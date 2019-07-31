CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Jaybird Vista review: Jaybird's next-gen true wireless headphones are finally ready for prime time

By
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
MSRP: $179.99
Hot Products

The Good The Jaybird Vista buds fit very securely, are lightweight and generally comfortable to wear, and sound quite good. They're fully waterproof and come with a USB-C compact charging case. Battery life is decent at 6 hours, with 10 additional hours from the case.

The Bad A little pricey; no transparency mode to allow ambient sound in.

The Bottom Line The Jaybird Vista is a nice, comfortable upgrade over the company's earlier models, but it's a tad too expensive in a true wireless headphone market where prices continue to drop.

Visit manufacturer site for details.

8.0 Overall
  • Design 9
  • Features 8
  • Sound 8
  • Value 7

Review Sections

Jaybird got off to a bit of bumpy start in the true wireless arena -- that's "AirPods-style headphones" -- when it released its Run headphones back in October 2017. That model, updated to the Run XT last year, was well designed but had some small performance issues that held it back from being really good. Now we get its successor, the Jaybird Vista (queue the Windows Vista jokes), which includes both design and performance improvements that make it the product I'd hoped the Run would be. At $180 (£170, $AU 280), it's a little more expensive than it should be, but it's one of the better true wireless headphones to hit the market in 2019 and will appeal to those looking for a more discreet set of totally wireless sports headphones that offers full waterproofing.

Read more: The best-sounding true wireless headphones of 2019

jaybird-vista-colors-cropped

The Jaybird Vista will eventually come in three color options (black is currently available). 

Where the Jaybird Vista excels

Here's what I liked about them:

Hot Products

More Best Products

All Best Products

Now on CNET News

5G isn't just for phones. Here's why
Capital One data breach involves 100 million credit card applications
Apple earnings: Look out for the iPhone 11 hints

Discuss Jaybird Vista