The best after-Christmas deals

Roku Streaming Stick Plus for $60 ($10 off)

Apple iPad (32GB) for $250 ($80 off)

60-inch Sharp 4K UHD TV for $550 ($250 off)

Sony MDR-XB950B1-01 for $100 ($100 off)

Oculus Rift + Touch for $380

Google Home for $79 ($50 off)

Sony PlayStation 4 1TB with Star Wars Battlefront II: $250 ($50 off)

Beats Studio Wireless for $160 ($220 off)

DJI Spark drone for $349 ($150 off)

Motorola Z2 Force (T-Mobile) for $375 or $300

Xbox One S Halo bundle for $200 ($80 off)

Surface Pro with keyboard for $929 ($200 off)

Sphero R2-D2 for $130 ($50 off)

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom for $80 ($20 off)

Google Home Mini for $30 ($20 off)

Amazon Echo Dot (2nd generation) for $30 ($20 off)

Echo (2nd generation) for $80 ($20 off)

Origin PC desktops and EON laptop bundles

KEF LS50 for $1,000 per pair ($500 off)

Samsung CF791 34-inch Freesync monitor for $750 ($200 off)

Asus ROG Strix GL753 for $999 ($200 off)

Sony A6000 with 16-50mm and 55-210mm lenses for $700 (typically about $1,000)

Sony A7 with 28-70mm lens for $1,000 (typically about $1,200)

GoPro Hero5 Session 4K bundle for $200 ($140 off)

GoPro Hero5 Black for $300 ($100 off)

Samsung Gear IconX 2018 for $175 ($25 off)

Bose QuietComfort 25 for $170 ($130 off)

Beats Solo 3 Wireless for $220 ($80 off)

Christmas is over... but the deals aren't. We've collected the best tech bargains that are still available. First off:

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus is the best way to stream 4K and HDR video. Compact package, dead-simple interface, more apps and better search -- now at an ultra-affordable price. 

See the Roku Streaming Stick Plus at Amazon (discount available now)

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$49.99
Read full review

This week, Target revisits its Black Friday price for Apple's 2017 iPad. Now $250, the entry-level 32GB model delivers a terrific combination of power and portability with a beautiful, bright screen. (That's a quarter of the storage of the iPad Mini 4, but with a larger screen and faster processor for $50 less.)

See the 32GB Apple iPad at Target (discount available now)

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$349.80
Read full review

Best Buy's final "doorbuster" lives on. It's $50 more expensive than it was yesterday, but $550 is still a low price for a 60-inch 4K TV. 

See the 60-inch Sharp 4K TV at Best Buy (discount available now) 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$898.00
Read full review

Sony's Extra Bass line of headphones may not appeal to audio purists, but it's popular with people who enjoy their music with an extra helping of bass. Best Buy's price is the lowest we've seen.

See the Sony MDR-XB950B1 at Best Buy (discount available now) 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$124.99
Read First Take

The Touch controllers are the must-have accessory for the Oculus Rift VR rig. And now you can get the entire system -- the Oculus Rift headset, two Oculus sensors, two Touch controllers, all the cables and seven free VR apps -- at a big discount: just $380. Just make sure you have a capable gaming PC to handle it.

See Oculus bundle at Oculus.com (discount available now)

Caption by
$349.00
Read full review

Google's smart speaker integrates with its Calendar, Maps and Chromecast apps -- and can send music and video to your TV or speakers. Now $50 off at Target.

See the Google Home at Target (discount available now)

Caption by / Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET
$79.00
Read full review

A good gaming bundle for the price. Target offers up the PS4 plus Star Wars: Battlefront II for $250.

See the PS4 bundle at Target (discount available now)

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$588.98
Read full review

This is the best price we've seen -- even better than it was on Cyber Monday -- and it surely won't last long. Grab these Beats Studio Wireless headphones immediately.

See the Beats Studio Wireless at Target (discount available now)

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$249.99
Read full review

Target's current price on the DJ Spark has climbed from its Dec. 11 low, but it still beats what this tiny drone was selling for on Cyber Monday.

See the DJI Spark at Target (discount available now)

Caption by / Photo by Josh Goldman/CNET
$399.99
Read full review

This Black Friday hotcake returns: A Moto Z2 Force (which normally costs $720+) for just $375 at T-Mobile. You can pay that price today if you buy it off contract, or pay just $300 if you're adding a line of service.  

We're also hearing T-Mobile will throw in a free snap-on mod that turns your phone into a projector. (You sign up for that offer right here after purchase.)

See the Moto Z2 Force at T-Mobile 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$756.00
Read full review

Black Friday Xbox bundles were generally running around $230, so seeing this one return at $30 less is notable. You get the 500GB console and controller with five Halo titles (that's the bulk of the series). And there's a one-month Xbox Game Pass thrown in for good measure. 

See the Xbox One S Halo bundle at Walmart (discount available now)

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$305.56
Read full review

It was even cheaper during a one-day Dec. 14 sale, but this bundle still gets you the newest Surface tablet with a Type Cover keyboard for under a grand.

See the Microsoft Surface Pro bundle at Microsoft.com (discount available now)

Caption by / Photo by Juan Garzón/CNET
$799.00
Read full review

Sphero makes several Star Wars-themed robot toys, but the coolest one is its R2-D2. Amazon sold out in less than a day offering it for an amazing 49 percent off, but Target and Best Buy have it at a still-impressive $50 discount.

