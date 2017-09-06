Donald Trump tweeted more than 5,300 times from June 2016 through Nov. 1 of this year, a span covering much of his election campaign and the first nine months of his presidency, according to Brandwatch, a social media analysis platform. Click on for a collection of his most politicizing tweets.
This was one of Trump's first tweets after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. Then-White House communications director Sean Spicer would be widely ridiculed for saying it was the one of largest inauguration turnouts in history. Spicer, who resigned after six months on the job, joked about the experience at the Emmys.
Trump reacts to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling. Three congressional committees are also investigating what role Facebook, Twitter and Google may have played in allowing Russian propaganda on their platforms.
A curious spelling -- "covfefe" -- became a global trending topic. Then-Trump spokesman Sean Spicer defended the tweet, telling reporters, "The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant."