The holidays are around the corner and when it comes to gifting (or receiving) a phone, there are tons of options to choose from. No matter your budget this holiday season, there's a right phone for the person you have in mind. Read on to see what the best phones are right now and check out our tips on how to buy a new phone.
Starting at $700, the iPhone 11 is the best midtier model Apple has ever made. Its cameras get an excellent new Night Mode and an ultrawide-angle camera adds extra detail in photos. Video is fantastic, too. It also houses the latest and fastest Apple processors, making it among the fastest iPhones ever.
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
The refined, feature-packed Note 10 Plus closes the gap with rival phones. This top-of-the-line phone was made for people who want the best Android. It has a killer 6.8-inch screen, an all-day battery life and excellent camera tools.
Apple iPhone 8
The iPhone 8 (and 8 Plus) is the only iPhone with a home button that Apple still sells new. If you're not a fan of swiping up to get to your home screen, but still want a powerful iPhone, this is the best and most affordable one at $449.
OnePlus 7 Pro
Phones nowadays are constantly one-upping each other with pop-up selfie cameras, in-display fingerprint sensors and multiple rear cameras. The OnePlus 7 Pro has such features du jour to keep its fans enticed. But in addition to these features, it's the phone's $669 (6GB of RAM/128GB) starting price that is the deal maker (There's also an 8GB/256GB variant that costs $699 and will be the one available from T-Mobile.)
Samsung Galaxy S10E
As the most wallet-friendly Galaxy S10 phone, the Galaxy S10E has a lot to offer. It's a smaller phone, which is great for those looking for a small grip, it has a superfast Snapdragon 855 chipset and a lengthy battery life. It can also wirelessly charge other phones and accessories.
Google Pixel 3A
The new-for-2019 Pixel 3A shaves a few features off of last year's Pixel 3: It's not water-resistant, doesn't have wireless charging, and it maxes out at 64GB of storage. But it adds a headphone jack and keeps the same amazing Night Sight camera that can shoot great photos in the dark. (Daytime photos look amazing, too.)
Motorola Moto G7
The Moto G7 is one of the most affordable and reliable phones. Though its single speaker doesn't offer the greatest sound, and it takes mediocre low-light photos and video, the G7 has dual rear cameras, an enduring battery life and a sleek design. It also charges really quickly, which is useful when you need to juice up while on the go.