See the Sphero R2-D2 at Target (discount available now)

See the Sphero R2-D2 at Best Buy

Caption by / Photo by CNET
$129.99
Read First Take

Ultimate Ears' Wonderboom is the company's entry-level Bluetooth speaker. Normally priced at $100, it dipped as low as $70 during Black Friday week, but you can now find it for $80 at Amazon.

See the UE Wonderboom at Amazon (discount available now)

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read full review

This year's Black Friday staple -- the Google Home Mini for $29 -- can still be found at that price at many retailers. And Target will give you one for free when you buy a Nest thermostat.

See the Google Home Mini at Target (discount available now)

See the Google Home Mini at Best Buy (discount available now)

See the Google Home Mini at Walmart (discount available now)

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$49.00
Read full review

This deal was everywhere on Black Friday and Amazon is sticking with it through the end of December. The new and improved Echo Dot takes Amazon's best-in-class smart home speaker and wraps it in an ultra-affordable package. 

See the Echo Dot at Amazon (discount available now)

Caption by / Photo by Taylor Martin/CNET
$29.99
Read full review

This Black Friday deal is back. The second-gen Echo speaker has been marked down 20 percent.

See the Echo (2nd generation) at Amazon (discount available now)

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$79.99
Read full review

Origin PC has desktops and laptops on sale that come with either a free Sound BlasterX H5 S.E. headset or a $50 Amazon gift card. You also get your choice of a 250GB Samsung 960 EVO NVMe M.2 SSD or free ground shipping in the US.

See Origin PCs Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal (discounts still available)

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

This is a bonkers deal on an incredible pair of speakers from a store that's not known for its low prices. A holdover from Cyber Monday.

See the KEF LS50 at Crutchfield.com (out of stock, but still available to order)

Caption by / Photo by KEF
$999.00

We really liked the CF791 when we tested it, but felt that $950 was a little much for what it offered. The price has continued to climb a bit every day since its Cyber Monday low of $650, but $750 is still a good deal for a big display with 144Hz refresh.

See Samsung CF791 at Amazon (discount available now)

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$779.90
Read full review

Costco members were first given a crack at this high-end, 17.3-inch gaming laptop on Cyber Monday. But it's still available online, albeit for $50 more than the original offer. That's still $200 off of what was already a good deal.

See the Asus ROG Strix GL753 at Costco (discount still available for members)

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$1,299.00
Read full review

One of our perennial gifting go-to recommendations, the Sony A6000 APS-C mirrorless, comes in a kit with the 16-50mm and 55-210mm power zoom lenses for a seasonal discount of $700. Now that we're in the post-holiday season, B&H and Adorama are throwing in a $50 gift card with the bundle, too. 

Discounts available now

Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
$448.00
Read full review

A full-frame camera for the price of an inexpensive dSLR? Take it. Sony's seasonal discount on its original Sony A7, (aka the ILCE-7) mirrorless drops the body to $800, a steal for a camera this good. 

The combination of a kit for the body and the 28-70mm lens is a really good deal for $1,000. The 28-70mm isn't a favorite E-Mount lens, but it's one of the least expensive ones, so it's a reasonable choice if you want to get up and shooting immediately. 

Buy from Amazon | Buy from Adorama | Buy from B&H | Buy from Best Buy 

Discounts available now  

Caption by / Photo by CNET
$799.99
Read full review

GoPro has cut the price of its Hero5 Session 4K. The bundle (which includes a head mount and SD card) is out of stock at Best Buy, but the camera itself is still available.

See the GoPro Hero5 Session 4K at Best Buy (discount available now)  

See the GoPro Hero5 Session 4K bundle at Best Buy (out of stock)

Caption by / Photo by Best Buy
$278.00
Read full review

This 2016 model offers many of the same features and full 4K video capture of the 2017 Hero6 model, now at its best price ever. This manufacturer-set price should be available everywhere.

See the GoPro Hero5 Black at Amazon

Caption by / Photo by Joshua Goldman/CNET
$299.00
Read full review

Samsung's answer to the AirPods are fully wireless headphones that also pack other cool tricks, like standalone music playback (thanks to 4GB of onboard storage) and -- with compatible Galaxy phones -- workout coaching along with Bixby assistant access. They're normally $200, but Amazon has them now for just $175.

See the Gear IconX 2018 headphones at Amazon

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
$175.09
Read full review

Best Buy is back to its Cyber Monday deal on these bad boys. Our favorite wired noise-canceling headphones and our top choice for for virtual reality now cost $170.

See the Bose QC25 at Best Buy  (discount available now)

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$199.90
Read full review

Walmart is still offering $80 off the Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones -- a killer deal on a solid pair of headphones. 

See the Beats Solo 3 Wireless at Walmart (discount available now)

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$219.00
Read full review

In the wake of this year's holiday season, many worthy deals remain available. We'll continue to curate this list -- and you can browse through our complete Holiday Gift Guide, too.

Holiday Gift GuideCNET's full gift guide, including dozens of products priced under $25, $50 and $100.

Last-Minute Deals: The best gift cards and digital gifts you can email and print when you need a gift right now.

Caption by / Photo by CNET
The best after-Christmas deals

