Best iPhone XS and XS Max cases

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are available starting Sept. 21 and we've got plenty of cases in-house already and more on the way. So get started on picking the perfect case that will protect your investment -- and be compatible with wireless charging. (Yes, all the cases in the round up are compatible with wireless charging).

If you're wondering whether older, possibly discounted iPhone X cases will fit the new iPhone XS, the answer is most will, but a few won't. The XS is exactly the same overall dimensions as the X, but the camera bump has some slight differences that can lead to issues with a small number of cases. So long as your X case has a tiny bit of space around the camera bump -- many, if not most, do -- it should fit an XS.

The XS Max, obviously, is an all-new 6.5-inch size, so you'll need to seek out Max-specific models for that one. Rubbery iPhone Plus cases may fit, but because the Max's camera bump is vertical instead of horizontal, they won't suffice.

Editors' note: This gallery will be regularly updated with new cases.

Speck Presidio Pro

I'm a fan of Speck's Presidio Sport case, which is basically a tougher version of Apple's Silicone case and has a similar soft-to-the-touch finish that's nice and grippy. Speck calls it a "no-slip grip."

For some folks, the Sport was a little bulky, so Speck decided to make the Presidio Pro, which is essentially a standard Presidio case with its no-slip grip. Like the sport it has Microban antimicrobial technology, which is supposed to "inhibit the growth bacteria that causes stains and odors."

It's a little expensive at $40 but it is one of the best iPhone XS cases out there. It also coms in an XS Max version for $5 more. 

See more info and pricing for Speck Presidio Pro for iPhone XS.

See more info and pricing for Speck Presidio Pro for iPhone XS Max.

OtterBox Symmetry Series

The OtterBox Symmetry Series is the company's most stylish case and is both fairly slim and protective (it's similar to Speck's cases, which certainly influenced OtterBox's design). It comes in a variety of color options and starts at $40 (£30, no Australian shipping but roughly converts to AU$50). However, iPhone X versions (which fit the XS) are available for around $25 at Amazon.

See more pricing for Otterbox Symmetry Series for iPhone XS.

See more pricing and info for Otterbox Symmetry Series for iPhone XS Max.

Speck Presidio Sport

Available in a few different color options, the Presidio Sport was ostensibly designed for gym rats or people who run with their iPhones. But it's basically a tougher version of Apple's Silicone case and has a similar soft-to-the-touch finish that's nice and grippy.  Speck calls it a "no-slip grip."

Typically, Speck cases have featured harder plastic shells -- some of them glossy -- so the new finish really is new. So, too, is the addition of Microban antimicrobial technology, which is supposed to "inhibit the growth bacteria that causes stains and odors."

The Presidio Sport holds up well over time. It also feels good in your hand and isn't too bulky for a tough case. Some people don't like the little button that covers the mute switch -- it does stick out a little -- but that's the only design gripe.

At $45 or £25 (around AU$60), it is a little expensive. However, Apple's Silicone case is $39, so maybe it's not such a bad deal when you consider that it's more protective and has that extra layer of Microban.

See more info and pricing for Speck Presidio Sport.

See more pricing and info for Speck iPhone XS cases.

See more pricing and info for Speck iPhone XS Max cases.

OtterBox Strada

One of my favorite folio cases -- the OtterBox Strada -- is back for the Phone XS and XS Max (The XS version is down to $30 on Amazon since it's been out for a while for the iPhone X). It's highly protective and has a card slot on the inside of the cover that allows you to store a single credit card and perhaps a driver's license or some money. Handy, since Apple Pay still isn't universally accepted yet.

See more pricing and info for OtterBox Strada Series for iPhone XS ($50 -- £40 or AU$65 converted).

See more pricing and info for OtterBox Strada Series for iPhone XS Max ($60 -- £40 or AU$65 converted)

Speck Stay Clear

The claim to fame of Speck's Stay Clear Presidio case ($40) is that it stays clear and doesn't turn yellow over time like a lot of cheaper clear cases do. Why? It's infused with a special coating to keep the oil from your skin from penetrating it. And it's tough, drop-tested to 8 feet.

See more pricing and info for Speck iPhone X cases.

