Weird Halloween horror films and TV shows you may have overlooked

Bad Hair (2020)

Consider celebrating Halloween this year by watching overlooked horror movies featuring deadly cults, unhappy ghosts, creepy clowns, evil hair, killer aliens and vengeful witches. I hope you like nightmares.

Bad Hair, a horror satire set in 1989, follows an ambitious young Black woman (Elle Lorraine) who gets a hair weave to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music television. However, her flourishing career comes at a great cost when she realizes her new hair may have a mind of its own. While this is a dark comedy, it also touches on serious themes like what it means to deny your own culture and roots to succeed in a superficial world.

