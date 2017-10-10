CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

August Doorbell Cam Pro review:

August's Doorbell Cam Pro sees who's there for a price

Reviewed:
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
Compare These

The Good August's $199 Doorbell Cam Pro offers HD livestreaming, motion detection, two-way talk, a built-in floodlight for low-light conditions and integration with Nest and Amazon Alexa devices.

The Bad August charges $5 per month for cloud storage. The Doorbell Cam Pro's square shape won't fit on every doorframe and it's only compatible with mechanical chimes.

The Bottom Line The Doorbell Cam Pro is a good choice, particularly if you've invested in other August products, but its higher cloud storage fees hurt its overall value.

Visit manufacturer site for details.

CNET Editors' Rating

7.2 Overall
  • Features 7.0
  • Usability 8.0
  • Design 6.0
  • Performance 8.0

Review Sections

The $199 Doorbell Cam Pro (roughly £155/AU$266 converted) is August's second-gen smart buzzer. With solid HD livestreaming, motion alerts, two-way audio and integration with Nest and Amazon Alexa, the Doorbell Cam Pro is competitive with Ring and SkyBell models. Almost

Instead of offering night vision like its competition, this doorbell has an integrated LED floodlight to assist in low-light conditions. While this allows you to view the feed in color rather than gray scale, the video quality isn't as good as what you'd get with night vision. August also charges $5 per month for its cloud storage service. Ring's subscription is just $3 per month and SkyBell offers free cloud storage. And, at nearly 3 inches wide, this square August buzzer won't easily fit on a standard door frame. 

Still, August's Doorbell Cam Pro is a very good option -- especially if you want to use it with an August Smart Lock or Smart Lock Pro. If you don't, consider Ring's Video Doorbell 2 or the SkyBell HD instead.

august-doorbell-cam-pro-product-photos-2
6
August's smart video doorbell works with Amazon Alexa

Up close

Comparing smart doorbells


 August Doorbell Cam Pro Ring Video Doorbell 2 SkyBell HD Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Ring Video Doorbell Pro
Price $199/£155/AU$266 $199/£155/AU$299 $199/£155/AU$265 $249/£195/AU$325
Color finish Silver, dark gray Satin nickel, venetian (both finishes included with purchase) Brushed aluminum, oil rubbed bronze Satin nickel, venetian, satin black, pearl white
Power source Hardwired Hardwired or removable, rechargeable battery Hardwired Hardwired
Resolution 1,280×960p HD 1,920x1080p HD 1,920x1080p HD 1,920x1080p HD
Field of view 120 degrees 160 degrees 180 degrees 160 degrees
Livestreaming Yes Yes Yes Yes
Cloud storage Yes, 30-day storage for $5 per month Yes, 60-day storage for $3 per month Yes, free Yes, 60-day storage for $3 per month
Mobile app Android and iPhone Yes, 60-day storage for $3 per month Android and iPhone Android and iPhone
Web app No Yes No Yes
Night vision No, built-in floodlight Yes Yes Yes
Alerts Motion Motion Motion Motion
Activity zones No Yes No Yes
Dimensions (HxWxD) 2.9x2.9x0.9 inches 5.1x2.5x1.1 inches 2.8x2.8x0.9 inches 4.5x1.9x0.8 inches
Third-party integrations Alexa; Nest Alexa; IFTTT; Wink Alexa; IFTTT; Nest Alexa; IFTTT; Wink
Operating temperature range -13 to 122 degrees F (-25 to 50 degrees C) -5 to 120 degrees F (-20 to 48 degrees C) -40 to 140 degrees F (-40 to 60 degrees C) -5 to 120 degrees F (-20 to 48 degrees C)

Related links

While the Doorbell Cam Pro's price is in-line with Ring's Video Doorbell 2 and the SkyBell HD, it has lower video resolution, a narrower field of view and a higher cloud storage fee. It also relies on integrated LEDs to provide light at night. The floodlight ensures that you can view your video in color rather than traditional night vision's gray scale, but the video clarity suffered somewhat. 

The Kuna and Toucan outdoor security cameras work similarly. Designed as porch light cameras, they borrow light from whatever bulb you're using instead of night vision tech. As a result, the quality of the live video feed often struggles in low-light conditions. 

Installation, configuration and performance

August's Android and iOS app makes it easy to install and set up your Doorbell Cam Pro. Simply download the app on your device of choice and follow the step-by-step instructions.

img-1106

Test the doorbell after installation to make sure everything's online.

 Screenshot by Megan Wollerton/CNET

The app will ask you what device you want to install and take you straight into the configuration process. Note: August wants you to connect your Doorbell Cam Pro to your local Wi-Fi network before you install it outside. Plug the included USB-compatible dock into a wall outlet and set your doorbell on it. A white pulsing light should appear; if it doesn't press the "reset" button on the back of the doorbell's faceplate. 

Best Smart Home Devices of 2017

See All

This week on CNET News

Digital detoxing is a thing. Really
When it comes to trade-ins, iPhones are a safe bet
Here's how your Uber is learning to drive

Discuss August Doorbell Cam Pro