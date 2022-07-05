X
Astronomy Photo Contest Finalists Will Take Your Breath Away

Comets, planets and more, oh my! Can you predict the winners?

Gael Fashingbauer Cooper
Gael Fashingbauer Cooper

cr-a-135268-5-solar-wind-power
1 of 36 Esa Pekka Isomursu

Solar Wind Power

This photo, one of the finalists in the Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition, shows a auroral corona behind a wind turbine and was taken in northern Finland.

cr-a-17387-spectrum
2 of 36 Stefan Liebermann

Spectrum

Marvel at the Northern Lights shining over the Icelandic mountain Vestrahorn.

cr-a-197426-1-an-icelandic-saga
3 of 36 Carl Gallagher

An Icelandic Saga

Photographer Carl Gallagher captured this image of the Aurora Borealis over the wreck of the Gardur in Iceland. The photographer was on a nine-day road trip.

cr-a-213067-6-electric-wizardry
4 of 36 Shane Turgeon

Electric Wizardry

The Northern Lights are seen reflected in a lake in Alberta, Canada.

cr-bn-199214-1-messier-78
5 of 36 David Loose

Messier 78

This photo shows Messier 78, a reflection nebula near Orion.

cr-bn-209260-3-radio-telescope
6 of 36 Liu Xuemei

Radio Telescope

The Mingantu Astronomical Observatory in Inner Mongolia is shown silhouetted against the night sky.

cr-g-2844-103-arp-271-cosmic-collision
7 of 36 Mark Hanson, Mike Selby

Arp 271: Cosmic Collision

NGC 5426 and NGC 5427 are two spiral galaxies known collectively as Arp 271.

cr-g-3032-24-hydras-pinwheel
8 of 36 Peter Ward

Hydra's Pinwheel

The Southern Pinwheel Galaxy was first observed on Feb. 23, 1752, and this finalist photo was taken exactly 270 years later.

cr-g-3249-79-interacting-galaxies-in-eridanus
9 of 36 Terry Robison

Interacting Galaxies in Eridanus

This pair of interacting galaxies are located in the southern constellation of Eridanus, which means "The River."

cr-ii-197129-1-earth-cyanotype
10 of 36 Lynda Laird

Earth Cyanotype

The photographer created a photo montage of Earth using images from the Suomi NPP satellite. 

cr-ii-96058-17-busy-star
11 of 36 Sergio Diaz Ruiz

Busy Star

This image depicts the busy surface and coronal activity of the sun.

cr-om-135807-44-inverted-minerals.png
12 of 36 Noah Kujawski

Inverted Minerals

This lunar surface contains hidden colors within the soil, caused by different minerals. Here, the colors have been enhanced and inverted.

cr-om-199596-37-above-the-lunar-south-pole
13 of 36 Tom Glenn

Above the Lunar South Pole

This composite of images of the lunar south pole was created on two different dates.

cr-om-200740-9-fly-over-south-pole.png
14 of 36 Andrea Vanoni

Fly Over the South Pole

Here, you can see the craters and mountains at the lunar south pole.

cr-os-195662-13-clouds-of-hydrogen-gas
15 of 36 Simon Tang

Clouds of Hydrogen Gas

Clouds of hydrogen gas give way as the magnetic field lines of the sun snap and clash together.

cr-os-201472-29-partial-eclipse-of-the-sun-in-h-alpha
16 of 36 Alessandro Ravagnin

Partial Eclipse of the Sun in H-alpha

A partial eclipse of the sun as seen from the Veneto region of Italy.

cr-os-5314-65-solar-inferno
17 of 36 Stuart Green

Solar Inferno

The photographer selectively filtered out all wavelengths of light except a narrow red band (known as the H-alphaline) to reveal an active region of change of the sun.

cr-pca-19379-77-comet-c2021-a1-leonard
18 of 36

Comet C/2021 A1 (Leonard)

Comet Leonard was discovered on Jan. 3, 2021, by G.J. Leonard.