Speck Presidio Grip

Speck's popular Grip series cases ($40) come to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in a variety of colors. I'm partial to the dark blue.

See more pricing and info for Speck Presidio Grip for iPhone XS.

See more pricing and info for Speck Presidio Grip for iPhone XS Max.

Speck Presidio Show

Speck's Presidio Series is 20 percent thinner than its earlier Candyshell Series and 52 percent more shock absorbent, drop tested to 10 feet. It comes in various flavors, including the Grip, Clear, Wallet and Show (shown here -- $40). The Show is also available in versions that have black, pink and red trims, as well as a totally clear model.

See more pricing and info for Speck iPhone XS cases.

See more pricing and info for Speck iPhone XS Max cases.

Vaja cases

Argentina-based Vaja makes some sweet handmade leather and vegan leather cases, although they're pretty pricey.

The one on the left in blue is simply called The Top iPhone X Leather case ($109, roughly £77 or AU$135 converted). Available in multiple color options, it's a flip-down style clamshell model that I like (the top cover obviously protects your screen).

The case on the right is the Wallet Agenda, one of the company's most popular models. The leather is supersoft and the case stores four credit cards, plus it has a slot for folded bills. It costs $150 (£106 or AU$185 converted) and comes in multiple color options (some colors are temporarily out of stock).

See more info on Vaja cases for iPhone XS.

See more info on Vaja cases for iPhone XS Max (coming soon).

Gear4 Victoria

This Gear4 Victoria Case is a protective translucent case that comes in several variations with different design.

It also features a lining of the company's special D3O shock-absorbing material. The case is $40 or £30 (AU$50 converted).

See more info and pricing for Gear4 XS and XS Max cases.

Lifeproof Slam

When phones started becoming waterproof, LifeProof lost a little bit of its raison d'être. After all, one of the main selling points of its cases was that they allowed your phone to take a dip. 

Now the company has shifted gears a bit and focusing instead on making slimmer, more attractive cases that offer good drop protection. Case in point: its Slam case that retails for $50, £43 or AU$55 and comes in four different color options, all of which feature a translucent back to show off your iPhone's rear.

I'm not sure it's all that different from competing cases out there, including ones from LifeProof's parent company OtterBox. But I like it -- it's well-designed -- and at least it costs less than LifeProof's other cases like the Next, which goes for $80 (see next slide).

Note: The Woodland Camo color pictured here is coming soon.

See more info and pricing for LifeProof Slam Case for iPhone XS.

See more info and pricing for LifeProof Slam Case for iPhone XS Max.

Urban Armor Gear cases

Urban Armor Gear (UAG) is bringing its full line of cases to the iPhone XS and XS Max, which start at $40 (£30 or AU$45 converted). I personally like the Plasma, which features a translucent design in a few color options, and the Metropolis, which is a folio case with a slot for storing credit cards and cash (the Trooper also has a card holder). The extra-tough Monarch Series costs $60 (£48 or AU$78 converted, free worldwide shipping).

See more info and pricing for Urban Armor Gear cases.

Incipio DualPro iPhone X

The Incipio DualPro is a dual-layer case with a soft-to-touch finish that comes in multiple color options for around $30.

See more pricing and info for Incipio iPhone XS cases.

See more pricing and info for Incipio iPhone XS Max cases.

Rokform Crystal

Rokform makes cases with an integrated dual mounting system, with both the RokSafe magnet and RokLock that's compatible with Rokform's line of mount accessories for bikes, motorcycles, cars and more. Its Crystal Case has a slimmer design than its Rugged Case and starts at $50 (£40 or AU$65 converted). Available in multiple color options, it includes a magnetic car-mount and magnetic lanyard accessories.

Here are its key specs, according to Rokform:

Dual compound, six-sided protection
Thin design keeps small feel of the deviceShock absorbing soft inner liner
Tough outer polycarbonate shell
BAM CNC machined aluminum magnetic mount
BAM magnetic grip (mount your phone to almost any magnetic surface)
Simple snap-in installation
Works with all Rokform RokLock accessories

See Rokform cases for iPhone XS.

See Rokform cases for iPhone XS Max.

