Coronavirus: Scenes from an eerily empty San Francisco

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a grim toll around the world -- more than 250,000 cases and 10,000 deaths as of Friday -- and the numbers continue to rise daily.

On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all Californians to stay home, two days after six of the state's counties went on lockdown. Other cities and states around the US are taking similar steps.

This is a look at how those measures have dramatically altered San Francisco. Midweek afternoons in the city typically bring heavy traffic, packed trains and lunch lines leading out the doors, but on day 2 of the shutdown, the streets are now quiet.

For a broader look at emptiness around the world, visit this gallery.