40 gorgeous headphones for people who are sick of black

When shopping for headphones, it doesn't take long to notice that most models -- whether they're earbuds or larger over-the-ear designs -- are black. It's become the default color for many headphone manufacturers.
If you're searching for a pop of color, or you just aren't crazy about black tech accessories, you've come to the right place.
In November 2019, Apple released a premium version of its poster product for nonblack headphones, the Apple AirPods. The Pro AirPods are noise-canceling and sweat-resistant.
Silver Sony WF-1000XM3
These little silver ear buds have noise-canceling technology and a function called "quick-attention mode." Just touch the left ear bud to turn down the volume and turn off the noise-canceling function so you can easily chat with people around you.
Gray Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4
This fashionable, over-the-ear set is comfortable and has great sound quality. And though they don't have active noise cancellation, the plush earcups seal out quite a bit of ambient sound the old fashioned way.
Blue Jabra Elite 65T
With the Jabra Sound Plus app, you can customize the audio channel mix out of the 65T earbuds. Want to hear more bass? Turn up the bass. Want to curb the noise cancellation power slightly? You can do that, too.