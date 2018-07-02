Esto también se puede leer en español.

Indoor home security cameras to safeguard your stuff

A home security camera can go a long way toward securing your peace of mind, and these DIY indoor models offer simpler installations and better prices than their contract-based counterparts.

Published: 2018-07-02
Amazon Cloud Cam
$119.99 at Amazon.com

Amazon Cloud Cam

Amazon's $120 Cloud Cam's 1080p HD live feed, responsive motion alerts, free 24-hour clip storage and simple app make this indoor home security camera among the best we've reviewed. 

$120 coverts to roughly £90 and AU$155 at the current exchange rate. 

Published: 2018-07-02
Read Full Review
$119.99 at Amazon.com

Belkin NetCam HD+ Wi-Fi Camera

This is a solid entry-level camera with an affordable $130 price tag (£105 and AU$170 converted).

Its biggest issue is a fee-based system for storing video clips.

Published: 2018-07-02
Blink

Blink

The Blink is a $99, £69 or AU$140 battery-powered 720p high-definition security camera.

That's a good price for HD, but Blink doesn't have many features.

Published: 2018-07-02
Canary Flex
$98.68 at Amazon.com

Canary Flex

Canary's $199/£159/AU$260 Flex security camera is designed for both indoor and outdoor use.

Rely on the rechargeable battery, which is supposed to last for up to two months -- or simply keep it plugged in. A number of optional accessories, including a Verizon 4G LTE mount, give you a ton of options.

Published: 2018-07-02
Canary View
$123.25 at Amazon.com

Canary View

The Canary View is a $99 (£75 and AU$125 converted) security system. This indoor camera is similar to the Canary All-in-One, but it doesn't have a built-in siren. 

Published: 2018-07-02
D-Link DCH-212KT
$98.99 at Amazon.com

D-Link DCH-212KT

The D-Link DCH-212KT is similar to the Netgear Arlo Pro 2. It's an indoor/outdoor battery-powered security camera. it has 1080p HD resolution and local and cloud storage. 

Published: 2018-07-02
D-Link DCS-2630L

D-Link DCS-2630L

The D-Link DCS-2630L offers a 180-degree wide angle view, but the camera itself is much too large for discreet home security.

Record video locally to a microSD card up to 128GB (the card is not included with your purchase).

Published: 2018-07-02
D-Link Komfy DKZ-201S
$159.99 at Amazon.com

D-Link Komfy DKZ-201S

D-Link's Komfy is an in-wall light controller with a built-in security camera.

The Komfy's design is a little unwieldy, but the camera does a good job capturing activity in a room or hallway.

Published: 2018-07-02
D-Link Omna
$70.00 at Amazon.com

D-Link Omna

The D-Link Omna is the first security camera that works with Apple's HomeKit platform.

The camera works fine, but sound alerts aren't available, and there's no Android app. It really is HomeKit or nothing with the Omna.

Published: 2018-07-02
Read Full Review
$129.95 at Apple

D-Link Pan & Tilt Day/Night Network Camera

D-Link's security cam works well for basic real-time video monitoring, but its notification system is too unreliable.

Published: 2018-07-02
Ezviz Mini Plus
$48.50 at Amazon.com

Ezviz Mini Plus

Ezviz Mini is a true bargain at just $80 per camera (roughly £60 and AU$105 converted).

Not only that, but it also offers 1080p HD video resolution, motion alerts and local as well as cloud storage. 

Published: 2018-07-02
Ezviz Mini 360 Plus
$62.99 at Abt Electronics

Ezviz Mini 360 Plus

The Ezviz Mini 360 Plus security camera costs $80 (about £65 or AU$105) and has a 340-degree panning angle and an 80-degree tilting angle.

You can adjust the camera's angle manually in the app or opt in to its "auto-tracking" mode that follows motion activity around a room. Unfortunately, it didn't do a good job of tracking my movements unless I walked very slowly.

Published: 2018-07-02
Flir FX

Flir FX

The indoor/outdoor Flir FX is one of the most versatile cameras around today.

The problem is that it delivers a ton of phantom alerts, the video recordings take a while to load and the app was generally glitchy.

