There's a world of phones that exists beyond Apple, Samsung and LG. But if you're used to buying your phone from a carrier like Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile, those handsets can be hard to find.

Huawei P20 Pro

The Huawei P20 Pro takes superb photos with its three cameras and is one of the top phones of 2018. It's fast, it's beautiful. But it won't sell in the US. Huawei phones are a casualty of the government's concerns over the Chinese brand's networking equipment

$847.50 at Amazon.com

Huawei P20

The Huawei P20, right, costs a fair amount less than the P20 Pro, but it's still got a strong showing for a midrange device. Your best bet for finding it is to buy it overseas and put in a T-Mobile or AT&T SIM.

$542.50 at Amazon.com

Oppo Find X

Oppo doesn't have any retail partners in the US and doesn't operate its own US storefront either. Shame, because the Oppo Find X is the most thrilling phone we've seen all year. Its camera module slides up when you want to take a photo, making its screen-to-phone ratio even higher.

Vivo Nex

The Vivo Nex is a lot like the Oppo Find X (they share the same parent company, after all). The pop-up camera module is smaller, but the all-screen face has no speaker grille to get in the way and razor-thin bezels. It has an in-screen fingerprint reader, too.

OnePlus 6

You can buy the OnePlus 6 from Amazon and OnePlus' website, though keep in mind that the OnePlus phones, some of our absolute favorites, tend to sell out fast and refresh quickly, with new models every four to eight months.

$643.85 at Amazon.com

OnePlus 6

Here's the special edition OnePlus 6 in red.

$643.85 at Amazon.com

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Some Nokia phones do sell in the US, like the Nokia 6.1, 5.1 and 3.1 -- though you won't find them with a carrier. But it's the higher-end Nokia 8 Sirocco that captures your attention with clean lines and a clean Android One operating system. It's as close as you can get to Google's "pure" OS without being a Google phone.

$609.00 at Amazon.com

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s

Xiaomi has made a name for itself creating cheaper Android phones that don't skimp on performance and features. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s throws in two AI-powered cameras for a phone that's reasonably priced for select markets, mostly in Asia.

Huawei Honor View 10

Phones in Huawei's Honor brand often have attractive prices to match their glossy construction. The Huawei Honor View 10 stood out for great performance across the board, a good deal for its midrange price.

$490.85 at Amazon.com

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact

If you want a small Android phone, the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact is it. You can count on it for photos and speed, in a body small enough to actually use with one hand. Luckily, it will sell in the US, through stores like Best Buy, Amazon and Sony Mobile.

$579.99 at Amazon.com

Oppo R15 Pro

A handset like the Oppo R15 Pro can hold its own against midprice performers like the OnePlus 6.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

One of the few Huawei phones to sell in the US (before everything fell apart for Huawei), the Mate 10 Pro will see its price drop to $500 on July 16 for Amazon Prime Day 2018.

$549.90 at Amazon.com

HTC U12 Plus

While you can find the HTC U12 Plus through online retailers and HTC's own site, this vivid, translucent phone won't sell with a carrier. That's a shame -- the squeezable phone brings innovation to a stagnant playing field.

$799.99 at Amazon.com

Moto G6 Plus

You can buy the Moto G6 from some carriers, but the Moto G6 Plus isn't US-bound at all.

Moto G6 Play

The cheaper Moto G6 Play is a solid budget device that you'll have to snag directly from Motorola.

$212.50 at Amazon.com
