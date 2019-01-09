CES 2019: Quirky Nubia X phone serves up two screens and two cameras

Esto también se puede leer en español.
Nubia, a subsidiary of the Chinese phone company ZTE, showed off its unique Nubia X phone at this year's CES 2019.
The phone is unique because it has two screens, a standard 6.3-inch LCD display you'd see on most phones and a 5.1-inch OLED display on the back (pictured here) that helps you take selfies.
Though originally announced in October 2018, we were able to take a look at the phone for ourselves for the first time and it's really cool.
Another look at the Nubia X from its other side.
The phone has a bezel-less display and doesn't have a front-facing camera.
A closer look at the phone's super thin bezels.
Instead, there are two cameras on the back and the rear display is supposed to be your viewfinder to snap the perfect photo.
In addition, the phone features an in-screen fingerprint reader, Android 8.1 Oreo and a Snapdragon 845 chipset.
This isn't the only phone with a second rear screen. In 2014, the YotaPhone 2 featured a standard front LCD and a secondary E Ink display on the back for reading e-books.
Unfortunately, Nubia is only selling the X in China. However, it did say it plans to release a sequel later this year, which it hopes to sell in other markets.