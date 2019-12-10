Meet the US Navy's new $13 billion aircraft carrier

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, seen here in a combination model and live shot photo, is the first in the US Navy's next generation of warships, the Ford class. USS Gerald R. Ford was officially commissioned on July 22, 2017.
Here's everything we know about both ships so far...and it's pretty eye-popping.
The launching of the USS Gerald R. Ford
The Gerald R. Ford was launched from dry dock into Virginia's James River in November 2013 to begin its trials.
USS John F. Kennedy (2020)
Pictured here (in a composite photo illustration) is the second carrier in the Navy's new Ford-class, the USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79).
It is currently under construction at Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia and will be commissioned in 2020.
The official commissioning
The USS Gerald Ford was officially commissioned on July 22, 2017 in Norfolk, Virginia. Rooted in naval tradition, a commissioning is an elaborate ceremony that puts a ship in active service.
With President Ford's daughter Susan Bales Ford giving the order on July 22 to "bring her to life," sailors aboard the USS Gerald Ford rush to man the rails -- that is, take evenly spaced positions along the sides of the ship for a salute.
The worker in the foreground helps put the Gerald R. Ford's massive size in perspective.
The finished carrier measures 1,106 feet long and 250 feet high.
Building the Ford at night
The completed USS Gerald R. Ford holds a number of welcome quality-of-life upgrades for sailors over the previous Nimitz design, including quieter sleeping quarters, numerous recreation areas and gymnasiums as well as better air conditioning.
USS Gerald Ford (computer model)
Here's another model illustration of the nuclear-powered carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).
The Ford itself will cost US taxpayers $12.8 billion in materials and labor. This doesn't take into account the $4.7 billion spent in research and development of the new carrier class. And, seriously, we're talking about a lot of labor ...
Designing the carrier in 3D
Each part built for a Ford-class carrier starts its life as a full-scale 3D model inside Huntington Ingalls Industries' Rapid Operational Virtual Reality (ROVR) system.
It it the first US carrier to be designed using such computerized techniques.
Using augmented reality aboard the Ford
The Gerald R. Ford also uses augmented-reality technology to give its crew more insight into the ship's systems and improve efficiency.
Here, Commanding Officer Capt. John F. Meier demonstrates how the ship's new augmented-reality tablet system works.
The first cut of steel
The building of a 90,000-ton warship always begins with a single cut.
Newport News Shipbuilding held the Commemorative First Cut of Steel Ceremony for the John F. Kennedy, shown, on Feb. 25, 2011.
Welding the Kennedy
Here, apprentice shipfitter Daniel Polson works on the USS John F. Kennedy.
Newport News Shipbuilding estimates that 4,000,000 pounds of metal will be required just to weld the ship together.
Working on the propellers
Workers tighten studs on a propeller shaft tail cap on the Ford using a torque wrench.
The propellers will help the new class of ship reach speeds of 35 miles per hour-not bad for a 22.5-million pound sea vessel.
Interior Communications Electrician Seaman Beatriz Milique monitors the flight deck of the Ford from Primary Flight Control, or "tower."
It is from this location that the air officer (also known as the air boss) and an assistant (the mini-boss) manage and approve all aircraft operations from the deck of the ship to five nautical miles out.
Controlling the ship
The ship's bridge, or control center, is one level beneath the Primary Flight Control. From here, Capt. Richard McCormack, the PCU Gerald R. Ford's commanding officer, discusses the bridge watch team dynamics with a group of sailors.
The captain controls the ship. The helmsman is responsible for the actual steering, while the lee helmsman controls the ship's speed via the engine room. The Quartermaster of the Watch tracks the ship's navigation.
Testing out electomagnetic launchers
Aviation Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Robert McLendon participates in a waist launcher test of the Gerald R. Ford's Electromagnetic Aircraft Launching System (EMALS).
"I said you don't use steam anymore for catapult? 'No sir.' I said, 'Ah, how is it working?' 'Sir, not good. Not good.'
"It sounded bad to me. Digital. They have digital. What is digital? And it's very complicated, you have to be Albert Einstein to figure it out. And I said -- and now they want to buy more aircraft carriers. I said what system are you going to be -- 'Sir, we're staying with digital.' I said no you're not. You going to goddamned steam, the digital costs hundreds of millions of dollars more money and it's no good."
Here, Newport News Shipbuilding's crane puts in serious work, adding the 787-metric-ton upper bow to the Gerald R. Ford.
Installing the final aircraft elevator platform
This recently installed aircraft elevator platform will move planes from the carrier's hangar bay to its flight deck.
