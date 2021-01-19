2021 Ford Bronco First Edition's Onyx Black interior

We get our first close look at what could be the rarest spec of Ford's upcoming Bronco SUV.
Despite delays, Ford's Bronco is just around the corner. New photos showcase the Onyx Black interior of what could be the rarest variant: the 2021 Bronco First Edition.
The First Edition features Onyx Black leather trim with heated seats.
Contrasting gray stitching and bucking Bronco logos highlight the headrests and seatbacks.
The Bronco First Edition will also be offered in an exclusive Lightning Blue exterior paint.
The larger 12-inch infotainment system is standard on the limited edition model.
First Edition Broncos also feature a specific hood, black exterior graphics and Sasquatch package off-road upgrades.
