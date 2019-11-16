40 gorgeous headphones for people who are sick of black

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • airpodspro
  • fashiongoldandgrayheadphones
  • beatsglosswhite
  • bose700silver
  • sonywf1000xm3
  • bowersandwilkinsp7silver
  • senneheiserhd599ivory
  • bosesoundsportwirelessblue
  • audiotechnicasonicprogreyandbrown
  • bosequietcomfort35rosegold
  • senneheisermomentumivory
  • crystalbluebeatsstudio3
  • akg-y500
  • jabra65tearpodsred
  • audiotechnicawhitebluetooth
  • aftershokstreks-forestgreen
  • beoplaybangolufsengrey
  • jaybirdtarah-nimbusgreyjade
  • beatsnbacollection
  • bosesoundsportwirelesscitron
  • marshallwhitesquare
  • beatspowerbeatsprowhite
  • beoplay-bo-purple
  • aftershokstreksblue
  • houseofmarleysilver
  • jabraelite85hbeige
  • akgy500-blue
  • jabraelite65tearbudsblue
  • beoplaynudegrey
  • aftershokztreks-red
  • silversony
  • jaybirdvistawhite
  • plantronicsbackbeatpro2-blue
  • bosesoundsportredd
  • akgy500-pink
  • panasonicergofit-orange
  • bose35silver
  • jbl500tblue
  • jbl500tgreen
  • mssurfaceheadphones

Apple AirPods Pro

When shopping for headphones, it doesn't take long to notice that most models -- whether they're earbuds or larger over-the-ear designs -- are black. It's become the default color for many headphone manufacturers.

If you're searching for a pop of color, or you just aren't crazy about black tech accessories, you've come to the right place.

In November 2019, Apple released a premium version of its poster product for nonblack headphones, the Apple AirPods. The Pro AirPods are noise-canceling and sweat-resistant.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Apple via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
1
of 40

Argilla Bright Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9

We rated these fashion headphones the swankiest noise-canceling headphones of 2019.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Bang & Olufsen via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
2
of 40

Gloss White Beats Solo3 Wireless

Beats on-ear Solo3 headphones come in loads of colors, including this futuristic-looking gloss white.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Beats via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
3
of 40

Silver Bose 700

These stylish headphones come with 11 levels of noise cancellation and Alexa voice control.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Bose via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
4
of 40

Silver Sony WF-1000XM3

These little silver ear buds have noise-canceling technology and a function called "quick-attention mode." Just touch the left ear bud to turn down the volume and turn off the noise-canceling function so you can easily chat with people around you.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Sony via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
5
of 40

Silver Bowers & Wilkins PX7

The build quality and battery life are top-notch in these Bluetooth headphones from Bowers & Wilkins.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Bowers & Wilkins via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
6
of 40

Ivory Sennheiser HD 599 Open-Back headphone

Sennheiser makes headphones for audiophiles. These wired, open-back headphones are perfect for long days in the studio.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:SennheiserDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
7
of 40

Aqua Bose SoundSport Wireless

This striking aqua color of these sweat-resistant earbuds will surely complement your gym attire.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Bose via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
8
of 40

Gun-metal gray Audio-Technica ATH-MSR7GM SonicPro

The audio quality of these pro-level, over-the-ear cans is so good, it brings out the best in any recording. 

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Audio-Technica via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
9
of 40

Rose gold Bose QuietComfort 35 II

These headphones, introduced in 2017, have a Google Assistant button and a 20-hour wireless battery life.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Bose via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
10
of 40

Ivory Sennheiser Momentum 2.0

With larger, softer earcups, the Momentum 2.0 is more comfortable than the first generation of the Momentum line.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Sennheiser via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
11
of 40

Crystal blue Beats Studio3

This 2018 model is Beats' highest-end headphone. They are available for just under $350.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Beats via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
12
of 40

Green Samsung AKG Y500

These headphones by Samsung brand AKG pause automatically when you take them off and begin playing music again when you put them back on your ears.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Samsung via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
13
of 40

Red Jabra Elite 65T

These truly wireless headphones get five hours of listening per charge, but the portable charging case provides two full charges while you're on the go.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Jabra via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
14
of 40

White Audio-Technica ATH-AR3BTBK SonicFuel

These Bluetooth headphones come with an auxiliary audio cable, for when wireless operation isn't an option.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Audio-Technica via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
15
of 40

Forest green AfterShokz Trekz Air

These bone-conduction headphones don't actually go into your ear, so you can still hear what's happening around you.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:AfterShokz via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
16
of 40

Gray Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4

This fashionable, over-the-ear set is comfortable and has great sound quality. And though they don't have active noise cancellation, the plush earcups seal out quite a bit of ambient sound the old fashioned way.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Bang & Olufsen via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
17
of 40

