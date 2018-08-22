Awesome Overwatch cosplay from around the world

CNET también está disponible en español.

Check out this BAMF-in' Overwatch cosplay

Miss Weasleby shows off her McCree look at the cosplay contest at Comic Con Germany in Stuttgart in June.

Published:Caption:Photo:Markus Wissmann
1
of 74

This perfectly aligned Symmetra

Cosplayer @misslunarcrow is absolutely killing it in this classic Symmetra cosplay, as captured by photographer Brandon Klemets.

Published:Caption:Photo:Brandon Klemets (@bklemz)
2
of 74

This utterly stunning Baihu Genji

OK, calling this LED-infused Baihu Genji costume "utterly stunning" is an understatement. It's entirely hand-crafted from EVA foam by the talented Ankit Singh (@babycubez) for VijayCos.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ankit Singh
3
of 74

This Genji was 3 months in the making

One of the most impressive features of @babycubez' Genji design is the attention to detail. More than 600 hand-crafted pieces of EVA foam were used to create the scaled texture in the armor.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ankit Singh
4
of 74

Here's a behind-the-scenes pic of the Baiju Genji construction

Ankit Singh was also kind enough to share progress photos of his Baiju Genji build. Choosing foam over fur was a bold choice, but the end product is phenomenal.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ankit Singh
5
of 74

This expertly crafted Zenyatta cosplay

It's not easy making convincing Zenyatta cosplay, but this look that floated around BlizzCon 2017 really works.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
6
of 74

This Junkrat had a leg up on the competition

This amazing photo of cosplayer Hanari Solomon was taken backstage at the NYCC Eastern Championships of Cosplay during the 2016 New York Comic Con.

Published:Caption:Photo:Neilson Barnar/Getty Images
7
of 74

Here's everyone's favorite audio medic

This super fun Lucio cosplay comes courtesy of @AlannaMode and Kris Byers Photography.

Published:Caption:Photo:Kris Byers Photography
8
of 74

Oh, let's break it down!

According to Alanna Mode, her Sonic Amplifier prop lights up and plays music, too. This well-timed photo is courtesy of @iammarcdaniel.

Published:Caption:Photo:@iammarcdaniel
9
of 74

Meet the recipient of the Adawe Foundation genius grant

We've seen some great playable character cosplay from Overwatch, but how about some supporting characters? Alanna Mode also cosplays as 11-year-old engineer Efi Oladele (Orisa's creator).

Photo by Kris Byers Photography.

Published:Caption:Photo:Kris Byers Photography
10
of 74

Goddess Symmetra

This legendary Symmetra look comes from Scotland, courtesy of cosplayer IchigoKitten.

Published:Caption:Photo:IchigoKitten (@IchigoKittenArt)
11
of 74

This most legendary '80s Zarya cosplay

Here, cosplayer @podgekinn shows off her Totally '80s Zarya look. It's one of our favorite legendary skins from the Halloween Terror event. Photo by Peter Wang Photography.

Published:Caption:Photo:Peter Wang Photography
12
of 74

Look out world! Ultraviolet Tracer's here.

This Ultraviolet Tracer cosplay comes from Russia via the talented @Haku_Mikiriyami.

Published:Caption:Photo:@Haku_Mikiriyami
13
of 74

Let's try that again...

Here's another look at @Haku_Mikiriyami's Ultraviolet Tracer.

Published:Caption:
14
of 74

Make way for Reinhardt!

Photographer Joe Scarnici is lucky this Reinhardt cosplayer, seen at BlizzCon 2017, is merely walking toward him, and not charging.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
15
of 74

This Brigitte cosplay that's giving you a little bit extra

This great Brigitte Lindholm cosplay, seen here at the Anime Expo 2018 in Los Angeles, comes courtesy of @wynsomrose.

Published:Caption:Photo:@wynsomrose
16
of 74

An out-of-this-world male Moon Moira

While it may look like @sassygayghost is hanging out the Heroes Arcade in Blizzard World, this cosplay shot was actually taken by @lafeetz.photography at ColossalCon 2018 in Sandusky, Ohio.

Published:Caption:Photo:@lafeetz.photography
17
of 74

This Winged Victory Mercy that is giving us life

This Winged Victory Mercy by @trvgician (hair and makeup by @thiefves, dress by @sassygayghost, photo by @lafeetz.photography) made an angelic descent into ColossalCon 2018 in Ohio. 

Published:Caption:Photo:@lafeetz.photography
18
of 74

Blackwatch Genji

This cool Blackwatch Genji look, a favorite from the lore-heavy Uprising PvE event, comes courtesy of @thiefves (captured by @lafeetz.photography).

Published:Caption:Photo:@lafeetz.photography
19
of 74

D.Va, minus her mech

We love just everything about this D.Va cosplay from @eebanee (and photographed by @Henrickson_), but the bottle of Mountain Dew really puts it over the top.

Published:Caption:Photo:Henry W. (@Henrickson_)
20
of 74

This Bastion with wonderfully clean lines

We love the simple mechanical beauty of this Bastion cosplay, captured by GameSpot at Fanime Con 2017 in San Jose, California.

Published:Caption:Photo:Gajan Kulasingham/GameSpot
21
of 74

This D.Va, in total gamer mode

We instantly fell in love with this Dorito-eating D.Va cosplay, also spotted by our buds at GameSpot at Fanime 2017.

Published:Caption:Photo:Gajan Kulasingham/GameSpot
22
of 74

This Mei is cold as ice

An unidentified cosplayer shows off her best Mei look at the Central World mall in Bangkok, Thailand.

Published:Caption:Photo:RedXIII/shutterstock
23
of 74

This Reaper who's totally ready to clear the area

This badass Reaper look comes from the Playit Show gaming expo in Hungary.

Published:Caption:Photo:Peter Csaszar/Shutterstock
24
of 74

Have Mercy

Here, a Mercy cosplayer poses at the Kiev Comic Con in Ukraine earlier this year. We love the LED detailing on the wings.

Published:Caption:Photo:vladibulgakov/Shutterstock
25
of 74

This D. Va plays to win

An unidentified D. Va cosplayer poses at Central World in Bangkok.

Published:Caption:Photo:RedXIII/Shutterstock
26
of 74

This Junkrat with personality

Our friends at GameSpot captured this photo of cosplayer @helloiamkate at BlizzCon 2017 in Anaheim, California.

Published:Caption:Photo:Gajan Kulasingham/GameSpot
27
of 74

This Soldier 76 cosplayer who's not in it for the glory

This Soldier 76 cosplay was spotted at a local film festival in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anton_Ivanov/Shutterstock
28
of 74

Do you have time for more Tracer cosplay?

This great Tracer cosplayer was spotted exactly where she was 3 seconds earlier, here at MCM London Comic Con in 2016.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ollie Millington/Getty Images
29
of 74

A dangerous duo

These Genji and Symmetra cosplayers were spotted at C2E2 Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo.

Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images
30
of 74

This one shot of Widowmaker

This sniper emerged from the shadows just long enough to be photographed at the annual Kiev Comic Con in Ukraine.

Published:Caption:Photo:vladibulgakov/Shutterstock
31
of 74

Widowmaker, locked and loaded

Here's another shot of Widowmaker, so you can truly appreciate her sniper rifle design.

Published:Caption:Photo:vladibulgakov/Shutterstock
32
of 74

Keep calm and Tracer on

Tracer also made an appearance in Kiev.

Published:Caption:Photo:vladibulgakov/Shutterstock
33
of 74

This legendary Junkrat cosplay

Here, an unidentified cosplayer shows off a killer Junkrat Scarecrow outfit at the Kiev Comic Con.

Published:Caption:Photo:vladibulgakov/Shutterstock
34
of 74

Justice rains from BlizzCon 2017

A cosplayer dressed as Titanium Pharah poses for a photo at BlizzCon 2017.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
35
of 74

This stunning Odile Widowmaker

Legendary skins often make some of the coolest Overwatch cosplay. This Odile Widowmaker was spotted by GameSpot at BlizzCon 2017.

Published:Caption:Photo:Gajan Kulasingham/GameSpot
36
of 74

This Mercy, straight from the Summer Games

This Winged Victory Mercy is posing for the cameras at MCM London Comic Con 2018.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ollie Millington/Getty Images
37
of 74

This Genji cosplay that will not falter

This Azurite Genji cosplayer is looking unstoppable in his Azurite skin.

Published:Caption:Photo:RedXIII/Shutterstock
38
of 74

This D. Va cosplay from across the pond

This D. Va cosplayer shows off at the Yorkshire Cosplay Con at Sheffield Arena in England.

Published:Caption:Photo:Phillip Maguire/Shutterstock
39
of 74

This transcendant Zenyatta look

Don't waste your ults while this transcendant Zenyata is on the scene at Central World in Thailand.

Published:Caption:Photo:RedXIII/Shutterstock
40
of 74

A special guest at the Overwatch League Grand Finals

This Ana cosplayer was seen in the crowd watching the 2018 Overwatch League Grand Finals at Barclays Center in New York.

Published:Caption:Photo:Matthew Eisman/Blizzard/Getty Images
41
of 74

This Tracer cosplay spotted in Thailand

When you can time-jump like Tracer can, there's no trouble fitting multiple appearances at cosplay events in your schedule.

Published:Caption:Photo:RedXIII/Shutterstock
42
of 74

This classic Widowmaker look seen at Comic-Con

Cosplayer Axceleration Cosplay looks absolutely stunning here as Widowmaker.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dünzl/ullstein bild/Getty Images
43
of 74

Strength flows through this championship Genji cosplay

This incredibly detailed Genji cosplayer was seen at the 2017 C2E2 Crown Champions of Cosplay in Chicago.

Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images
44
of 74

Only through cosplay do we evolve...

This incredibly detailed Doomfist cosplay by @rockleyrock was photographed by our sister site GameSpot at BlizzCon 2017 in Anaheim.

Published:Caption:Photo:Gajan Kulasingham/GameSpot
45
of 74

This reimagined Doomfist, also seen at BlizzCon 2017

This awesome female Doomfist look by @kanoscos, spotted by GameSpot at BlizzCon 2017, proves that there are no limitations to amazing cosplay.

Published:Caption:Photo:Gajan Kulasingham/GameSpot
46
of 74

This amazing Widowmaker cosplay

This Widowmaker cosplay was seen at MCM London Comic Con 2018.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ollie Millington/Getty Images
47
of 74

Overwatch cosplay at Gamescom

A group of Overwatch cosplayers pose at Gamescom 2017 in Cologne, Germany.

Published:Caption:Photo:flowgraph/Shutterstock
48
of 74

This wolf that GameSpot found hunting for his prey at BlizzCon 2017

This Okami Hanzo cosplay by @chiisanashimada was lurking around corners at BlizzCon 2017, waiting to hit the GameSpot team with a well-timed Dragonstrike.

Published:Caption:Photo:Gajan Kulasingham/GameSpot
49
of 74

It's like a character select screen, but better

A massive collection of Overwatch cosplayers gather outside the 2016 MCM London Comic Con.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ollie Millington/Getty Images
50
of 74

You probably shouldn't get too close to a group full of Junkrats...

Here's a closer photo of the London cosplay group.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ollie Millington/Getty Images
51
of 74

Genji and D.Va

In this photo, taken at MCM London Comic Con 2018, a Genji cosplayer poses with a D.Va-Harley Quinn crossover.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ollie Millington/Getty Images
52
of 74

This Overgrown Bastion on stage

Here, a Bastion cosplayer in the Overgrown skin competes on stage at the Cosplay Masquerade at the 2016 MCM London Comic Con.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ollie Millington/Getty Images
53
of 74

Say 'ahoy, matey' to Corsair Ana

A cosplayer shows off Ana's special Halloween Terror event skin, Corsair, at the MCM Comic Con 2018 in Manchester, England.

