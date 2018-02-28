Black & Decker Purifry air-fries food on a budget

CNET también está disponible en español.

The Black & Decker Purifry is more compact than other air fryers. It also has an agreeable price ($100, which converts to about £75 or AU$125), but it fries small batches best.

The Purifry comes in this color scheme of black and silver shown here. You can also purchase it in white.

First set the fryer's heat level with the temperature dial. The printed labels on the knob are tiny and tough to read.

You use the timer dial to set how long the Purifry will cook. You can choose anywhere from 0 to 60 minutes.

A clear plastic tab serves as a cover for the food basket release button.

The basket and pan sit in a chamber in the bottom half of the Purifry.

Chicken wings cooked in the Purifry turned out especially well.

French fries came out well when cooked by the Purifry.

The Purifry air-fries burgers too. They were juicy and very flavorful.