Published: 2018-07-02
Read Full Review
$159.00 at Amazon.com

Foscam Plug and Play Wireless IP Camera FI9826P

The technical specs of this one are great: 300-degree panning, 120-degree tilt and 3x optical zoom. You can also store clips locally or via Foscam's cloud service.

The software is badly in need of a mobile-era update, however. This one is only for PC users.

Published: 2018-07-02
Guardzilla
$129.99 at Amazon.com

Guardzilla

At just $100, £80 or AU$130, the Guardzilla is one of the least expensive security cameras we've tested. Unfortunately its performance wasn't on par with its peers'.

It has a 640x480-pixel VGA live-streaming resolution and it snaps photos rather than recording video clips.

Published: 2018-07-02
Guardzilla 360
$35.00 at Amazon.com

Guardzilla 360

The $230 Guardzilla 360 indoor security camera has a 360-degree field of view. Pan around in the related Guardzilla app to see everything that's happening in a room. 

Published: 2018-07-02
Homeboy
$199.00 at Amazon.com

Homeboy

The Homeboy is a rechargeable home security camera. It doesn't offer live streaming or HD video, but its wire-free design makes indoor home security mobile.

Published: 2018-07-02
Honeywell Lyric C1

Honeywell Lyric C1

Honeywell's Lyric C1 Wi-Fi security camera offers free cloud storage, local storage, motion-detection zones and geofencing tied to your phone's location. 

Published: 2018-07-02
Honeywell Lyric C2
$79.99 at Amazon.com

Honeywell Lyric C2

The Honeywell Lyric C2 is very versatile in terms of storage.

It comes with an 8GB SD card, free cloud storage, an optional fee-based cloud storage upgrade and optional professional monitoring.

Published: 2018-07-02
Read First Take
$126.90 at Amazon.com

IC Real Tech Allie Home

At $599, £419 or AU$845, IC Real Tech's Allie is expensive for a standalone DIY security camera.

The cool part is its dual cameras, which allow for a 360-degree view and related VR capabilities. But the Allie is very limited in terms of security features.

Published: 2018-07-02
Read Full Review
$119.99 at Amazon Marketplace

Ion the Home Wi-Fi Video Camera

The $130 (about £105 or AU$170 converted) Ion the Home Wi-Fi Video Camera is priced to compete with entry-level models such as the $130 Belkin NetCam HD+.

But Belkin's cloud storage starts at $10 per month, whereas Ion the Home has a free, rolling 24-hour cloud storage option.

Published: 2018-07-02
iSmartAlarm iCamera
$64.54 at Amazon.com

iSmartAlarm iCamera

iSmartAlarm is another crowdfunded home security system.

With packages starting at $199 (about £260 or AU$260) and no required monthly fees, this is a decent DIY option -- just not if you want a good camera. We had a really hard time getting it to work.

Published: 2018-07-02
iSmartAlarm iCamera Keep
$169.99 at Amazon.com

iSmartAlarm iCamera Keep

iSmartAlarm's previous iCamera was clunky and tough to set up. This upgraded version is much easier to recommend, but it doesn't currently offer auto-recording or save clips for later review.

Published: 2018-07-02
Read Full Review
$89.99 at Amazon.com

iSmartAlarm iCamera Keep Pro

iSmartAlarm's new iCamera Keep Pro can pan 350 degrees and tilt 40 degrees.

Similar to the Zmodo Pivot, it's designed to change position to capture motion activity.

Published: 2018-07-02
iSmartAlarm Spot

iSmartAlarm Spot

The iSmartAlarm Spot is designed to work either alone or with iSmartAlarm's broader home-security system.

It's a tiny cam with solid specs that can even detect the audio frequency of most mainstream smoke detectors and send you a related alert.

Published: 2018-07-02
Kidde RemoteLync

Kidde RemoteLync

The Kidde RemoteLync has the same hardware as the Homeboy security camera.

The RemoteLync is battery powered and doesn't offer a live video feed. Instead, this siren-equipped model is supposed to alert you if any unexpected activity takes place.

Published: 2018-07-02
Read Full Review
$79.00 at Amazon.com

Kodak Video Monitor CFH-V20

The $150 (£120 or AU$190 at the current exchange rate) Kodak Video Monitor is priced well for what it offers -- 720p HD video quality, a 180-degree field of view, night vision, motion detection and two-way audio.

It's also compatible with USBs, so you can attach a battery pack for use on the go.

Published: 2018-07-02
Read Full Review
$129.99 at Amazon.com

Link-U indoor 4G LTE Smartcam

The Link-U 4G LTE Smartcam is an indoor-only LTE security camera. In addition to LTE, this model also works over Wi-Fi and Ethernet. It unfortunately had too many glitches to recommend. 

Published: 2018-07-02
Logitech Circle 2
$199.00 at Link-U

Logitech Circle 2

Logitech actually has two Circle 2 cameras -- a $180/£169 wired model and a $200/£199 battery-powered model. 

Both cameras deliver 1080p HD resolution and integration with Apple HomeKitAmazon Alexa and the Logitech Pop smart button.

Published: 2018-07-02
Lucis NuBryte
$179.82 at Amazon.com

Lucis NuBryte

Lucis' NuBryte is a wall-mounted panel designed to handle a variety of functions room-to-room.

Control your lighting, pull up a calendar or view the built-in camera's live feed. It's similar to the Wink Relay, but Lucis wants you to install the NuBryte in every room in your home -- a pricey proposition considering its $199 price tag (about £260 or AU$260, converted).

Published: 2018-07-02
Manything
$333.40 at Amazon.com

Manything

While this technically isn't a camera, this Android and iOS app can turn an old phone into a connected security camera for free (BYO stand). The image quality is not as good as that of most dedicated cameras. Again, though: free.

Published: 2018-07-02
Nest Cam Indoor

Nest Cam Indoor

The Nest Cam Indoor is Nest's Dropcam Pro replacement. And although it looks similar to the Pro at first glance, this version offers full 1080p HD live streaming, a rotating stand and a magnetic base.

It also offers "Person alerts" with a Nest Aware cloud service subscription. Person alerts let you know if the camera thinks it sees a person. It can't tell you who it sees, though.

Published: 2018-07-02
Nest Cam IQ Indoor
$145.00 at Amazon.com

Nest Cam IQ Indoor

Nest's pricey $299/£299 Nest Cam IQ has an 8-megapixel, 4K image sensor and improved 12x digital zoom for access to a 24/7 live video stream. A hardware upgrade improves the audio quality of Nest's two-way talk function.

Published: 2018-07-02
Netatmo Welcome
$299.00 at Dell Home

Netatmo Welcome

The Netatmo Welcome is only the second security camera we've reviewed with face recognition technology. The first model, the ArcSoft Simplicam, is no longer sold. 

Published: 2018-07-02
Netgear Arlo
$91.00 at Amazon.com

Netgear Arlo

Netgear's Arlo security cameras are battery powered and rated for both indoor and outdoor use. That means that you can stick one in your foyer and another on your back porch to see what's happening in and around your home.

Published: 2018-07-02
Netgear Arlo Pro
$194.23 at Amazon.com

Netgear Arlo Pro

Netgear's $250/£300/AU$325 Arlo Pro security camera looks very similar to the original Netgear Arlo (still sold in stores).

But this model adds in rechargeable battery power rather than the pricey CR123 batteries that go in the first-gen model.

Published: 2018-07-02
Netgear Arlo Pro 2
$175.81 at Amazon.com

Netgear Arlo Pro 2

For $220 (about £170 or AU$280 converted), the Netgear Arlo Pro 2 offers:

  • 1080p high-definition live-streaming
  • Powered by rechargeable lithium ion battery or cable
  • Rated for indoor and outdoor use
  • Seven-day free event-based cloud storage 
Published: 2018-07-02
Netgear Arlo Q
$178.99 at Amazon.com

Netgear Arlo Q

The 1080p HD Netgear Arlo Q holds its own alongside the Nest Cam Indoor.

It has motion and sound alerts, two-way audio, night vision and activity zones. It offers free event-based cloud storage, and you can pay a monthly fee for continuous recording.

Published: 2018-07-02
Nokia Home
$148.99 at Amazon.com

Nokia Home

The Nokia Home costs $200 --roughly £150 in the UK and AU$275 in Australia. It has some interesting features, like a sensor that detects volatile organic compounds in the surrounding air.

It also offers a 24-hour time-lapse of activity, a two-day event log and optional continuous video recording for an additional fee.

This model replaces the original Withings Home, after Nokia purchased Withings in 2016.

