The Prestige PS24 is MSI's go at a productivity ultrabook. It's thinner and lighter than a 13-inch MacBook Pro, despite having a 14-inch display, and can be configured with an eighth-gen Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia MX150 graphics.
I've had a mixed experience with the first generation of Windows ARM devices, Windows 10 laptops that run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon smartphone chip.
Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 850 CPU was announced at Computex, and it's hoping to lift these hybrid machines' game. Samsung became the latest to jump on the bandwagon, announcing an ARM laptop is on its way.
The new 15.6-inch ZenBook Pro can be configured with Intel's Core i9 processor, which is more power than 95 percent of us need. It also has a 14-inch little bro -- though that Pro can only fit an i7 inside (still more power than most need, but hey, standards are standards).
The "BP" in VivoWatch BP stands for blood pressure, because this here smartwatch houses within it a medical-grade blood pressure tracker. Having medical-grade anything in a smartwatch puts Asus in a very exclusive club.
If you're like me, a gamer who hates talking to people or interacting with the world at large, you may be interested in Cooler Master's new gaming chair. Sitting inside feels like being ins your own little gaming bubble.