Pixel 3 struts a polished and compact design

Equipped with a 5.5-inch display, deep integration with Google's software platform, an impressive single rear-camera and a new secondary front-facing shooter, the Pixel 3 is one of the best phones available.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
1
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

The phone starts at $799 (£739, AU$1,199) for the 64GB model and costs $899 (£839, AU$1,349) for the 128GB variant.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

The larger Pixel 3 XL has a 6.3-inch display. Besides the size and battery capacity, however, the phones are pretty much the same.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
3
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

Measuring 5.7 by 2.7 by 0.3 inches (146 by 68 by 7.9 millimeters) and weighing in at 5.2 ounces (148 grams), the smaller Pixel 3 is one of the more comfortable phones to carry around in your pocket or hold in your hand.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

It has a "flexible" OLED display with a 2,280x1,080 pixel-resolution and 443 ppi.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

Compared to last year's Pixel 2, the Pixel 3 has a larger screen and thinner bezels.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
6
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

The top and bottom bezels are notably narrower than last year's iteration. The Pixel 3 still has dual front-facing speakers, however.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

Another look at the Pixel 2 and 3.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
8
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

A few shots of the Pixel 3 and its edges.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

Like last year, the Pixel 3 doesn't have a headphone jack.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

One of the biggest draws of the phone is its camera. While many rival companies are outfitting their phones with two or more rear cameras, the Pixel 3 only has one.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

The phone has a 12.2-megapixel rear shooter.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
15
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

The Pixel 3 takes impressive low-light photos, records steady video and pulls off solid portrait photos.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

Its wide dynamic range handles varying lighting and exposures particularly well, at times producing images that look better than real life.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
17
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

On the front are two 8-megapixel cameras. With the second wide-angle camera, you can include more content in each frame.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
18
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

The camera is skillful at taking portrait photos too, and offers options to tweak the blurriness and focus of these portraits after you fire the shutter.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
19
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

New camera software also aims to improve photo quality. Top Shot, which works when you take moving "Motion" pictures, looks for smiles and open eyes to recommend the best image in a series.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
20
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

Running Android 9.0 Pie out of the box, the Pixel 3 uses gesture navigation to get around. For recent apps you'll need to flick up at the bottom of the screen and slide apps upward to quit. Getting to the app drawer requires a second flick or one long swipe upward.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
21
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

Like its predecessor and the HTC U11 before it, squeezing the Pixel 3's sides launches a specific action. In this case, it opens Google Assistant and it can silence an incoming call.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
22
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

The Pixel 3 also comes with a free YouTube Music subscription for six months, unlimited cloud storage for photos and is usually the first to receive software updates as they roll out from Google.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
23
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

New to the Pixel line (but not to older Google phones like the Nexus 5) is wireless charging.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
24
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

Instead of plugging in a cord, the phone can juice up on any Qi-compatible charging mat. Google's selling its own Pixel Stand wireless charger too.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
25
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

Though Google still left off the headphone jack, the company did include wired USB Type-C earbuds with the Pixel 3 for the first time ever.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
26
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

They're meatier than Apple's earbuds, but all in all, they're quite comfortable and fit snugly in my ears.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
27
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

The Pixel Buds can also launch Google Assistant on the phone.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
28
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

The Pixel 3 is rated IPX8, meaning it can survive in about 3 feet (1 meter) of water for 30 minutes.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
29
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

In my dunk tests, the phone kept on ticking after I placed it in a 3-gallon bucket for 28 minutes, twice.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
30
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

The center-rear placement of the fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone is on the back of the phone.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
31
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

The Pixel 3 isn't the only great phone available, however. The Galaxy S9 (left) features a slightly longer battery life, a headphone jack and expandable memory. The iPhone XS (right) has FaceID for unlocking the screen and digital payments, and the 256GB model of the iPhone XS costs comparably "cheaper" than the Pixel 3 in terms of storage.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
32
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

Still, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL are some of the best phones you can buy. They may not be as luxurious-looking as the iPhone XS or Galaxy S9, but they are first-class and give extra perks from Google.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
33
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

US residents can preorder the phones now with shipping starting on Oct. 17. If you're in the UK or Australia, you can preorder now with phones arriving Nov. 1. More markets will be added Nov. 1.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
34
of 34
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy
