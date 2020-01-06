CNET también está disponible en español.

Sex tech at CES 2020

Sex tech is expected to be front and center at CES 2020

But it's an interesting one. Sex tech has always been at CES, just hidden in plain sight. Interestingly, now that sex tech is here in an official capacity, many of the devices on display are either already available or were revealed last year. 

Still, there's a lot to see. And a lot to get excited about. Here's some of the stuff we know about so far. We'll be updating this gallery over the next few days. 

Lora DiCarlo

Startup Lora DiCarlo caused shockwaves at CES in 2019 after having an innovation award for a device that produces an orgasm in women rescinded and then re-awarded. That controversy is the main reason sex tech is officially on full display at CES this year

Lora DiCarlo is back in 2020, with two brand new devices: the Baci, a "microrobotic pleasure device that simulates the feel and motion of the human lips and tongue," and the Onda, a device designed to replicate the motion of human fingers, have both appeared at the show alongside the Osé

MysteryVibe

The MysteryVibe made waves in 2018 when it beat out the Apple Watch at the 2018 Design Week awards.  

Its flagship product is the Crescendo, a malleable, first-of-its-kind vibrator that can be bent to suit any shape. 

Lioness

The Lioness is a vibrator that tracks data to improve orgasms. It literally uses the data of over 30,000 recorded orgasms in an attempt to deliver a customized user experience. It also tracks your sessions and provides tips based on your previous experiences. 

The Lioness Generation 2 will be at CES this year and promises more features based on a broader set of data.

OhMiBod

Outside of Lora DiCarlo, OhMiBod probably has the biggest presence at CES of all the sex tech companies. That makes sense, since OhMiBod has been around for decades, and has low-key been exhibiting at CES for years, hiding in plain sight

The Womanizer

The Womanizer, one of the most innovative pieces of sex tech around, also has a presence at CES. Read our feature story on the German inventor behind the product here

Pulse

Pulse is a company that creates and dispenses lubricants tailored to its users' specific needs. It's showing off its latest wares at CES this year. 

Morari

Many of the sex tech products at CES are focused on pleasure, but Morari has developed a device that, in a sense, helps men withhold pleasure.

Morari has arrived at CES with a device that Gizmodo describes as "a taint bandaid." This bandaid uses neuromodulation in an attempt to help solve the issue of premature ejaculation. 

Gatebox

Gatebox is an AI-powered virtual girlfriend currently only available in Japan. Customers can choose between a bunch of different "characters" to live with. Gatebox is looking to repurpose the AI tech to sell in the US as a retail assistant.

Sex tech @CNET

Check out CNET's livestream on YouTube at 4 p.m. PT on Wednesday. We'll be gathering some of the biggest names in the sex tech industry for a roundtable discussion. You can't miss this.