cr-pca-224720-1-saturn-and-its-moons
19 of 36 Flavio Fortunato

Saturn and its Moons

Saturn's moons are distributed almost symmetrically around the planet, balancing the composition of this photograph. 

cr-pca-3571-13-the-jovian-family
20 of 36 Damian Peach

The Jovian Family

Jupiter is shown with three of its largest moons.

cr-ps-199670-11-equinox-moon-and-glastonbury-tor
21 of 36 Hannah Rochford

Equinox Moon and Glastonbury Tor

This finalist captures people enjoying the full harvest moon rising behind Glastonbury Tor in the UK.

cr-ps-23174-43-the-starry-sky-over-the-worlds-highest-national-highway
22 of 36 Yang Sutie

The Starry Sky Over the World's Highest National Highway

National Highway 219, the highest national highway in the world, snakes through the foreground. The photo was taken in Shannan, Tibet, China.

cr-ps-3159-41-moonrise-over-los-angeles
23 of 36 Sean Goebel

Moonrise Over Los Angeles

This finalist photo highlights the moon high above the mountains and iconic skyline of Los Angeles.

cr-ps-3235-21-riverside-of-funakawa-in-spring
24 of 36 Takanobu Kurosaki

Rverside of Funakawa in Spring

Breathtaking cherry trees line the Funakawa River in Japan, while only a little moonlight breaks through the sky.

cr-ps-66465-8-stacks-and-stones
25 of 36 Derek Horlock

Stacks and Stones

The Milky Way pierces through the night sky above stacked stones on the beach at St. Agnes in the Isles of Scilly in the UK.

cr-s-195481-23-ladder-to-the-stars
26 of 36 Mihail Minkov

Ladder to the Stars

This photo is actually a stacked shot of 15 exposures, taken at Shiroka Polyana Dam in Bulgaria.

cr-s-202240-16-chidiya-tapu
27 of 36 Marcin Zajac

Oregon Coast

The Milky Way is shown above the southern Oregon coast.

cr-s-214757-7-diagonal
28 of 36 Gen Kiryu

Diagonal

The Milky Way rises above the research pier of the Marine Research Institute in Japan.

cr-s-29049-56-crossing-the-madison
29 of 36 Jake Mosher

Crossing the Madison

The Milky Way is shown over the Three Dollar Bridge in Montana.

cr-s-3159-37-circles-and-curves
30 of 36 Sean Goebel

Circles and Curves

Stars circle around Polaris in this stack of 33 four-minute exposures.

cr-s-40972-44-oregon-coast
31 of 36 Vikas Chander

Chidiya Tapu

The Milky Way mirrors the water at the nature reserve at Chidiya Tapu in India's Andaman Islands.

cr-sn-196104-9-ngc6888-the-crescent-nebula
32 of 36 Bray Falls

The Crescent Nebula

A deep view of the Crescent Nebula in Cygnus.

cr-sn-208404-17-the-rolling-waves-of-vela
33 of 36 Paul Milvain

The Rolling Waves of Vela

This image, taken from Australia, captures a region on the edge of the constellation Vela.

cr-sn-3780-57-suburbs-of-carina-nebula
34 of 36 Ignacio Diaz Bobillo

Suburbs of Carina Nebula

The main object in this image is a nebula cataloged as RCW 53c and seldom captured by photographers.

cr-y-196616-34-ic1871-a-little-devil-riding-on-the-head-of-a-dragon
35 of 36 Binyu Wang

A Little Devil Riding on the Head of a Dragon

This image shows the nebula IC 1848 and its core, IC 1871.

cr-y-203929-9-pickerings-triangle-in-light-polluted-city
36 of 36 Zezhen Zhou

Pickering's Triangle in Light-Polluted City

Growing light pollution in cities is one of the major challenges faced by astrophotographers. Zezhen Zhou used narrow bandpass filters to capture this image of NGC 6979 (Pickering's Triangle) in Shaoxing, China.

