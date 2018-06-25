Get your floor superclean with these brand-new vacuums

Meet the new Eureka FloorRover. According to Eureka, this $180 vacuum (available through Amazon) is its most powerful yet. The FloorRover also has two large wheels designed to let it glide smoothly over rough terrain.
Traditional carpet cleaners need to be switched manually between wash and dry modes. Not so with the $250 Hoover SmartWash. The machine flips between these functions automatically as you push it forward (wash) and pull it backward (dry).
The Hoover SmartWash automatically mixes its detergent solution, too. Just add the liquid cleaning concentrate to a dedicated receptacle on the machine. The SmartWash then combines it with water from its main tank on the fly.
Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner
Here's a shot of the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro in action. On the right side of the cleaning head (your left) is a nozzle that can spray solution at specific areas. This lets you target tough stains for pretreatment.
Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac
Now here's an interesting floor-cleaning gadget to have in your arsenal. The $300 Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac certainly isn't cheap. But this appliance can both wash and vacuum floors at once. It's also designed to operate on sealed hardwood and area rugs.
Sometimes you don't need to clean a whole floor or room's carpeting. For smaller jobs, consider the $100 Hoover Spotless. Compact and portable, this machine lets you attack specific stains and remove dirt from carpeted stairs. It can also handle spills and stains on your upholstery.
If the Eureka PowerPlush looks familiar, that's because it's the splitting image of Dyson's Cyclone V8 and Cyclone V10. The $180 Power Plush stick vac, though, is hundreds less than Dyson's most recent Cyclone V10 ($500). Despite its price, the PowerPlush is light, compact, and uses a soft roller head made for hardwood floors and low pile carpets.
The Dyson Cyclone V10 comes with a wide range of attachments and cleaning heads, depending on the package you choose. Included in all of them is this one designed to handle hardwood as well as carpets.
You may not have heard of Ecovacs. Based on what its flagship robot vacuum can do, though, you probably will soon. The $600 Deebot Osmo 930 maps floors in detail, detects the difference between carpets and rugs and hardwood, and connects to Wi-Fi and a mobile app. It also vacuums quietly, and even mops.