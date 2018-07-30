Amazing scenes from the Overwatch League Grand Finals

CNET también está disponible en español.

  • The Philadelphia Fusion
  • Philadelphia Fusion Team Composition
  • Philadelphia Fusion fans

The Overwatch Grand Finals stage

The Grand Finals were no small affair for Blizzard, which has sunk a ton of time and resources into the Overwatch League. Its championship prize pool: $1 million. And fans responded, selling out Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mark Licea/CNET
1
of 11

London Spitfire

The newly crowned Overwatch League Champions, who handily defeated the Philadelphia Fusion in two matches that went 3-1 and 3-0 in London's favor.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mark Licea/CNET
2
of 11

Champions!

The London Spitfire hold the championship silver gauntlet aloft after their victory.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mark Licea/CNET
3
of 11

London Spitfire introduction

Members of the champion London Spitfire have been pretty vocal about how they felt about their win. Support player Bdosin said after their win: "I didn't think it would be this easy. I hope next year we play against a stronger team." So you can bet we're witnessing a rivalry in the making.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mark Licea/CNET
4
of 11

D.Va cosplay

It wouldn't be an Overwatch event if there wasn't cosplay of fan favorite character D.Va.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mark Licea/CNET
5
of 11

Shock in the crowd

The crowd reacts to the Philadelphia vs. London matchup.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mark Licea/CNET
6
of 11

Brennon Hook

A giant version of Hook looks over the crowd. Hook was one of the commentators for the Grand Finals, which were not only streamed on Battle.net and Twitch, but aired on ESPN and Disney XD.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mark Licea/CNET
7
of 11

The Philadelphia Fusion

The sixth-seeded Philadelphia Fusion had a number of up-and-down performances through the regular season, even gaining a reputation as an overly emotional team. Though they ended up losing to fifth-seeded London, it's not every day sixth-seeded teams reach the finals.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mark Licea/CNET
8
of 11

Philadelphia Fusion Team Composition

Think your gaming monitor was big? Try watching team composition laid out on the Barclays Center's giant screens.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mark Licea/CNET
9
of 11

The Overwatch Grand Finals crowd

Yes, there were tons of shirts and swag that any Overwatch fan would pine for.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mark Licea/CNET
10
of 11

Philadelphia Fusion fans

Their team may not have been victorious, but Philadelphia fans still came out in droves.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mark Licea/CNET
11
of 11
