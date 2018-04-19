Step inside the Guide to Smart Living

Hello, LG Wallpaper TV. This stunning TV is equipped with Chromecast, which enables voice commands through Google Home. So, for example, say, "Hey Google, show me the latest news on the master bedroom TV." without ever reaching for the remote.
Can't decide on art? You don't have to. Depict's digital 4K frame lets you swap out art whenever you like. The subscription gets you access to an envious library of works, including the likes of Monet.
A smart home isn't complete without a smart kitchen. Our countertop appliances include the June Intelligent Oven, which can be controlled by Alexa. Also available is the Hestan Cue, a smart induction cooktop that teaches you how to cook,
We love the kid's room. Here, we focused on creating a fun and inviting environment. Just say, "Alexa, my friends are coming over." and the record player will play, the lightbox will light up and the LIFX bulb will shine a bright magenta color. (9-year-old me is incredibly jealous!)