Canary's $199/£159/AU$260 Flex security camera is designed for both indoor and outdoor use.
Rely on the rechargeable battery, which is supposed to last for up to two months -- or simply keep it plugged in. A number of optional accessories, including a Verizon 4G LTE mount, give you a ton of options.
The Ezviz Mini 360 Plus security camera costs $80 (about £65 or AU$105) and has a 340-degree panning angle and an 80-degree tilting angle.
You can adjust the camera's angle manually in the app or opt in to its "auto-tracking" mode that follows motion activity around a room. Unfortunately, it didn't do a good job of tracking my movements unless I walked very slowly.
The $150 (£120 or AU$190 at the current exchange rate) Kodak Video Monitor is priced well for what it offers -- 720p HD video quality, a 180-degree field of view, night vision, motion detection and two-way audio.
It's also compatible with USBs, so you can attach a battery pack for use on the go.
Lucis' NuBryte is a wall-mounted panel designed to handle a variety of functions room-to-room.
Control your lighting, pull up a calendar or view the built-in camera's live feed. It's similar to the Wink Relay, but Lucis wants you to install the NuBryte in every room in your home -- a pricey proposition considering its $199 price tag (about £260 or AU$260, converted).
While this technically isn't a camera, this Android and iOS app can turn an old phone into a connected security camera for free (BYO stand). The image quality is not as good as that of most dedicated cameras. Again, though: free.
Nest's pricey $299/£299 Nest Cam IQ has an 8-megapixel, 4K image sensor and improved 12x digital zoom for access to a 24/7 live video stream. A hardware upgrade improves the audio quality of Nest's two-way talk function.
Netgear's Arlo security cameras are battery powered and rated for both indoor and outdoor use. That means that you can stick one in your foyer and another on your back porch to see what's happening in and around your home.
The Presence app lets you use an old Android or iOS device as a security camera. Simply download the app and follow the instructions to get set up in mere moments. It's easy and, best of all, free, but it doesn't have an IFTTT channel like Manything.
The Stick Up Cam Elite is a Ring security camera. It's designed to be used either inside or out. It relies on an adapter for power, rather than a battery and it offers motion detection zones, two-way audio and works over Wi-Fi or Ethernet.
Salient Eye competes with the Manything and Presence apps. Where its counterparts let you live-stream for more of an on-demand/webcam experience, Salient Eye is for home security only. It has a ridiculously loud siren and lets you arm and disarm the system and set email or text alerts as needed.
Samsung's SmartCam HD Pro is a direct Nest Cam Indoor competitor, but it didn't quite match the crispness of Nest Cam's videos on either the Web or its mobile app. Its components also felt cheap in comparison. It does have a ton of useful features, though, including local SD card storage.
The Sens8 is an all-in-one indoor home security camera. It has 1080p HD resolution, night vision and a 95-decibel siren. Environmental sensors track temperature, humidity and ambient light. It also has arming and disarming capabilities.