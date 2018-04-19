Step inside the Guide to Smart Living

CNET también está disponible en español.

Take a tour through CNET's smart home in San Francisco, the hub of the Guide to Smart Living.

This bed knows exactly when you wake up. As soon as you do, the lights turn on, the daily news brief plays and coffee in the kitchen starts brewing. 

Photo by Josh Miller

Hello, LG Wallpaper TV. This stunning TV is equipped with Chromecast, which enables voice commands through Google Home. So, for example, say, "Hey Google, show me the latest news on the master bedroom TV." without ever reaching for the remote. 

Photo by Josh Miller

TV or art? The living room features Samsung's The Frame TV, which turns into digital art when the TV turns off. We love the way it blends into the gallery wall. 

Photo by Josh Miller

Can't decide on art? You don't have to. Depict's digital 4K frame lets you swap out art whenever you like. The subscription gets you access to an envious library of works, including the likes of Monet. 

Photo by Josh Miller

Every smart home needs a brain. At the Xfinity CNET Smart Home, Google Home and Amazon Alexa are available throughout the house, letting us set up a variety of smart home scenarios. 

Photo by Josh Miller

A smart home isn't complete without a smart kitchen. Our countertop appliances include the June Intelligent Oven, which can be controlled by Alexa. Also available is the Hestan Cue, a smart induction cooktop that teaches you how to cook, 

Photo by Josh Miller

We love the kid's room. Here, we focused on creating a fun and inviting environment. Just say, "Alexa, my friends are coming over." and the record player will play, the lightbox will light up and the LIFX bulb will shine a bright magenta color. (9-year-old me is incredibly jealous!)

Photo by Josh Miller

Photo by Josh Miller

Amazon's Echo Show sits on the kitchen counter, adding visual elements to every question. Plus, we can check on our August Doorbell Cam by asking, "Alexa, show me the front door doorbell camera."

Photo by Josh Miller
Step inside the Guide to Smart Living

Published:
