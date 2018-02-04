'Avengers: Infinity War' is going to blow your mind

CNET también está disponible en español.

It's all about Thanos

Iron Man is to blame

Shields up!💥

Hello, Tony

Group shot

Iron Spidey

Wait waht

Meet the Guardians

Wake...

He's baaaaaaaaack

Wakanda

Hulkbuster

Bruce Banner has arrived

Wanda and Vision

Beginning of the end

No really, "Avengers: Infinity War" is primed to be a Thanos-heavy, villain-centric Marvel movie. On the one hand, let's get stoked for a meaty villain; on the other hand, PLS DON'T KILL THE AVENGERS. (What're the Vegas odds on who's going to die?) 

Caption by / Photo by Marvel Studios
OK, sure, fine, maybe he's not *solely* to blame for all of this, but honestly who else has let fear drive him as much as Stark? In "Age of Ultron" it was his fear that he wasn't doing enough to protect the Earth that lead to the creation of a sociopathic killer AI. And now, because of his rift with Cap during "Captain America: Civil War," the Avengers are scattered. 

Let's just hope they all find their way back in time to protect us from the horrors we imagine Thanos will bring the Earth in this movie. 

Caption by / Photo by Marvel Studios
Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong (Benedict Wong) are rightfully startled when Hulk comes barreling through the roof of the Sanctum Sanctorum (at least that's what we think happens in this scene). 

Bigger question: where did Hulk come from? Was it from space when Thanos overtook their ship at the end of "Thor: Ragnarok" or does "Infinity War" pick up a bit later?

Caption by / Photo by Marvel Studios
Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) has an electromagnet in his chest again? Maybe. That could actually just be a clever T-shirt design. Assuming this is after the Hulk has crashed through the Sanctum Sanctorum, destruction seems imminent for New York City. Here he stands with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and Wong (Benedict Wong). 

Caption by / Photo by Marvel Studios
This is probably the most characters in any single official photo we have so far: War Machine (Don Cheadle) up on the left, Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Falcon (Anthony Mackie, flying in from the top right) and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman).

Caption by / Photo by Marvel Studios
This might actually be a look at the new Iron Spider-Man suit Peter turned down at the end of "Spider-Man: Homecoming." The Iron Spider Armor has a fairly convoluted comics history, and it may or not be called that at all in the movie. But damn does it look cool! 

Caption by / Photo by Marvel Studios
At San Diego Comic-Con last year and Disney's own D23 convention, audiences were treated to footage showing Thor floating unconscious in space and being picked up by the Guardians. Theory is Thor (Chris Hemsworth) was floating around after his encounter with Thanos at the end of "Ragnarok," and this scene from the trailer would seem to pick up right after that battle.

Caption by / Photo by Marvel Studios
Hi, yes, hello we've saved the universe a few times, what do you mean you haven't heard of us, "god" (very small "g") of thunder?!

Caption by / Photo by Marvel Studios
Not seen in the trailer, here is Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) seemingly watching over Thor -- or possibly using her empathic abilities to revive him. 

Caption by / Photo by Marvel Studios
Listen, Cap, we've very excited to see you but, like, where TF you been?! Also, nice beard.

Caption by / Photo by Marvel Studios
Perhaps he was hiding out in Wakanda? With Black Panther about two weeks away, it's possible that standalone film will give us more clues to how Wakanda seems to play such a large role already in "Infinity War." Could it potentially be where we finally *finally* get a glimpse of the Soul Stone?

Caption by / Photo by Marvel Studios
Hulk in Wakanda could be very fun or very bad. Considering the earlier group shot was straight up Hulk, it could definitely be necessary for the team to keep the Hulkbuster around, you know, just in case. Or maybe there's more to this image than it lets on. 

Caption by / Photo by Marvel Studios
Bruce definitely seems to have finally found some of his own, well-fitting clothes. Much more appropriate for Dr. Banner.

Caption by / Photo by Marvel Studios
So Vision (Paul Bettany) can take on different visual appearances, and he's trying out the Paul Bettany look for a bit and shacking up with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). Good for them, they both deserve nice things -- but it seems unlikely to last though, considering we see Thanos' Black Order attempting to dig out the mind stone from Vision's head in the trailer.

Caption by / Photo by Marvel Studios
Thanos (Josh Brolin) is likely going to be the last man standing after this film. With "Untitled Avengers 4" set for May 2019, we don't expect the Infinity gems storyline to wrap until then. Marvel has said that the title to 2019's Avengers movie is a spoiler, so don't look for that title to be revealed until some time later this year. 

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" will be released almost two months after "Infinity War," and judging by the first teaser trailer looks to take place immediately after "Civil War." Our guess however is that the new trailer only scratches the surface of what we should expect from that movie.  

Caption by / Photo by Marvel Studios
