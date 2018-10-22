Take a look at the Asus ROG Phone in all its mobile gaming glory

Esto también se puede leer en español.
Don't show this again
If you're looking for a true gaming phone, then you may want to skip the Razer Phone 2 and go straight to the one true phone designed for gaming.
It's truly a gaming machine disguised as a phone.
ROG stands for Republic of Gamers. It's the name of Asus' line of computers and peripherals aimed at gaming.
It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, a dedicated side port for charging, add-ons for cooling and ultrasonic shoulder buttons.
The rear of the ROG Phone looks like it's meant for gaming, especially with those copper heat sinks.
And of course the logo lights up.
There's no notch on this phone. Just a copper-plated front speaker grill.
There's a control panel that lets you monitor what's going on in your phone just like a PC.
Like most phones, it will also have a charging port at the bottom. But unlike most phones, it still has a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The ROG Phone also has a side port for charging.
There are pressure sensitive AirTriggers on the corners of the phone that can be used as bumper buttons during gameplay.
The ROG phone is designed to support a bunch of performance accessories including a detachable fan called the AeroActive cooler.
This AeroActive is included with the phone.
And of course the logo on the fan glows, too.
The ROG's AeroActive cooler drops the temperature of the phone rapidly.
The AeroActive add-on looks like a belt clip.
The AeroActive cooler along with a software setting called "X mode" allow the processor to run at higher speeds longer.
Here's how the AirTrigger can be configured -- you can select where on the screen it will activate, letting you configure the best way for you to play your games.
The AeroActive cooler doesn't have a flat base to act as a stand. However, if you find the right cushion, you can prop it up.
Asus also built some serious gaming accessories for the ROG including this TwinView dock. The phone sits on top, while it runs the game on another display below.
There are shoulder buttons as well on the back.
The TwinView Dock has a slot for an SD card as well.
There's an opening for the camera.
The second screen is designed to look just like the ROG Phone.
This is the ROG inside the Mobile Desktop dock.
With pretty much every port you can imagine, the Mobile Desktop Dock lets you mirror your game onto a bigger screen.
This is the Gamevice controller accessory for the ROG.
It has joysticks, triggers, bumpers, a D-pad and a bunch of buttons.
The Gamevice turns your ROG phone into a Nintendo Switch.
The Asus ROG phone starts at $899 which converts to £690 and AU$1,265.
For more about the Asus ROG phone read CNET's in-depth review.