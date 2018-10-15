Pixel 3 struts a polished and compact design

Equipped with a 5.5-inch display, deep integration with Google's software platform, an impressive single rear-camera and a new secondary front-facing shooter, the Pixel 3 is one of the best phones available.
Measuring 5.7 by 2.7 by 0.3 inches (146 by 68 by 7.9 millimeters) and weighing in at 5.2 ounces (148 grams), the smaller Pixel 3 is one of the more comfortable phones to carry around in your pocket or hold in your hand.
Running Android 9.0 Pie out of the box, the Pixel 3 uses gesture navigation to get around. For recent apps you'll need to flick up at the bottom of the screen and slide apps upward to quit. Getting to the app drawer requires a second flick or one long swipe upward.
The Pixel 3 isn't the only great phone available, however. The Galaxy S9 (left) features a slightly longer battery life, a headphone jack and expandable memory. The iPhone XS (right) has FaceID for unlocking the screen and digital payments, and the 256GB model of the iPhone XS costs comparably "cheaper" than the Pixel 3 in terms of storage.