Gourmia's automatic cold brewer makes carafes of cold-brew coffee in as little as 4 minutes.
Compared with other fast cold-brew coffee makers, this Gourmia model doesn't come with too many parts.
Water circulates between the pitcher and filter basket during the brew cycle.
Even though the resulting cold brew is on the weak side, it's still very drinkable.
The brewer comes with an ice tray accessory. Once your coffee has brewed, use the tray and chill mode to cool it down.
You place the ice tray in the pitcher, where the filter basket would sit.
Add your ice to the tray.
During the 6-minute chill program, the brewer drips cold brew over the ice. Cooled coffee then falls back into the pitcher.
Cold brew made in the Gourmia brewer isn't superconcentrated, but it is pleasantly flavorful.
Now it's time to enjoy your tall, frosty glass of chilled cold-brew coffee.