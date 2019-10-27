Weird Halloween horror films and TV shows you may have overlooked

Marianne (2019)

Consider celebrating Halloween this year by watching overlooked horror movies featuring deadly cults, unhappy ghosts, killer clowns, evil dolls, tentacled sea creatures and vengeful witches. We sure hope you like nightmares.

Lured back to her hometown, a famous horror author Emma Larsimon (Victoire Du Bois) discovers that the evil spirit Marianne, who has plagued her dreams since childhood is real and threatening the lives of her friends and family. She must venture back to her hometown to put an end to the evil before it kills everyone she loves.

Available on Netflix.

Watch the trailer.

