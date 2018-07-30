Amazing scenes from the Overwatch League Grand Finals

The Grand Finals were no small affair for Blizzard, which has sunk a ton of time and resources into the Overwatch League. Its championship prize pool: $1 million. And fans responded, selling out Brooklyn's Barclays Center.
Members of the champion London Spitfire have been pretty vocal about how they felt about their win. Support player Bdosin said after their win: "I didn't think it would be this easy. I hope next year we play against a stronger team." So you can bet we're witnessing a rivalry in the making.
The sixth-seeded Philadelphia Fusion had a number of up-and-down performances through the regular season, even gaining a reputation as an overly emotional team. Though they ended up losing to fifth-seeded London, it's not every day sixth-seeded teams reach the finals.