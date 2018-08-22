Awesome Overwatch cosplay from around the world

CNET también está disponible en español.
Miss Weasleby shows off her McCree look at the cosplay contest at Comic Con Germany in Stuttgart in June.
Cosplayer @misslunarcrow is absolutely killing it in this classic Symmetra cosplay, as captured by photographer Brandon Klemets.
OK, calling this LED-infused Baihu Genji costume "utterly stunning" is an understatement. It's entirely hand-crafted from EVA foam by the talented Ankit Singh (@babycubez) for VijayCos.
One of the most impressive features of @babycubez' Genji design is the attention to detail. More than 600 hand-crafted pieces of EVA foam were used to create the scaled texture in the armor.
Ankit Singh was also kind enough to share progress photos of his Baiju Genji build. Choosing foam over fur was a bold choice, but the end product is phenomenal.
It's not easy making convincing Zenyatta cosplay, but this look that floated around BlizzCon 2017 really works.
This amazing photo of cosplayer Hanari Solomon was taken backstage at the NYCC Eastern Championships of Cosplay during the 2016 New York Comic Con.
This super fun Lucio cosplay comes courtesy of @AlannaMode and Kris Byers Photography.
According to Alanna Mode, her Sonic Amplifier prop lights up and plays music, too. This well-timed photo is courtesy of @iammarcdaniel.
We've seen some great playable character cosplay from Overwatch, but how about some supporting characters? Alanna Mode also cosplays as 11-year-old engineer Efi Oladele (Orisa's creator).
Photo by Kris Byers Photography.
This legendary Symmetra look comes from Scotland, courtesy of cosplayer IchigoKitten.
Here, cosplayer @podgekinn shows off her Totally '80s Zarya look. It's one of our favorite legendary skins from the Halloween Terror event. Photo by Peter Wang Photography.
This Ultraviolet Tracer cosplay comes from Russia via the talented @Haku_Mikiriyami.
Here's another look at @Haku_Mikiriyami's Ultraviolet Tracer.
Photographer Joe Scarnici is lucky this Reinhardt cosplayer, seen at BlizzCon 2017, is merely walking toward him, and not charging.
This great Brigitte Lindholm cosplay, seen here at the Anime Expo 2018 in Los Angeles, comes courtesy of @wynsomrose.
While it may look like @sassygayghost is hanging out the Heroes Arcade in Blizzard World, this cosplay shot was actually taken by @lafeetz.photography at ColossalCon 2018 in Sandusky, Ohio.
This Winged Victory Mercy by @trvgician (hair and makeup by @thiefves, dress by @sassygayghost, photo by @lafeetz.photography) made an angelic descent into ColossalCon 2018 in Ohio.
This cool Blackwatch Genji look, a favorite from the lore-heavy Uprising PvE event, comes courtesy of @thiefves (captured by @lafeetz.photography).
We love just everything about this D.Va cosplay from @eebanee (and photographed by @Henrickson_), but the bottle of Mountain Dew really puts it over the top.
We love the simple mechanical beauty of this Bastion cosplay, captured by GameSpot at Fanime Con 2017 in San Jose, California.
We instantly fell in love with this Dorito-eating D.Va cosplay, also spotted by our buds at GameSpot at Fanime 2017.
An unidentified cosplayer shows off her best Mei look at the Central World mall in Bangkok, Thailand.
This badass Reaper look comes from the Playit Show gaming expo in Hungary.
Here, a Mercy cosplayer poses at the Kiev Comic Con in Ukraine earlier this year. We love the LED detailing on the wings.
An unidentified D. Va cosplayer poses at Central World in Bangkok.
Our friends at GameSpot captured this photo of cosplayer @helloiamkate at BlizzCon 2017 in Anaheim, California.
This Soldier 76 cosplay was spotted at a local film festival in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
This great Tracer cosplayer was spotted exactly where she was 3 seconds earlier, here at MCM London Comic Con in 2016.
These Genji and Symmetra cosplayers were spotted at C2E2 Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo.
This sniper emerged from the shadows just long enough to be photographed at the annual Kiev Comic Con in Ukraine.
Here's another shot of Widowmaker, so you can truly appreciate her sniper rifle design.
Tracer also made an appearance in Kiev.
