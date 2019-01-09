CES 2019: Quirky Nubia X phone serves up two screens and two cameras

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

  • img-20190108-163021
  • img-20190108-171019
  • img-20190108-170801
  • img-20190108-170813
  • img-20190108-171147
  • img-20190108-162938
  • img-20190108-171255
  • img-20190108-171224
  • img-20190108-171459
  • img-20190108-171448

Nubia X

Nubia, a subsidiary of the Chinese phone company ZTE, showed off its unique Nubia X phone at this year's CES 2019.   

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.  

Published:Caption:Photo:César Salza/CNETRead the article
1
of 10

Nubia X

The phone is unique because it has two screens, a standard 6.3-inch LCD display you'd see on most phones and a 5.1-inch OLED display on the back (pictured here) that helps you take selfies.

Published:Caption:Photo:César Salza/CNETRead the article
2
of 10

Nubia X

Though originally announced in October 2018, we were able to take a look at the phone for ourselves for the first time and it's really cool.

Published:Caption:Photo:César Salza/CNETRead the article
3
of 10

Nubia X

Another look at the Nubia X from its other side.

Published:Caption:Photo:César Salza/CNETRead the article
4
of 10

Nubia X

The phone has a bezel-less display and doesn't have a front-facing camera. 

Published:Caption:Photo:César Salza/CNETRead the article
5
of 10

Nubia X

A closer look at the phone's super thin bezels.

Published:Caption:Photo:César Salza/CNETRead the article
6
of 10

Nubia X

Instead, there are two cameras on the back and the rear display is supposed to be your viewfinder to snap the perfect photo.

Published:Caption:Photo:César Salza/CNETRead the article
7
of 10

Nubia X

In addition, the phone features an in-screen fingerprint reader, Android 8.1 Oreo and a Snapdragon 845 chipset.

Published:Caption:Photo:César Salza/CNETRead the article
8
of 10

Nubia X

This isn't the only phone with a second rear screen. In 2014, the YotaPhone 2 featured a standard front LCD and a secondary E Ink display on the back for reading e-books.

Published:Caption:Photo:César Salza/CNETRead the article
9
of 10

Nubia X

Unfortunately, Nubia is only selling the X in China. However, it did say it plans to release a sequel later this year, which it hopes to sell in other markets. 

Published:Caption:Photo:César Salza/CNETRead the article
10
of 10
Now Reading

CES 2019: Quirky Nubia X phone serves up two screens and two cameras

Up Next

All the cool new gadgets at CES 2019

Latest Stories

CES 2019: Riding a self-driving Lyft car made me giddy

CES 2019: Riding a self-driving Lyft car made me giddy

by
VR needs more Disney-style magic like The Void

VR needs more Disney-style magic like The Void

by
At CES 2019, a $660 sauna will give your dog the blow dry of his life

At CES 2019, a $660 sauna will give your dog the blow dry of his life

by
Fiat Chrysler will pay $800 million to settle diesel emissions lawsuits

Fiat Chrysler will pay $800 million to settle diesel emissions lawsuits

by
CES 2019: This smart gadget winds you down for bed, no internet necessary

CES 2019: This smart gadget winds you down for bed, no internet necessary

by