Weird Halloween horror films and TV shows you may have overlooked

Host (2020)
In indie horror movie Host, six friends hire a medium to hold a seance over Zoom during quarantine lockdown. What starts out as something that feels like a prank turns into a paranormal nightmare.
The film stars Haley Bishop (Deep State), Radina Drandova (Dawn of the Deaf), Edward Linard (The Rebels), Jemma Moore (Doom: Annihilation), Caroline Ward (Stalling It) and Emma Louise Webb (The Crown), who all operated their own video cameras, created practical effects and lit their own scenes.
Due to social-distancing precautions during quarantine, director Rob Savage never set foot in the same room as his actors during production and instead directed them remotely.
