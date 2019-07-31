The Good The Jaybird Vista buds fit very securely, are lightweight and generally comfortable to wear, and sound quite good. They're fully waterproof and come with a USB-C compact charging case. Battery life is decent at 6 hours, with 10 additional hours from the case.

The Bad A little pricey; no transparency mode to allow ambient sound in.

The Bottom Line The Jaybird Vista is a nice, comfortable upgrade over the company's earlier models, but it's a tad too expensive in a true wireless headphone market where prices continue to drop.

Visit manufacturer site for details.