Jaybird got off to a bit of bumpy start in the true wireless arena -- that's "AirPods-style headphones" -- when it released its Run headphones back in October 2017. That model, updated to the Run XT last year, was well designed but had some small performance issues that held it back from being really good. Now we get its successor, the Jaybird Vista (queue the Windows Vista jokes), which includes both design and performance improvements that make it the product I'd hoped the Run would be. At $180 (£170, $AU 280), it's a little more expensive than it should be, but it's one of the better true wireless headphones to hit the market in 2019 and will appeal to those looking for a more discreet set of totally wireless sports headphones that offers full waterproofing.
Where the Jaybird Vista excels
Here's what I liked about them:
