the missing girl and goes in search for the truth, which could include a sinister cult and the truth about her destiny. 

Available on Netflix

Watch the trailer.

Requiem (2018)
26
of 52

Light as a Feather (2018-2019)

The Light as a Feather TV series on Hulu tells the story of four best friends who invite the shy new girl out on Halloween but regret their decision when she suggests they play a twisted version of Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board. When the friends start dying, the remaining survivors must solve the mystery before all of them are killed off. This series has plenty of twists and turns to keep horror fans entertained, but it's also an interesting commentary on friendship, betrayal and bullying. 

Available on Hulu.

Watch the trailer.

Light as a Feather (2018-2019)
27
of 52

Haunted (2018-2019)

Horror docuseries Haunted interviews real people who've had very scary real-life paranormal encounters. The TV series re-creates their stories with entertainingly creepy dramatizations. But it also gives many of those people who lived among ghosts some closure. 

Available on Netflix.

Watch the trailer.

Haunted (2018-2019)
28
of 52

Lore (2017-2018)

Witches, murderers, ghosts, plagues and other scary things descend in the second season of Amazon's horror anthology series Lore.

From an executive producer of The Walking Dead and an executive producer of The Exorcist, this new season of the critically acclaimed anthology series explores real-life disturbing tales behind well-known myths and legends.

Available on Amazon.

Watch the trailer.

Lore (2017-2018)
29
of 52

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018-present)

Being a teenager is hard enough, but add witchcraft to the mix and things get even more complicated. In the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, half-human half-witch Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka)  must balance her life as a teenager with her legacy in the Church of Night. This series explores everything from feminism to friendship. 

Available on Netflix.

Watch the trailer.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Netflix
30
of 52

Apostle (2018)

Apostle stars Dan Stevens as a troubled man in the early 1900s who travels to a remote island incognito to rescue his sister, who was kidnapped by a sadistic religious cult. The first part of the movie is a slow-burn mystery, but by the second half the story turns into a crazy bloodbath full of mythology and murder. 

Available on Netflix.

Watch the trailer.

Apostle (2018)
31
of 52

Malevolent (2018)

In the movie Malevolent, brother and sister team Angela (Florence Pugh) and Jackson (Ben Lloyd-Hughes) seem like con artists who prey on grief-stricken people wanting to contact dead loved ones. Things are going well until Mrs. Green (Celia Imrie) hires the siblings and their team. They soon learn her home was once an orphanage where gruesome murders of young girls took place. But Angela starts to really see ghosts when she's confronted by the terrifying truth behind the orphanage murders. 

Available on Netflix.

Watch the trailer.

Malevolent (2018)
32
of 52

The Open House (2018)

In The Open House, a mother and her teenage son move to a relative's vacant vacation home after a tragedy occurs. But as soon as they get settled in, unexplained forces seem to conspire against them. Is this the work of the supernatural or merely evil neighbors? 

Available on Netflix.

Watch the trailer.

The Open House (2018)
33
of 52

The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

The Haunting of Hill House TV series on Netflix is a reimagining of the beloved Shirley Jackson novel of the same name about five siblings who grew up in the famous haunted house with their parents.  

Director Mike Flanagan's beautifully shot series takes place over two timelines when the siblings are children and then adults. Though the series centers on a haunted house, the story delves more into how a family deals with suicide, drug abuse, betrayal, grief and trauma. 

Available on Netflix.

Watch the trailer.

The Haunting of Hill House (2018)
34
of 52

Delirium (2018)

Delirium is a chilling psychological horror film starring Topher Grace as Tom, who's recently been released from a mental institution and is living under house arrest. As he spends his days catching up on his lost teenage years, he starts to suspect his family home is haunted by his father, who committed suicide.

Available on Netflix.

Watch the trailer.

Delirium (2018)
35
of 52

The Lodgers (2018)

Twins Rachel (Charlotte Vega) and Edward (Bill Milner) have an unusual attachment to their creepy family home. Each night, the property becomes the domain of a sinister presence called The Lodgers that enforces three rules upon the siblings. They must be in bed by midnight; they can't allow outsiders to come inside; and if one of them attempts escape, the life of the other is in danger.

