Best new headphones of CES 2019

Last year Jabra had a major headphone hit with its Elite 65t totally wireless earphones. Now it's going after Bose, Sony and others with its new Elite 85h over-ear premium wireless headphones that it says will deliver "best-in-class" performance when they ship in April for $299 or 299 euros (no word yet on UK or Australian pricing).
I got a chance to listen to Beyerdynamic's upcoming premium noise-cancelling headphone, the Lagoon ANC, which is due to ship by late spring (around the end of May) for around $400. I only listened to a handful of songs, but the headphones sounded clean and detailed with well defined bass. They were also comfortable.
They feature the same MOSAYC sound personalization system as the company's step-up Amiron Wireless. I look forward to comparing these to other top wireless noise-cancelling headphones as soon as I get my hands on a review sample.
JBL continues its partnership with Under Armour with the UA True Wireless Flash. I should be getting these in the next few weeks and will let you know how they sound, fit and perform as soon as I have a chance to play with them for a week. The TalkThru and AmbientAware feature are designed with runners and bikers in mind who want to let some sound in (such as traffic noise) for safety reasons.
5.8mm diameter dynamic drivers
Bionic Hearing with TalkThru and AmbientAware Technologies
UA Storm Proof sweat and waterproof technology with an IPX7 rating
Up to five hours of battery life
Rugged aluminum charging case delivers five additional charges
Three fitting options of the Sport Flex Fit Ear Tips included
Complimentary 12-month MapMyRun Premium membership included
After getting a quick look at the Reflect Flow at CES, I'd say this may be the best of JBL's new true wireless earphones. Priced at $150 (roughly £120, AU$210), they're a little less expensive than the UA model and have similar features but stronger battery life. They'll be available this summer.
This is JBL's budget true wireless option that carries a list price of $100 (converts roughly to £80, AU$140). I handled it for a bit at CES and it was similar to other models at this price point (translation: it doesn't have a premium feel). The big question is how reliable the wireless connection will be and how good it sounds. I'll let you know as soon as I get my hands on a test sample this spring.
JBL Pure Bass Sound
Four hours of battery life (16-hours of combined playback time)
Compact 12-hour charging case
Hands-free stereo calling, connect to Google Now or Siri with a simple touch
Ergonomic fit and design
15-minute quick charge gives you one hour of battery life
Six color options: White, blue, black, green, yellow and pin
1More was showing off its first set of true wireless earphones at the show. They'll be shipping within the next month for $100. They sound pretty decent but I haven't had a chance to test their wireless performance.
The ATH-ANC900BT is Audio Technica's new top-of-the-line QuietPoint wireless noise-cancelling headphone that features 35 hours of battery life and Bluetooth 5.0. It'll face some serious competition when it ships this spring for $300. But I thought it sounded quite decent in my quick listening test at the show.
This is Audio-Technica's new true wireless sports model, the ATH-SPORT7TW ($200). They're shipping in the next month or so and deliver up to 3.5 hours of battery and include a charging case that adds 14 hours of playback (4 additional charges).
Audio Technica ATH-M50XBT ($200), the wireless version of its popular ATH-M50X, actually started shipping at the end of last year, but this is the first time Audio Technica is showing them at a trade show. You can buy them now.
Pioneer's E8 is a sports model that's being shown at CES 2019 and will be available in late January in yellow, gray and pink for $150 (no word yet on international pricing). At first glance, it seems to share some similarities with Bose's SoundSport Free earphones, with a little shorter battery life of only three hours.
Here are the E8's key specs.
Three pairs of secure ear fins included (the fins lock each earbud into place)
Ear Direct Mount Structure features angled drivers and nozzles that aim sound straight into the inner ear, avoiding damping issues
6 mm drivers
AAC codec
Internal batteries provide up to 3 hours of continuous playback on a single charge
The E8's charging case can replenish the units twice, extending listening time to about 9 hours
Lightly shaking the charging case causes the LEDs to display the remaining battery charge
Ambient awareness earphone tips allow low-level ambient sound into the ear
IPX5 water-resistant
Hands-free multi-function button controls playback, phone, and voice-assistant functions
Pioneer Notification App for Android can read out mail, news and more on the go
Somewhere between Apple's AirPods and medical-grade hearing aids you have Nuheara's new "intelligent" hearing buds. The Australian start-up has produced two earlier versions of its IQbuds, and on Sunday unveiled its IQbuds Max, which it describes as the first intelligent earbuds to feature active noise cancellation.
There's no word yet on pricing or exactly when they're shipping, but company says they will cost more than last year's $500 IQbuds Boost.