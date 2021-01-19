2021 Ford Bronco First Edition's Onyx Black interior

We get our first close look at what could be the rarest spec of Ford's upcoming Bronco SUV.

2021-ford-bronco-first-edition-01
1 of 6
Ford Motor Company

Despite delays, Ford's Bronco is just around the corner. New photos showcase the Onyx Black interior of what could be the rarest variant: the 2021 Bronco First Edition.

2021-ford-bronco-first-edition-02
2 of 6
Ford Motor Company

The First Edition features Onyx Black leather trim with heated seats.

2021-ford-bronco-first-edition-03
3 of 6
Ford Motor Company

Contrasting gray stitching and bucking Bronco logos highlight the headrests and seatbacks.

2021-ford-bronco-first-edition-04
4 of 6
Ford Motor Company

The Bronco First Edition will also be offered in an exclusive Lightning Blue exterior paint.

2021-ford-bronco-first-edition-05
5 of 6
Ford Motor Company

The larger 12-inch infotainment system is standard on the limited edition model. 

2021 Ford Bronco First Edition Lightning Blue
6 of 6
Ford

First Edition Broncos also feature a specific hood, black exterior graphics and Sasquatch package off-road upgrades. 