Rokform Rugged Case

This is Rokform's Rugged Case, which also starts at $50 (£40 or AU$65 converted) and is available in multiple color options. Like the Crystal, it includes a magnetic car mount and magnetic lanyard accessories.

See Rokform cases for iPhone XS.

See Rokform cases for iPhone XS Max.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Thanks to decent designs and affordable prices, Korean company Spigen has sold thousands (probably millions) of phone cases on Amazon. Its Ultra Hybrid is its simple clear case, selling for around $12 (£9 or AU$11 on sale).

See more pricing and info on Amazon.

Spigen Neo Hybrid

Another popular slim case from Spigen, the Liquid Crystal is an inexpensive clear case that costs $11 (about £9 or AU$15 converted). The XS Max version costs a bit more. It's not all that protective but it will appeal to folks who want a "barely there" slim case.

See more pricing and info for Spigen Liquid Crystal iPhone XS.

See more pricing and info for Spigen Liquid Crystal iPhone XS Max.

Lifeproof Next Case

Available in a few different trim colors, the LifeProof Next Case is a bit more protective and has a gasket that seals off the Lightning port. The case is "drop-proof, dirt-proof and snow-proof." The $80 price converts to approximately £60 or AU$100.

Lifeproof's totally waterproof Fre ($90) remains the most protective in the line. They're good cases, but they should cost less.

See more info and pricing for LifeProof Next Case for iPhone XS

See more info and pricing for LifeProof Next Case for iPhone XS Max

Casetify XS cases

Casetify's line of iPhone XS and XS Max cases start around $35 and go up to around $50. They're relatively slim, sleek-looking cases that offer a decent protection and come in a variety of design patterns. They're worth checking out but they should cost a little less.

See more info and pricing for Casetify's XS cases.

See more info and pricing for Casetify's XS Max cases.

Moshi Altra

Moshi has always made nice iPhone cases, and it's bringing its Overture, StealthCover, iGlaze and new Vesta and Vitros cases to the iPhone X. Prices range from $45 to $55.

See more info and pricing.

Grovemade

Portland-based Grovemade produces some beautifully crafted wooden cases. Its $59 wood bumper cases are the most affordable, but naturally I'm a fan of its Walnut and Leather Wallet case, which retails for a mere $129 (as a new customer you do get 10 percent off). It's one of the lighter, more refined looking wallet cases you'll find, and also comes in a lighter maple color.

See more pricing and info for Grovemade iPhone XS cases.

Scooch Wingman

Scooch bills its Wingman ($45, £32 or roughly AU$55 converted) as a five-in-one case. That's because the slap-bracelet style bendable kickstand not only props your phone up horizontally and vertically but is supposed to allow you to grip your phone more easily, "eliminating pinky fatigue" and serves as an air vent mount in your car. Finally the case is also a case -- and a pretty protective one. 

It's available in multiple color options, including black and clear.

See more info and pricing for Scooch cases for iPhone XS.

See more info and pricing for Scooch cases for iPhone XS Max.

Nomad Rugged Folio

This is Nomad's new Horween leather Rugged Case that costs $45 (approximately £30 or AU$60). It's available in brown or black and ages well over time, darkening up a bit with a nice patina.

It also comes in a Rugged Folio version for $60 (approximately £45 or AU$80), which features a three slots inside the cover to store a couple of credit cards and some money. Also available in brown or black.

See more info and pricing for Nomad iPhone XS cases.

Apple iPhone X Leather Folio

If you want the "official" case, Apple's swanky Leather Folio is available in Peony Pink, Cape Cod Blue, Forest green, black and red starting at $99, £99 or AU$145 for the XS version. The XS Max version is $30 more, which seems incredibly expensive. With a built-in screen cover, it's designed to fully protect the iPhone XS and XS Max's OLED displays that are expensive to replace if they crack.

Other Apple case option include its more standard iPhone X Silicone ($39, £39, AU$59) and iPhone X Leather ($49, £49, AU$75) cases. They come in a variety of new color options.

See more pricing and info for Apple iPhone XS cases.

See more pricing and info for Apple iPhone XS Max cases.

