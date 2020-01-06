Sex tech is expected to be front and center at CES 2020.
But it's an interesting one. Sex tech has always been at CES, just hidden in plain sight. Interestingly, now that sex tech is here in an official capacity, many of the devices on display are either already available or were revealed last year.
Still, there's a lot to see. And a lot to get excited about. Here's some of the stuff we know about so far. We'll be updating this gallery over the next few days.
Lora DiCarlo
Startup Lora DiCarlo caused shockwaves at CES in 2019 after having an innovation award for a device that produces an orgasm in women rescinded and then re-awarded. That controversy is the main reason sex tech is officially on full display at CES this year
Lora DiCarlo is back in 2020, with two brand new devices: the Baci, a "microrobotic pleasure device that simulates the feel and motion of the human lips and tongue," and the Onda, a device designed to replicate the motion of human fingers, have both appeared at the show alongside the Osé.
Gatebox
Gatebox is an AI-powered virtual girlfriend currently only available in Japan. Customers can choose between a bunch of different "characters" to live with. Gatebox is looking to repurpose the AI tech to sell in the US as a retail assistant.