Published:Caption:Photo:Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images
54
of 74

The sixth better pick a tank...

These unidentified cosplayers were spotted on day one of WonderCon 2017, held in Anaheim.

Published:Caption:Photo:Justin Baker
55
of 74

This red giant Reinhardt

This Reinhardt cosplayer was spotted at the Birmingham MCM Comic Con in England.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ollie Millington/Getty Images
56
of 74

Death walks among us at WonderCon

This Reaper cosplay was seen at WonderCon 2017.

Published:Caption:Photo:Justin Baker/Getty Images
57
of 74

This D.Va, spotted in Kiev

Great cosplay can be found in every corner of the world, as this D.Va proves at the 2018 Kiev Comic Con.

Published:Caption:Photo:vladibulgakov/Shutterstock
58
of 74

Roadhog cosplay rides again

This female Roadhog was photographed outside of MCM London Comic Con 2017.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ollie Millington/Getty Images
59
of 74

Good Overwatch cosplay doesn't fade away

This Soldier 76 cosplayer stands at the ready at the 2016 MCM London Comic Con to deal with any young punks who find their way onto his lawn.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ollie Millington/Getty Images
60
of 74

Mei, visiting Tracer in London

A pair of Overwatch cosplayers pose outside the 2017 MCM London Comic Con.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ollie Millington/Getty Images
61
of 74

Female Hanzo

This female Hanzo cosplay comes from Center World in Bangkok.

Published:Caption:Photo:RedXIII/Shutterstock
62
of 74

Tracer cosplay? Let's try that again

This Tracer cosplayer was also spotted at the 2017 MCM London Comic Con.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ollie Millington/Getty Images
63
of 74

This championship-level Tracer cosplay

Here, cosplayer Agota Gudelyte poses backstage at the NYCC Eastern Championships of Cosplay at 2016 New York Comic Con.

Published:Caption:Photo:Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
64
of 74

This McCree sure as hell ain't ugly

This Jesse McCree cosplayer was photographed outside MCM London Comic Con 2017.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ollie Millington/Getty Images
65
of 74

This unique take on Mercy

This Mercy cosplay was spotted at the MCM London Comic Con in 2018.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ollie Millington/Getty Images
66
of 74

This Blackhardt Reinhardt

A cosplayer at the C2E2 Crown Champions of Cosplay in Chicago shows off one of the coolest Reinhardt skins in the game.

Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images
67
of 74

This Overgrown Bastion, found in England

Cosplayer William Roberts shows off his Overgrown Bastion look at the London MCM Comic Con in 2017.

Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images
68
of 74

Widowmaker at MCM Comic Con

This Widowmaker was spotted at MCM Comic Con 2016 in Birmingham, England.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ollie Millington/Getty Images
69
of 74

You'll like this one!

Cosplayer Lianna Preston, seen here as Junkrat, poses with a young fan at Comic-Con 2018 in San Diego.

Published:Caption:Photo:Digital First Media/Orange County Register/Getty Images
70
of 74

Cosplay at the Overwatch League Grand Finals

You don't have to dress up in cosplay to enjoy a live Overwatch championship, but it sure does make it more fun if you do.

Published:Caption:Photo:Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
71
of 74

Attending the Grand Finals in style

This group of unidentified cosplayers was spotted on the floor on Day 1 of the Overwatch League Grand Finals in New York.

Published:Caption:Photo:Matthew Eisman/Getty Images
72
of 74

Posing at the Overwatch Finals

Here, a group of Overwatch cosplayers pose for a photo outside the Overwatch League Grand Finals on Day 2 of the event.

Published:Caption:Photo:Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
73
of 74

A punk take on some Overwatch faves

From the shadows steps this Reaper and Soldier 76 duo, spotted at MCM London Comic Con in 2018.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ollie Millington/Getty Images
74
of 74