Published: 2018-07-02
Oco1
$89.99 at Amazon.com

Oco1

The Oco1 HD Wi-Fi Camera costs $79 in the US, £60 in the UK and AU$105 in Australia (converted).

While the Oco1 has the same design as ArcSoft's Simplicam, it is missing some advanced features like face recognition.

Published: 2018-07-02
People Power Presence
$79.00 at Walmart

People Power Presence

The Presence app lets you use an old Android or iOS device as a security camera. Simply download the app and follow the instructions to get set up in mere moments. It's easy and, best of all, free, but it doesn't have an IFTTT channel like Manything.

Published: 2018-07-02
Reolink Argus

Reolink Argus

The indoor/outdoor Reolink Argus is an affordable security camera. It costs $100 (roughly £75 or AU$130 converted) and is powered by four CR123A batteries.

Published: 2018-07-02
Ring Stick Up Cam Elite
$94.58 at Amazon.com

Ring Stick Up Cam Elite

The Stick Up Cam Elite is a Ring security camera. It's designed to be used either inside or out. It relies on an adapter for power, rather than a battery and it offers motion detection zones, two-way audio and works over Wi-Fi or Ethernet. 

Published: 2018-07-02
Salient Eye

Salient Eye

Salient Eye competes with the Manything and Presence apps. Where its counterparts let you live-stream for more of an on-demand/webcam experience, Salient Eye is for home security only. It has a ridiculously loud siren and lets you arm and disarm the system and set email or text alerts as needed.

Published: 2018-07-02
Samsung SmartCam HD Plus

Samsung SmartCam HD Plus

Samsung's SmartCam HD Plus is the next iteration of the brand's existing SmartCam HD Pro.

It features 1080p live streaming, night vision, motion alerts and local storage via an included microSD card slot.

Published: 2018-07-02
Samsung SmartCam HD Pro
$69.00 at Amazon Marketplace

Samsung SmartCam HD Pro

Samsung's SmartCam HD Pro is a direct Nest Cam Indoor competitor, but it didn't quite match the crispness of Nest Cam's videos on either the Web or its mobile app. Its components also felt cheap in comparison. It does have a ton of useful features, though, including local SD card storage.

Published: 2018-07-02
Samsung SmartCam PT
$139.00 at Amazon.com

Samsung SmartCam PT

The $229/£185/AU$300 Samsung SmartCam PT has a 350-degree panning angle, a 155-degree tilting angle and 1080p HD resolution.

It's a decent camera, but it doesn't currently work with Samsung's smart-home platform, SmartThings, and its related SmartCam Android and iOS app is very outdated and frustrating to use.

Published: 2018-07-02
Read Full Review
$93.99 at Amazon.com

Samsung Wisenet-SmartCam A1

The Samsung Wisenet-SmartCam A1 is actually a two-camera kit. It includes a cylindrical indoor camera with 1080p HD video resolution, 350-degree panning and a 130-degree field of view.

The battery-powered outdoor camera has 720p HD video resolution.

Published: 2018-07-02
Sens8

Sens8

The Sens8 is an all-in-one indoor home security camera. It has 1080p HD resolution, night vision and a 95-decibel siren. Environmental sensors track temperature, humidity and ambient light. It also has arming and disarming capabilities. 

Published: 2018-07-02
Sentri
$139.99 at Amazon.com

Sentri

Sentri is a tablet-shaped security gadget. Use the interface to check in on the ambient temperature, humidity and air quality as well as your local forecast.

Then, you can view a live stream on the related Sentri Android or iOS app since it also comes with a built-in HD camera.

Published: 2018-07-02
Tend Secure Lynx
$59.99 at Amazon.com

Tend Secure Lynx

The $60/£45/AU$80 Tend Secure's Lynx Indoor camera comes with 1080p HD live streaming, facial-recognition software and free seven-day event-based cloud storage. 

Published: 2018-07-02
Zmodo Pivot
$35.00 at Amazon.com

Zmodo Pivot

Zmodo's Pivot has one really neat feature -- 360 degrees of built-in motion sensors.

Whenever the sensors detect activity, the camera will rotate to see and record it. It didn't always capture the full event, but it generally did a good job following motion.

Published: 2018-07-02
$70.51 at Amazon.com
$70.51 at Amazon.com
