MSI Prestige PS24

The Prestige PS24 is MSI's go at a productivity ultrabook. It's thinner and lighter than a 13-inch MacBook Pro, despite having a 14-inch display, and can be configured with an eighth-gen Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia MX150 graphics.

Read First Take

MSI Prestige PS24

Much slim, many light. Wow.

It'll hit store shelves in Q3 of the year. No word on pricing.

Asus' Project Precog

Here's your laptop from the future. Asus' Project Precog is a dual-screen, AI-powered laptop. How smart is it? It knows everything about you, and may one day be the antagonist in a Terminator movie.

Asus' Project Precog

Asus says the laptop will be available sometime next year, though no pricing was specified (spoiler: It'll probably be expensive).

Lenovo Yoga Book 2

We got a tiny peek at Lenovo's second-generation Yoga Book. Like Project Precog, it'll be a dual-touchscreen laptop, and it'll have an AI-enabled keyboard. Sadly, that's all the information we got...

Lenovo Yoga Book 2

It's coming out this year, to be followed by an apparently even crazier model in 2019.

ROG Phone

Here's one for the mobile gamers among us. The ROG Phone has a supercharged Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and AirTriggers on its side that act as virtual shoulder buttons.

ROG Phone

And its accessories, like this one that turns it into a dual-screen gaming device, are crazy.

No word on price or availability.

Samsung ARM PC

I've had a mixed experience with the first generation of Windows ARM devices, Windows 10 laptops that run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon smartphone chip.

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 850 CPU was announced at Computex, and it's hoping to lift these hybrid machines' game. Samsung became the latest to jump on the bandwagon, announcing an ARM laptop is on its way.

Asus ZenBook Pro

The new 15.6-inch ZenBook Pro can be configured with Intel's Core i9 processor, which is more power than 95 percent of us need. It also has a 14-inch little bro -- though that Pro can only fit an i7 inside (still more power than most need, but hey, standards are standards).

Asus ZenBook Pro

The real cause for excitement, though, is the ScreenPad. It's a touchpad, 5.5-inch touchscreen and display. Triple threat!

Asus VivoWatch BP

The "BP" in VivoWatch BP stands for blood pressure, because this here smartwatch houses within it a medical-grade blood pressure tracker. Having medical-grade anything in a smartwatch puts Asus in a very exclusive club. 

Asus VivoWatch BP

The VivoWatch BP will pair with an app that helps you track your health data.

Vaio S11 and S13

Vaio is back, and it doesn't need Sony for backup. Vaio's stylish S11 and S13 are launching in Asia sometime this year.

Cooler Master's crazy pod chair

If you're like me, a gamer who hates talking to people or interacting with the world at large, you may be interested in Cooler Master's new gaming chair. Sitting inside feels like being ins your own little gaming bubble.

Cooler Master's crazy pod chair

Here's how your gaming setup could look.

This is still a prototype, so no word on price or availability.

