Best new headphones of CES 2019

  • jabra-elite-85h-product-photos-3
  • beyerdynamic-lagoon-anc
  • jbl-edurance-peak
  • ua-true-wireless-flash
  • jbl-reflect-flow
  • jbl-tune120tws
  • 1more-true-wireless
  • audio-technica-anc
  • audio-technica-true-wireless-1
  • audio-technica-true-wireless-sports
  • ath-m50-wireless
  • pioneer-se-e8tw-full
  • klipsch-t5-true-wireless
  • nuheara-max

Jabra Elite 85h

Last year Jabra had a major headphone hit with its Elite 65t totally wireless earphones. Now it's going after Bose, Sony and others with its new Elite 85h over-ear premium wireless headphones that it says will deliver "best-in-class" performance when they ship in April for $299 or 299 euros (no word yet on UK or Australian pricing).

Read the article
1
of 14

Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC

I got a chance to listen to Beyerdynamic's upcoming premium noise-cancelling headphone, the Lagoon ANC, which is due to ship by late spring (around the end of May) for around $400. I only listened to a handful of songs, but the headphones sounded clean and detailed with well defined bass. They were also comfortable.

They feature the same MOSAYC sound personalization system as the company's step-up Amiron Wireless. I look forward to comparing these to other top wireless noise-cancelling headphones as soon as I get my hands on a review sample.

See more info from Beyerdynamic.

Published:Caption:Photo:David Carnoy/CNET
2
of 14

JBL Endurance Peak

The Peak is the newest addition to JBL's Endurance series line, which includes the Run, Sprint, Jump and Dive headphones. The Endurance Peak is a sports model with touch controls. I previously likened the Endurance Sprint (which has a wire between the buds) to a more affordable version of Beats Powerbeats3 headphones.

  • Four hours of battery life
  • TwistLock and FlexSoft technologies
  • PowerHook
  • IPX7 waterproof
  • Rugged charging case delivers six additional charges (for 24 hours of battery life)
  • Hands-free calling
  • Full-function touch control
  • Colors: Blue, back and red
  • Price: $120 (roughly converting to £95, AU$170)
  • Availability: Now
  • See it Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
3
of 14

ua-true-wireless-flash

JBL continues its partnership with Under Armour with the UA True Wireless Flash. I should be getting these in the next few weeks and will let you know how they sound, fit and perform as soon as I have a chance to play with them for a week. The TalkThru and AmbientAware feature are designed with runners and bikers in mind who want to let some sound in (such as traffic noise) for safety reasons.

  • 5.8mm diameter dynamic drivers
  • Bionic Hearing with TalkThru and AmbientAware Technologies
  • UA Storm Proof sweat and waterproof technology with an IPX7 rating
  • Up to five hours of battery life
  • Rugged aluminum charging case delivers five additional charges
  • Three fitting options of the Sport Flex Fit Ear Tips included
  • Complimentary 12-month MapMyRun Premium membership included 
  • Price: $170 (roughly converts to £135, AU$240)
  • Available: Now
Published:Caption:Photo:David Carnoy/CNET
4
of 14

JBL Reflect Show

After getting a quick look at the Reflect Flow at CES, I'd say this may be the best of JBL's new true wireless earphones. Priced at $150 (roughly £120, AU$210), they're a little less expensive than the UA model and have similar features but stronger battery life.  They'll be available this summer.

  • 30-hours of combined playback
  • IPX7 Waterproof
  • Rugged 20-hour charging case
  • TalkThru and Ambient Aware technologies
  • Easily connect to Google Now and Siri
  • Ergonomic fit and design
  • Four color options: Black, blue, lime and tea
  • Price: $150
  • Availability: Summer 2019
Published:Caption:Photo:David Carnoy/CNET
5
of 14

JBL Tune120TWS

This is JBL's budget true wireless option that carries a list price of $100 (converts roughly to £80, AU$140). I handled it for a bit at CES and it was similar to other models at this price point (translation: it doesn't have a premium feel). The big question is how reliable the wireless connection will be and how good it sounds. I'll let you know as soon as I get my hands on a test sample this spring.