Here, an unidentified cosplayer shows off a killer Junkrat Scarecrow outfit at the Kiev Comic Con.
A cosplayer dressed as Titanium Pharah poses for a photo at BlizzCon 2017.
Legendary skins often make some of the coolest Overwatch cosplay. This Odile Widowmaker was spotted by GameSpot at BlizzCon 2017.
This Winged Victory Mercy is posing for the cameras at MCM London Comic Con 2018.
This Azurite Genji cosplayer is looking unstoppable in his Azurite skin.
This D. Va cosplayer shows off at the Yorkshire Cosplay Con at Sheffield Arena in England.
Don't waste your ults while this transcendant Zenyata is on the scene at Central World in Thailand.
This Ana cosplayer was seen in the crowd watching the 2018 Overwatch League Grand Finals at Barclays Center in New York.
When you can time-jump like Tracer can, there's no trouble fitting multiple appearances at cosplay events in your schedule.
Cosplayer Axceleration Cosplay looks absolutely stunning here as Widowmaker.
This incredibly detailed Genji cosplayer was seen at the 2017 C2E2 Crown Champions of Cosplay in Chicago.
This incredibly detailed Doomfist cosplay by @rockleyrock was photographed by our sister site GameSpot at BlizzCon 2017 in Anaheim.
This awesome female Doomfist look by @kanoscos, spotted by GameSpot at BlizzCon 2017, proves that there are no limitations to amazing cosplay.
This Widowmaker cosplay was seen at MCM London Comic Con 2018.
A group of Overwatch cosplayers pose at Gamescom 2017 in Cologne, Germany.
This Okami Hanzo cosplay by @chiisanashimada was lurking around corners at BlizzCon 2017, waiting to hit the GameSpot team with a well-timed Dragonstrike.
A massive collection of Overwatch cosplayers gather outside the 2016 MCM London Comic Con.
Here's a closer photo of the London cosplay group.
In this photo, taken at MCM London Comic Con 2018, a Genji cosplayer poses with a D.Va-Harley Quinn crossover.
Here, a Bastion cosplayer in the Overgrown skin competes on stage at the Cosplay Masquerade at the 2016 MCM London Comic Con.
A cosplayer shows off Ana's special Halloween Terror event skin, Corsair, at the MCM Comic Con 2018 in Manchester, England.
These unidentified cosplayers were spotted on day one of WonderCon 2017, held in Anaheim.
This Reinhardt cosplayer was spotted at the Birmingham MCM Comic Con in England.
This Reaper cosplay was seen at WonderCon 2017.
Great cosplay can be found in every corner of the world, as this D.Va proves at the 2018 Kiev Comic Con.
This female Roadhog was photographed outside of MCM London Comic Con 2017.
This Soldier 76 cosplayer stands at the ready at the 2016 MCM London Comic Con to deal with any young punks who find their way onto his lawn.
A pair of Overwatch cosplayers pose outside the 2017 MCM London Comic Con.
This female Hanzo cosplay comes from Center World in Bangkok.
This Tracer cosplayer was also spotted at the 2017 MCM London Comic Con.
Here, cosplayer Agota Gudelyte poses backstage at the NYCC Eastern Championships of Cosplay at 2016 New York Comic Con.
This Jesse McCree cosplayer was photographed outside MCM London Comic Con 2017.
This Mercy cosplay was spotted at the MCM London Comic Con in 2018.
A cosplayer at the C2E2 Crown Champions of Cosplay in Chicago shows off one of the coolest Reinhardt skins in the game.
Cosplayer William Roberts shows off his Overgrown Bastion look at the London MCM Comic Con in 2017.
This Widowmaker was spotted at MCM Comic Con 2016 in Birmingham, England.
Cosplayer Lianna Preston, seen here as Junkrat, poses with a young fan at Comic-Con 2018 in San Diego.
You don't have to dress up in cosplay to enjoy a live Overwatch championship, but it sure does make it more fun if you do.
This group of unidentified cosplayers was spotted on the floor on Day 1 of the Overwatch League Grand Finals in New York.
Here, a group of Overwatch cosplayers pose for a photo outside the Overwatch League Grand Finals on Day 2 of the event.
From the shadows steps this Reaper and Soldier 76 duo, spotted at MCM London Comic Con in 2018.