Nimbus gray Jaybird Tarah

These earbuds from Jaybird are fully water resistant. They can be submerged under 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Jaybird via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
18
of 40

LA Lakers Beats Studio3

Beats has an NBA collection of its Studio3 headphones. These are Lakers' purple and gold. Other teams, like the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors, also have Beats designs available.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Beats via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
19
of 40

Citron Bose SoundSport Wireless

Bose's gym-friendly earbuds get six hours of power out of a single charge.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Bose via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
20
of 40

White Marshall Major III

These Bluetooth headphones from Marshall get 30 hours of listening from a single charge.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Marshall via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
21
of 40

Ivory Beats Powerbeats Pro

The adjustable ear hooks of these wireless Beats were designed with athletes in mind. The headphones stay securely on your ears while you exercise.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Beats via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
22
of 40

Violet Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4

B&O's Beoplay H4 headphones are also available in violet.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Bang & Olufsen via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
23
of 40

Midnight blue AfterShokz Trekz Air

Bone-conduction headphones like these deliver the sound of music through your cheekbones.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:AfterShokz via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
24
of 40

Silver House of Marley Positive Vibration 2

These Bluetooth headphones are made from sustainable materials like reclaimed organic cotton and recyclable aluminum.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:House of Marley via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
25
of 40

Beige Jabra Elite 85H

The Jabra Elite 85H gets a whopping 36 hours of active noise canceling from a single charge. Charging them for 15 minutes will give you an additional 5 hours of power.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Jabra via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
26
of 40

Blue Samsung AKG Y500

You can pair two Bluetooth devices to these headphones at the same time. The headphones will switch intuitively between the two sources, as audio begins to play.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Samsung via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
27
of 40

Blue Jabra Elite 65T

With the Jabra Sound Plus app, you can customize the audio channel mix out of the 65T earbuds. Want to hear more bass? Turn up the bass. Want to curb the noise cancellation power slightly? You can do that, too.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Jabra via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
28
of 40

Nude gray Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4

These nude gray Beoplay H4 headphones will look great with any outfit.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Bang & Olufsen via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
29
of 40

Canyon red AfterShokz Trekz Air

The Trekz Air bone-conduction headphones get six hours of listening out of a single charge, and they will hold their charge for 20 days in standby mode.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:AfterShokz via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
30
of 40

Silver Sony WH-1000XM3

This unassuming Sony set is one of the best noise-canceling models currently on the market.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Sony via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
31
of 40

Nimbus gray Jaybird Vista

These wireless earbuds use Bluetooth 5.0 technology to sync to your devices, so you'll hear fewer interruptions in playback than headphones running the older Bluetooth 4.2.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Jaybird via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
32
of 40

Blue Plantronics Backbeat Pro 2

The Backbeat Pro 2s are less expensive than similar headphones from Bose, Sony or Sennheiser. The earcups are made from memory foam, so they're comfortable to wear.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Plantronics via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
33
of 40

Red Bose SoundSport Pulse

These earbuds are fitted with a heart-rate monitor, so you can easily keep track of your aerobic activity at the gym.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Bose via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
34
of 40

Pink Samsung AKG Y500

This model features memory foam earcups and a soft headband for maximum comfort.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Samsung via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
35
of 40

Panasonic Ergofit (orange and other colors)

If you're shopping for a simple pair of old-school earbuds to plug into an auxiliary jack, Panasonic's Ergofit earbuds come in tons of colors, from orange to green to metallic violet.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Panasonic via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
36
of 40

Silver Bose QuietComfort 35 II

With these headphones and the Bose Connect app, you can customize your paired devices, noise-cancellation levels and more.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Bose via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
37
of 40

Blue JBL Live 500BT

These headphones are compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:JBL via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
38
of 40

Green JBL Live 500BT

These headphones will last you 30 hours on a single charge. In a hurry? Plug them in for just 15 minutes to enjoy 2 hours of playback.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:JBL via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
39
of 40

Gray Microsoft Surface Headphones

If you have a Surface, these headphones, compatible with Microsoft's Cortana assistant, will fit into your lineup seamlessly.

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Microsoft via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
40
of 40
Now Reading

40 gorgeous headphones for people who are sick of black

Up Next

How to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the right order

Latest Stories

Why wait for Black Friday? These deals are here right now

Why wait for Black Friday? These deals are here right now

by
The best fitness and wellness gifts under $100

The best fitness and wellness gifts under $100

by
Get the highly anticipated Pokémon Shield or Sword for just $38 before they sell out (sold out)

Get the highly anticipated Pokémon Shield or Sword for just $38 before they sell out (sold out)

by
Costco's Black Friday deals: Some now, some later

Costco's Black Friday deals: Some now, some later

by
4 workouts you can do in 20 minutes or less

4 workouts you can do in 20 minutes or less

by