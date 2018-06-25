Get your floor superclean with these brand-new vacuums

CNET también está disponible en español.

Eureka FloorRover

Meet the new Eureka FloorRover. According to Eureka, this $180 vacuum (available through Amazon) is its most powerful yet. The FloorRover also has two large wheels designed to let it glide smoothly over rough terrain.  

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured in this gallery.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser

The $200 Bissell Pet Hair Eraser is specifically made to deal with animal dander. It has a "tangle-free" brush roll that Bissell says won't get wrapped up or bogged down by hair fibers. 

Hoover SmartWash

Traditional carpet cleaners need to be switched manually between wash and dry modes. Not so with the $250 Hoover SmartWash. The machine flips between these functions automatically as you push it forward (wash) and pull it backward (dry).

Hoover SmartWash

The Hoover SmartWash automatically mixes its detergent solution, too. Just add the liquid cleaning concentrate to a dedicated receptacle on the machine. The SmartWash then combines it with water from its main tank on the fly.

Hoover SmartWash

Brushes scrub carpet fibers with the shampoo solution as you push the SmartWash forward. Pulling the machine backward signals it to suck up water, soap, and dirt, back into a separate collection tank.

Hoover SmartWash

After cleaning, you empty the waste tank. It should now contain a mixture of spent soap solution and dirt.

Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner

Bissell also offers a premium home carpet cleaner. The new $250 ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro is targeted at pet owners and the messes their furry companions often create. 

Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner

Unlike the Hoover SmartWash, the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro can't automatically mix its cleaning solution. You must add cleaning solution directly to its water tank manually.

Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner

Here's a shot of the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro in action. On the right side of the cleaning head (your left) is a nozzle that can spray solution at specific areas. This lets you target tough stains for pretreatment. 

Hoover PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner

Hoover also makes a more affordable carpet cleaner. The $100 PowerDash Pet costs less than its premium SmartWash machine ($250). The PowerDash is also more compact and lighter, too.

Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac

Now here's an interesting floor-cleaning gadget to have in your arsenal. The $300 Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac certainly isn't cheap. But this appliance can both wash and vacuum floors at once. It's also designed to operate on sealed hardwood and area rugs.

Hoover Spotless

Sometimes you don't need to clean a whole floor or room's carpeting. For smaller jobs, consider the $100 Hoover Spotless. Compact and portable, this machine lets you attack specific stains and remove dirt from carpeted stairs. It can also handle spills and stains on your upholstery. 

Eureka PowerPlush

If the Eureka PowerPlush looks familiar, that's because it's the splitting image of Dyson's Cyclone V8 and Cyclone V10. The $180 Power Plush stick vac, though, is hundreds less than Dyson's most recent Cyclone V10 ($500). Despite its price, the PowerPlush is light, compact, and uses a soft roller head made for hardwood floors and low pile carpets.

Dyson Cyclone V10

Dyson's latest stick vacuum model, the Cyclone V10, is the company's most advanced yet. With base kits starting at $500, it's also very expensive.

Dyson Cyclone V10

The Dyson Cyclone V10 comes with a wide range of attachments and cleaning heads, depending on the package you choose. Included in all of them is this one designed to handle hardwood as well as carpets.

Ecovacs Deebot Osmo 930

You may not have heard of Ecovacs. Based on what its flagship robot vacuum can do, though, you probably will soon. The $600 Deebot Osmo 930 maps floors in detail, detects the difference between carpets and rugs and hardwood, and connects to Wi-Fi and a mobile app. It also vacuums quietly, and even mops.

Ecovacs Deebot Osmo 930

The Deebot Osmo 930 has a removable water tank to supply liquid in its mopping mode. 

Ecovacs Deebot Osmo 930

Here's another view of the Deebot Osmo 930's  water tank. 

Ecovacs Deebot Osmo 930

You need to place a microfiber mopping cloth plate on the bottom of the Deebot Osmo 930's water tank.

