Donald Trump tweeted more than 5,300 times from June 2016 through Nov. 1 of this year, a span covering much of his election campaign and the first nine months of his presidency, according to Brandwatch, a social media analysis platform. Click on for a collection of his most politicizing tweets.

Caption by: / Photo by: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

This was one of Trump's first tweets after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. Then-White House communications director Sean Spicer would be widely ridiculed for saying it was the one of  largest inauguration turnouts in history. Spicer, who resigned after six months on the job, joked about the experience at the Emmys.

Tweet: January 20, 2017

Caption by:

Trump rails about his proposed travel ban that would prohibit travelers from seven mostly Muslim countries. Tech leaders weighed in as protests ensued at several major city airports.

Tweet: Feb. 3, 2017

Caption by:

Trump fires back after a US appeals court court stymied his travel ban, part of a battle that continues to this day. 

Tweet: Feb. 9, 2017

Caption by:

Trump accused former President Barack Obama of eavesdropping ahead of the November 2016 election.

Tweet: March 4, 2017

Caption by:

Trump tweets about his firing of FBI Director James Comey. Comey would later testify before Congress that Russian hackers were meddling with the 2016 US presidential election.

Tweet: May 10, 2017

Caption by:

Trump reacts to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into  Russian election meddling. Three congressional committees are also investigating what role Facebook, Twitter and Google may have played in allowing Russian propaganda on their platforms.

Tweet: May 18, 2017

Caption by:

A curious spelling -- "covfefe" -- became a global trending topic. Then-Trump spokesman Sean Spicer defended the tweet, telling reporters, "The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant."

Tweet: May 31, 2017

Caption by: / Photo by: Captura de Pantalla

Trump returns to tweet day after he was silent following ex-FBI director James Comey's testimony to Congress

Tweet 6/9/17

Caption by:

Trump lashes out against MSNBC morning talk show host Mika Brzezinski as social media and the president's foes and allies alike come to her defense. 

Tweet 6/29/17

Caption by:

Her co-host and fiancé, Joe Scarborough, who used to be friends with Trump and had Trump on his morning show many times, then went on to slam Trump and publicly dissolve the relationship. 

Tweet 6/29/17

Caption by:

Trump proclaiming how he uses social media to his benefit. He often attributes his 2016 victory to his use of Twitter. 

Tweet 7/1/17

Caption by:

Trump retweets a tweet of him allegedly clotheslining CNN in a pro wrestling match. Some saw it as boorish and threatening, sparking a national conversation that dominated the Fourth of July weekend news cycle.

Tweet 7/2/17

Caption by:

Trump calls out North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un. North Korean leaders call it a "Declaration of war." The White House responded this claim was "absurd."

Tweet 9/23/17

Caption by:

Trump's serially tweets that NFL players should be forced to stand during the National Anthem. 

Tweet 10/18/17

Caption by:

This sparked a conversation about freedom of protest and demonstration. 

Tweet 10/23/17 

Caption by:

Trump and outgoing GOP Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee exchange warring tweets...

Tweet 10/24/17

Caption by:

Corker compared the White House to an "adult day care center."

Tweet 10/24/17 

Caption by:

Trump fires off a series of tweets after three of his campaign aides were indicted by a federal grand jury in the probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Tweet 10/30/17

Caption by:

...And mentions "NO COLLUSION!"

Tweet 10/30/17

Caption by:

Trump responds after a rogue Twitter employee on his last day purposely took down the @realDonaldTrump Twitter account, causing both panic and jubilation across social media.

Tweet 11/3/17

Caption by:
