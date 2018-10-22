Take a look at the Asus ROG Phone in all its mobile gaming glory

Esto también se puede leer en español.

If you're looking for a true gaming phone, then you may want to skip the Razer Phone 2 and go straight to the one true phone designed for gaming.

Josh Miller/CNET
1
of 31
Read Full Review

It's truly a gaming machine disguised as a phone.

Aloysius Low/CNET
2
of 31
Read Full Review

ROG stands for Republic of Gamers. It's the name of Asus' line of computers and peripherals aimed at gaming.

Josh Miller/CNET
3
of 31
Read Full Review

It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, a dedicated side port for charging, add-ons for cooling and ultrasonic shoulder buttons.

Josh Miller/CNET
4
of 31
Read Full Review

The rear of the ROG Phone looks like it's meant for gaming, especially with those copper heat sinks.

Aloysius Low/CNET
5
of 31
Read Full Review

And of course the logo lights up.

Aloysius Low/CNET
6
of 31
Read Full Review

There's no notch on this phone. Just a copper-plated front speaker grill.

Aloysius Low/CNET
7
of 31
Read Full Review

There's a control panel that lets you monitor what's going on in your phone just like a PC.

Aloysius Low/CNET
8
of 31
Read Full Review

Like most phones, it will also have a charging port at the bottom. But unlike most phones, it still has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Aloysius Low/CNET
9
of 31
Read Full Review

The ROG Phone also has a side port for charging.

Aloysius Low/CNET
10
of 31
Read Full Review

There are pressure sensitive AirTriggers on the corners of the phone that can be used as bumper buttons during gameplay.

Aloysius Low/CNET
11
of 31
Read Full Review

The ROG phone is designed to support a bunch of performance accessories including a detachable fan called the AeroActive cooler.

Josh Miller/CNET
12
of 31
Read Full Review

This AeroActive is included with the phone.

Josh Miller/CNET
13
of 31
Read Full Review

And of course the logo on the fan glows, too.

Josh Miller/CNET
14
of 31
Read Full Review

The ROG's AeroActive cooler drops the temperature of the phone rapidly.

Aloysius Low/CNET
15
of 31
Read Full Review

The AeroActive add-on looks like a belt clip.

Aloysius Low/CNET
16
of 31
Read Full Review

The AeroActive cooler along with a software setting called "X mode" allow the processor to run at higher speeds longer.

Aloysius Low/CNET
17
of 31
Read Full Review

Here's how the AirTrigger can be configured -- you can select where on the screen it will activate, letting you configure the best way for you to play your games.

Aloysius Low/CNET
18
of 31
Read Full Review

The AeroActive cooler doesn't have a flat base to act as a stand. However, if you find the right cushion, you can prop it up.

Josh Miller/CNET
19
of 31
Read Full Review

Asus also built some serious gaming accessories for the ROG including this TwinView dock. The phone sits on top, while it runs the game on another display below.

Aloysius Low/CNET
20
of 31
Read Full Review

There are shoulder buttons as well on the back.

Aloysius Low/CNET
21
of 31
Read Full Review

The TwinView Dock has a slot for an SD card as well.

Aloysius Low/CNET
22
of 31
Read Full Review

There's an opening for the camera.

Aloysius Low/CNET
23
of 31
Read Full Review

The second screen is designed to look just like the ROG Phone.

Aloysius Low/CNET
24
of 31
Read Full Review

This is the ROG inside the Mobile Desktop dock.

Aloysius Low/CNET
25
of 31
Read Full Review

With pretty much every port you can imagine, the Mobile Desktop Dock lets you mirror your game onto a bigger screen.

Aloysius Low/CNET
26
of 31
Read Full Review

This is the Gamevice controller accessory for the ROG.

Aloysius Low/CNET
27
of 31
Read Full Review

It has joysticks, triggers, bumpers, a D-pad and a bunch of buttons.

Aloysius Low/CNET
28
of 31
Read Full Review

The Gamevice turns your ROG phone into a Nintendo Switch.

Aloysius Low/CNET
29
of 31
Read Full Review

The Asus ROG phone starts at $899 which converts to £690 and AU$1,265.

Josh Miller/CNET
30
of 31
Read Full Review

For more about the Asus ROG phone read CNET's in-depth review.

Josh Miller/CNET
31
of 31
Read Full Review