Skech Vortex

Skech's Vortex is a pretty interesting case. It has 360-degree rotating ring holder that converts into a kickstand, as well as a built-in metal plate for the included magnetic air-vent car mount. It's available in black and gold for $45, tohugh you can get the older iPhone X version (which should fit the XS) for $23 at Amazon.

See more info and pricing for Skech Vortex for iPhone XS.

See more info and pricing for Skech Vortex for iPhone XS Max.

Casemate Waterfall

For those in search of a case with a bit more bling, Casemate's Waterfall case is a moveable eye-feast of glitter and tiny beads.

Price: $40 (approximately £30 or AU$50)

See more info and pricing for Casemate's iPhone XS cases.

See more info and pricing for Casemate's iPhone XS Max cases.

Casemate Karat Petals

Those are real flowers preserved in Casemate's Karat Petals case (the company says no two flower cases are exactly alike).

Price: $60 (approximately £45 or AU$75)

See more info and pricing for Casemate's iPhone XS cases.

See more info and pricing for Casemate's iPhone XS Max cases.

OtterBox Defender Series

OtterBox's signature Defender Series tough cases return for the iPhone XS in multiple color options. It isn't available yet for the XS Max.

See more info and pricing ($50, or about £35 or AU$65).

Skech Echo

The Echo is Skech's tough, transparent case that's designed to withstand falls up to 15 feet (4.6m). It comes in clear and black for $40.

See more pricing and info for Skech Echo for iPhone XS.

See more pricing and info for Skech Echo for iPhone XS Max..

X-Doria Defense Ultra

X-Doria's Defense Ultra, a fairly sleek-looking case that offers decent protection and comes in a few versions with different textured backs and trim colors for $40 (approximately £30 or AU$55).

See more pricing and info For X-Doria Defense Ultra for iPhone XS.

See more pricing and info For X-Doria Defense Ultra for iPhone XS Max.

Incipio Reprieve Sport

Incipio makes a bunch of iPhone X cases. I like the Reprieve Sport ($40 -- £30 or AU$45), a translucent case with a colored bumper and reinforced corners (it's drop-tested to 12 feet). It comes in three color options.

See more pricing and info for Incipio iPhone XS cases.

See more pricing and info for Incipio iPhone XS Max cases.

Nodus Shell Case II

Nodus is making some luxurious leather cases for the iPhone X in both folio and nonfolio options. This is the Shell Case II, which comes in more standard colors like black and brown but is pictured in teal. It's $60 or £45 (about AU$75). It includes the magnetic Micro Dock II that allows you to mount the your phone anywhere. The Shell Case II will be available in October.

See more pricing and info for Nodus iPhone XS and XS Max cases.

Silk Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 Card Case

The Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 Card Case (formerly known as the CM4) has been around for a while and now it comes in an iPhone XS and XS Max versions in multiple color options. It formerly cost $35, but it's come down in price and is now $25 -- £22 or AU$30 converted. It's also worth mentioning that the case is set up to use a credit card as a kickstand for watching videos.

See more pricing and info.

Caseology Wavelength

Caseology is another company that sells affordable, stylish cases direct on Amazon. It has a few different versions of the same case but with different textured backs. This one's called the Apex and comes in a few different colors for $15 (£12 or AU$20 converted). I also like the Parallax ($15).

See more info and pricing For Caseology iPhone XS cases.

See more info and pricing For Caseology iPhone XS Max cases.

Mujjo Leather Wallet case

Mujjo makes a couple of slick-looking slim leather cases for the iPhone X that come in black, gray and tan. The Wallet version pictured here costs $50 while the non-wallet version costs $45. I'd like to see Mujjo do a folio case.

See more info and pricing for Mujjo Leather iPhone XS case.

See more info and pricing for Mujjo Leather iPhone XS Max case.

Catalyst Impact Protection case

Catalyst was once known for its waterproof cases (it still has them). However, it's shifted to making slim "shockproof cases" with a clear back.

I liked this one -- and it comes with a removable lanyard. I just wish the lanyard could be tightened on your wrist. It's a available in a few color options for $40.

See more info and pricing for Catalyst Impact Protection case for iPhone XS.

See more info and pricing for Catalyst Impact Protection case for iPhone XS Max.

