Fighting coronavirus starts with this medical and tech gear

Red Cross volunteer

Around the world, medical teams and researchers have been scrambling to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, from the front lines of dealing with the sick to the labs working on potential vaccines. Meanwhile, there are roles being worked out for high-tech systems including robots, supercomputers and 3D printers.

One of the most basic tools has been the thermometer. A key indicator of whether someone might be infected with the virus is a fever. Here, a Red Cross volunteer uses a digital thermometer to measure patients' temperatures in a pre-triage tent outside the hospital in Corigliano-Rossano, Italy, on March 11.