When a troubled war veteran who lives in the nearby village is attracted to Rachel, she returns his affections by breaking rules, and that puts her brother's life in jeopardy. 

Available on Netflix.

Watch the trailer.

The Lodgers (2018)
36
of 52

Hold the Dark (2018)

A retired wolf expert (Jeffrey Wright) is summoned to the dangerous Alaskan wilderness to investigate a child's disappearance in Hold the Dark. As the mystery unfolds, wolves may not be the real predators.  

Available on Netflix.

Watch the trailer.

Hold the Dark (2018)
37
of 52

The Body (2018)

In Blumhouse's anthology series Into the Dark on Hulu, a new installment centers on a different holiday, with the first being for Halloween. In Into the Dark: The Body, a hitman ends up at a costume party, with his latest dead victim wrapped up in cellophane like a costume prop. 

Available on Hulu.

Watch the trailer.

The Body (2018)
38
of 52

The Exorcist (2016-2017)

Angela Rance (Genna Davis) is convinced her daughter could be possessed by an evil demon so she enlists the help of Father Tomas Ortega (Alfonso Herrera) for help. The Exorcist TV series takes turn after unexpected turn, and offers plenty of shout-outs to the original 1973 Exorcist movie. 

Available on Hulu

Watch the trailer.

The Exorcist (2016-2017)
39
of 52

Veronica (2017)

During a solar eclipse, a teen girl named Veronica (Sandra Escacena) uses a Ouija board with her friends to try to summon the spirit of her dead father. But something goes wrong during their session and she soon finds herself stalked by a sinister supernatural force. Veronica seeks help from a blind nun at her school who has the comforting nickname Sister Death, and it just gets weirder from there.

Available on Netflix.

Watch the trailer.

Veronica (2017)
40
of 52

The Babysitter (2017)

What happens when you find out your favorite babysitter (Samara Weaving) is actually stealing your blood to extend for black magic spells with her friends? That's exactly what happens to young Cole (Judah Lewis) in the comedy-horror film The Babysitter. Cole must find a way to stop his babysitter and her teen coven from killing him now that he knows their deadly secret.

Available on Netflix

Watch the trailer.

The Babysitter (2017)
41
of 52

Holidays (2016)

Even if Halloween is your favorite spooky holiday, that doesn't mean it's the scariest. In this anthology of short horror films, Holidays gives other holidays their own terrifying tales. The Easter bunny is anything but cuddly. Unrequited crushes get a bloody tribute on Valentine's Day. And shopping for the ultimate Christmas gift takes on a truly dark turn. Even Mother's Day gets a witchy makeover.

Available on Netflix.

Watch the trailer.

Holidays (2016)
42
of 52

Hush (2016)

A crazed serial killer stalking a woman staying in a remote cabin in the woods is nothing new in the horror film genre. But in Hush the woman is anything but defenseless even though she happens to be completely deaf. I watched the film on mute and then re-watched it again with sound to see if it was just as terrifying to experience if I couldn't hear like the lead character. The verdict is that the movie is scary either way, but it offers an unusual twist that makes it extra fun to watch twice.

Available on Netflix.

Watch the trailer.

Hush (2016)
43
of 52

The Void (2016)

Shortly after delivering a patient to an understaffed hospital, a police officer experiences strange and violent events inside the building that appear to be linked to a group of mysterious hooded figures standing outside. Is it a cult, an alien invasion or something even worse?

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the trailer.

The Void (2016)
44
of 52

The Invitation (2015)

When a man (played by Logan Marshall-Green) accepts an invitation to a dinner party hosted by his ex-wife (Tammy Blanchard) and her new husband (Michiel Huisman), the event evolves from awkward to dangerous. He soon suspects sinister plans are in store for all the dinner guests, including him. 

Available on Netflix.

Watch the trailer.

