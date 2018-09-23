Exploring Wanli UFO Village

The houses are arranged in a pretty traditional neighborhood arrangement, but the decay of the buildings and the overgrowth of the vegetation give the feel of an alternate-future post-apocalyptic movie, as imagined in the past.
Interestingly, there was considerable glass on the ground outside the Venturo. I suppose that could have been human-caused, or perhaps a typhoon's strong winds blowing the windows in on one side, and then out on this side?
Even if you're an expert urban explorer, it's best to keep out of the houses that look this bad. Not least to preserve them for other explorers, but because the decaying structure doesn't inspire confidence.
Like so much of this village, the insides are a multitude of weirdness. Slippers wait by the door for visitors that will never come. Pots, pans and spices sit in the kitchen like the family will return in a few days. Yet... look at the layers of dirt and the hole in the floor. The softness of the underlying plywood was alarming, to say the least.
But then there's this Futuro, which almost seems lived in. All the windows are intact, there's a lock on the door (though not new) and there are curtains so you can't see inside. This neighborhood is best described as mostly abandoned.
These had a commanding view of the area and the sea. The one on the right was closed up when I walked past initially, but two Taiwanese girls pulled the door open. Well, as long as it's open, might as well get a photo from the door...
One of the few instances of the cushions that were likely standard in all the Futuros, sadly rotting away. The original Futuro had individual seats in this room. Check out those end tables. The mugs on the counter creep me out. How long have they been there?
One of the farthest gone Venturos. Only a matter of time before it collapses into nothing. There were some empty slabs throughout the development. My guess is they used to hold Venturos that collapsed, and someone (the city?) removed the rubble.
My guess is this was the model home for the Futuro. As I approached I could hear voices, and sure enough on the other side, a half dozen men sat around eating BBQ. Though the area isn't lived in by anyone (probably?), it's still used. This building now seemed like storage for a local paragliding club, and that's my guess who the gents were.
The slight breeze was causing this Venturo to creak ominously. I stayed on the solid stairs. Given the extra space afforded by the basement, this one is set up as just a master bedroom, with a view of the sea.
This Futuro was probably in the worst shape of the lot. No windows to shelter the insides and no trees to shield against the winter storms. This one (and a few others I didn't tag) are also on my Instagram.
Probably the biggest shock, a practically spotless Venturo with a Tesla outside. It's clear this guy has enough money to throw around for that car and to have refurbished this seaside Venturo. It was easily in the best shape of any here, and in one of the best spots. On the other side is the beach.