Sean Spicer crashes Emmys, mocks Trump crowd-size claims

Need a crowd-size estimate? Sean Spicer is your man, and he makes house calls.
The former White House press secretary made a surprise appearance at the end of host Stephen Colbert's opening monologue at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday night, driving a moving podium just as Melissa McCarthy did when she portrayed Spicer on "Saturday Night Live."
"What really matters to Donald Trump is ratings, you have to have the big numbers," Colbert said just before Spicer rolled on out.
And Spicer declared it so, just as he did with President Donald Trump's presidential inauguration crowds.
"This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period," Spicer said. "Both in person and around the world."
But Colbert got in the last word, bidding Spicer farewell by identifying him as "Melissa McCarthy, everyone."
Twitter had thoughts.
Not everyone was happy with Spicer's appearance.
But not everyone was upset.
It was a good night for "SNL's" political humor. Alec Baldwin claimed the Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his portrayal of Trump on "SNL." Accepting the award, he joked, "At long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy."
And Kate McKinnon, who plays Hillary Clinton on the NBC comedy sketch show, won for supporting actress in a comedy series -- meaning both candidates, in a sense, were winners.