The Invitation (2015)
45
of 52

Penny Dreadful TV series (2014-2016)

The British-American horror drama television series Penny Dreadful features the intertwined tales of Mina Harker, Count Dracula, Victor Frankenstein and his monster, Dorian Gray, Dr. Henry Jekyll, Van Helsing, Dr. Seward, Renfield, as well as various witches, vampires and werewolves. The series has an all-star cast including Timothy Dalton, Eva Green, Billie Piper, Patti LuPone and Josh Hartnett, to name a few. While the series only lasted three seasons, Penny Dreadful takes a fresh look at these famous horror story characters that will leave you even more frightened of the things that go bump in the night.

Available on Netflix.

Watch the trailer.

Penny Dreadful TV series (2014-2016)
46
of 52

He Never Died (2015)

What happens to an immortal from the Bible who's stuck living with the worst of humanity in modern times? In He Never Died, Jack (played by punk icon/actor Henry Rollins) is an immortal who must stick to a boring, predictable daily routine (sleep, eat at the same diner, go to bingo, buy blood from a hospital worker and go back to sleep) to avoid his cannibalistic ways. 

But when his ex tells him their daughter Andrea (Jordan Todosey) is on the way to his apartment for a visit, his life is turned upside down. Rollins expertly plays an exasperated immortal who just wants to be left alone but can't help killing everyone who annoys him. Even when he's covered in blood and eating human flesh, it's hard not to root for him.

Available on Netflix.

Watch the trailer.

He Never Died (2015)
47
of 52

Dead Snow (2009) & Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead (2014)

The only good Nazi is a dead Nazi. But what happens when Adolf Hitler and his ruthless SS troops come back from the dead? In Dead Snow, a ski vacation turns deadly when a group of medical students run into the stuff of nightmares -- Nazi zombies. I

n its sequel Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead Russian zombie World War II soldiers fight Nazi zombies in the ultimate battle. While these plots sound like South Park episodes, the movies are a mix of comedy and complete terror. After all, who wants to be stuck in a snowstorm with a bunch of evil Nazis that eat human flesh?

Both Dead Snow (2009) and Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead (2014) are available on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the Dead Snow trailer here and the Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead trailer here.

Dead Snow (2009) & Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead (2014)
48
of 52

Odd Thomas (2013)

A clairvoyant diner cook (played by late Star Trek actor Anton Yelchin) joins forces with his girlfriend (Addison Timlin) and the town sheriff (Willem Dafoe) to prevent an unknown catastrophe from happening. Odd Thomas is both funny and horrifying, but considering how Yelchin died from a freak accident in real life, the movie seems extra eerie. That said, this movie really shows how talented Yelchin was and how dearly he will be missed.

Available on Amazon Prime

Watch the trailer.

Odd Thomas (2013)
49
of 52

The Awakening (2011)

Florence Cathcart (played by Rebecca Hall), a skeptic of all paranormal activity, has made it her personal mission to unmask charlatans who pretend to speak to the dead to make money off the bereaved. But what happens when she actually comes face-to-face with a ghost? Florence is hired by a boys school headmaster (Dominic West) who thinks his students are being harassed by a spirit of a little boy. The Awakening, set in 1921, is dark, sad and hauntingly beautiful.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the trailer.

The Awakening (2011)
50
of 52

We Are What We Are (2013)

Not all cannibals are sadistic freaks who need to eat human flesh to survive. Or at least that's what We Are What We Are tries to convince us. For the cannibals in this horror film, it's not only a way of life, it's a religion. And it doesn't help matters when you're a young girl in love, and your dad insists on eating your crushes.

Available on Amazon Prime.

Watch trailer.

We Are What We Are (2013)
51
of 52

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Aliens who want to wipe out the human race are nothing new. But what if the aliens looked like circus clowns? Not that we need a reason to be scared of clowns, but Killer Klowns from Outer Space doesn't make our phobias any less real. These alien clowns are here for one thing only, to use humans as a food source. Plus, the clowns put on one horrific puppet show.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch trailer.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
52
of 52
