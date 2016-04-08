The United States' fighting ships, from smallest to largest

Introducing the fighting ship lineup for 2016
Technical research ship (Banner class)
USS Pueblo, 1967
Patrol ships (Cyclone class)
Mine countermeasures ships (Avenger class)
Mines: Dangerous remnants of past wars
Classic frigate (USS Constitution)
A marvel of 18th-century engineering
Attack submarine (Los Angeles class)
USS Santa Fe
Attack submarine (Virginia class)
Littoral combat ships (Freedom class)
Littoral combat ships (Independence class)
Attack submarine (Seawolf class)
Destroyers (Arleigh Burke class)
Ballistic missile submarine (Ohio class)
Guided missile submarine (Ohio class)
This is what the end of the world looks like
Cruisers (Ticonderoga class)
Afloat forward staging base (Austin class)
USS Ponce's Laser Weapons System
Dock landing ships (Harpers Ferry class)
Destroyers (Zumwalt class)
The next generation of destruction
Amphibious command ship (Blue Ridge class)
Submarine tenders (Emory S. Land class)
Expeditionary mobile base (Montford Point class)
USNS Montford Point (T-ESD-1)
Amphibious transport dock (San Antonio class)
USS Somerset (LPD-25)
Amphibious assault ship (Wasp class)
Amphibious assault ship (America class)
Undergoing amphibious training
Aircraft carrier (Nimitz class)
Aircraft carrier (Ford class)
The USS Gerald R. Ford sets sail