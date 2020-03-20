Coronavirus: Scenes from an eerily empty San Francisco

On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all Californians to stay home, two days after six of the state's counties went on lockdown. Other cities and states around the US are taking similar steps.
This is a look at how those measures have dramatically altered San Francisco. Midweek afternoons in the city typically bring heavy traffic, packed trains and lunch lines leading out the doors, but on day 2 of the shutdown, the streets are now quiet.
At Joe & The Juice on Market Street, the doors were open Wednesday afternoon. The staff told me they have implemented cashless payments as a safety precaution since the coronavirus shutdown began. They also said they've had only about one customer per hour.
The owner of Fog City News, which carries more than a thousand foreign and domestic magazines and newspapers told me that he considers journalism an essential service and that the store is staying open.