  • JBL Pure Bass Sound
  • Four hours of battery life (16-hours of combined playback time)
  • Compact 12-hour charging case
  • Hands-free stereo calling, connect to Google Now or Siri with a simple touch
  • Ergonomic fit and design
  • 15-minute quick charge gives you one hour of battery life
  • Six color options: White, blue, black, green, yellow and pin
  • Price: $100
  • Availability: Spring 2019
Published:Caption:Photo:David Carnoy/CNET
6
of 14

1More True Wireless

1More was showing off its first set of true wireless earphones at the show. They'll be shipping within the next month for $100. They sound pretty decent but I haven't had a chance to test their wireless performance.

See more info here.

Published:Caption:Photo:David Carnoy/CNET
7
of 14

Audio-Technica QuietPoint ATH-ANC900BT

The ATH-ANC900BT is Audio Technica's new top-of-the-line QuietPoint wireless noise-cancelling headphone that features 35 hours of battery life and Bluetooth 5.0. It'll face some serious competition when it ships this spring for $300. But I thought it sounded quite decent in my quick listening test at the show. 

Published:Caption:Photo:David Carnoy/CNET
8
of 14

Audio-Technica Sound Reality ATH-CKR7TW

Audio-Technica was showing off two new true wireless earphones at the show, including the top-of-the-line ATH-CKR7TW. It's just started shipping for $250.

See it at Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:David Carnoy/CNET
9
of 14

Audio-Technica Sonic Sport ATH-SPORT7TW

This is Audio-Technica's new true wireless sports model, the ATH-SPORT7TW ($200). They're shipping in the next month or so and deliver up to 3.5 hours of battery and include a charging case that adds 14 hours of playback (4 additional charges).

Published:Caption:Photo:David Carnoy/CNET
10
of 14

Audio-Technica ATH-M50XBT

Audio Technica ATH-M50XBT ($200), the wireless version of its popular ATH-M50X, actually started shipping at the end of last year, but this is the first time Audio Technica is showing them at a trade show. You can buy them now.

See them at Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:David Carnoy/CNET
11
of 14

pioneer-se-e8tw-full

Pioneer's E8 is a sports model that's being shown at CES 2019 and will be available in late January in yellow, gray and pink for $150 (no word yet on international pricing). At first glance, it seems to share some similarities with Bose's SoundSport Free earphones, with a little shorter battery life of only three hours.

Here are the E8's key specs.

  • Three pairs of secure ear fins included (the fins lock each earbud into place)
  • Ear Direct Mount Structure features angled drivers and nozzles that aim sound straight into the inner ear, avoiding damping issues
  • 6 mm drivers
  • AAC codec
  • Internal batteries provide up to 3 hours of continuous playback on a single charge
  • The E8's charging case can replenish the units twice, extending listening time to about 9 hours
  • Lightly shaking the charging case causes the LEDs to display the remaining battery charge
  • Ambient awareness earphone tips allow low-level ambient sound into the ear
  • IPX5 water-resistant
  • Hands-free multi-function button controls playback, phone, and voice-assistant functions
  • Pioneer Notification App for Android can read out mail, news and more on the go
  • Price: $150 (no international pricing yet)
  • Availability: Late January
Published:Caption:Photo:Pioneer
12
of 14

klipsch-t5-true-wireless

The T5 True Wireless, which will arrive in stores this spring with a price tag of around $200, are part of Klipsch's new line of T5 in-ear headphones that made their debut at CES.

Published:Caption:Photo:Klipsch
13
of 14

Nuheara IQBuds Max

Somewhere between Apple's AirPods and medical-grade hearing aids you have Nuheara's new "intelligent" hearing buds. The Australian start-up has produced two earlier versions of its IQbuds, and on Sunday unveiled its IQbuds Max, which it describes as the first intelligent earbuds to feature active noise cancellation.

There's no word yet on pricing or exactly when they're shipping, but company says they will cost more than last year's $500 IQbuds Boost.

Read the article
14
of 14
