Coffee drinkers praise cold brew for its sweetness, depth of flavor, and lack of acidity. Its lengthy brew time is its biggest drawback. The $109 Gourmia GCM6800 Cold Brew Coffee Maker is one of a few kitchen appliances designed to speed up the process. Another is the $129 Dash Rapid Cold Brew. Both can whip up pitchers of coffee in minutes. However, Gourmia's machine has the edge since it's quieter and easier to use.
As coffee makers go, this one is far from simple. At the bottom of the brewer is a squarish base that accepts a wide pitcher. Inside are numerous parts including a coffee fountain, filter basket and lid, plus another lid for the pitcher.
It sounds complex, but the brewer's layout is elegant compared with the Dash Rapid Cold Brew's. The Dash Rapid splits the filter away from its pitcher, which means you have to handle more parts, and a base with two sockets.
Discuss Gourmia GCM6800 Cold Brew Coffee...