Giving a tour to the VIPs
The USS Gerald R. Ford has hosted a number of important dignitaries from the private and public sectors. In this June 2016 photo, Captain Richard McCormack gives a tour of the ship's bridge to New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and his wife.
There's more than one way to fight fires aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford. Here, sailors sweep massive amounts of aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) out of the ship's hangar bay following a test of its sprinkler system on April 10, 2017.
The fluorinated surfactants in AFFF are especially effective against two-dimensional liquid fuel fires, but there are questions about its environmental safety.
The Rainbow Sideboys
Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) Airman Dusten Pickell collects a bottle of kerosene-based JP-5 jet fuel, used in the carrier's aircraft, for testing.
Pickell and the rest of the flight deck crews of the PCU Gerald R. Ford wear color-coded uniforms associated with their specific duties. All aviation fuel handlers wear purple, for example, while aircraft handling officers wear yellow, crash and salvage crews wear red, and messengers or phone talkers wear blue.
Important visitors to the ship are greeted by the "Rainbow Sideboys," a lineup of two sailors of each color standing opposite each other.
This aerial photo shows the Gerald R. Ford in dry dock approximately seven years into the building process (2012).
It will return here for servicing after its first 25 years on the job.
And 200,000 gallons of paint later ...
As the famous old sailor adage goes: "If it moves, salute it; if it doesn't, paint it." And indeed, painting is a key part of the process at Newport News Shipbuilding, requiring between 120 and 170 workers to get the job done.
The new, self-healing coating on the Gerald R. Ford, shown here, is formulated to resist heat and UV rays.
That's one way to paint an anchor
In this photo, sailors apply a special coat of gold paint to the anchor of the Gerald R. Ford.
The USS Gerald R. Ford can be seen here in the foreground of the Newport News Shipbuilding yard.
The company employs approximately 20,000 people and is the only designer and builder of aircraft carriers in the United States.
Refueling a behemoth
Workers at Newport News Shipbuilding inactivate the USS Enterprise (CVN 65) in the foreground of the photo. The USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), meanwhile, can be seen undergoing refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) at a neighboring dock.
The new Ford carrier class will require 30 percent less maintenance than these older Nimitz design ships, resulting in long-term cost savings for the government.
Sunrise over the Ford
The sun rises over a nearly finished USS Gerald R. Ford in 2015.
Roughly 1,600 sailors began working and living aboard the ship starting in August 2015 as part of the testing process.
Building the engine
Machinist Stuart Roes works on the main engine foundation for the John F. Kennedy.
It will take a team of approximately 5,000 people, Roes included, to build and assemble the carrier.
Final assembly platen
An assembled portion of the John F. Kennedy sits on the final assembly platform.
Art inside the warship
You can't build a $13 billion warship without adding some character to it.
Here, Communications Specialist 1st Class Joshua Wall paints an octopus mural in the Ford's Media Department.
Sailors aboard the Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Gerald R. Ford man the rails as the ship returns to port on April 14, 2017.
Manning the rails is a centuries-old sailing tradition where the crew lines up in full uniform along the edges of the ship as a method of salute. The idea is to make the most impressive possible display of the ship's manpower.
President Trump visits the USS Ford for the first time
On March 2, 2017, President Donald Trump took a tour of the ship at Newport News Shipbuilding and announced plans to lift Obama-era limits on military spending and put more money into the over-budget program.
"After years of budget cuts that have impaired our defense, I am calling for one of the largest defense-spending increases in history," Trump said. "And by eliminating the sequester and the uncertainty it creates, we will make it easier for the Navy to plan for the future."
Trump toured the carrier with Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis.
"This carrier and the new ships of the Ford Class will expand the ability of our nation to carry out vital missions on the oceans to project American power in distant lands," Trump said. "Hopefully, too, it is power we don't have to use, but if we do, they're in big, big trouble."
The ceremonial christening of sea vessels in the United States dates back to the launch of the Constitution (Old Ironsides) in 1797.
In those days, a bottle of fine Portuguese wine was broken on a vessel's bowsprit.
To christen the Gerald R. Ford, the President's daughter Susan broke a bottle of American-made sparkling wine on the ship's bow.
Flooding the drydock
With most construction on the aircraft carrier finished, Newport News Shipbuilding floods its dry dock in preparation for sending the ship out to sea.
Gerald R. Ford christening ceremony
"When USS Gerald R. Ford joins the Navy's fleet in 2016, she will reign as America's queen of the sea for 50 years," said Newport News Shipbuilding President Matt Mulherin during its 2013 christening ceremony.
"She will stand as a symbol of sovereign US territory wherever she sails. She will represent her namesake, a man who embodied integrity, honor and courage."
Captain John F. Meier, Susan Ford Bales and Newport News Shipbuilding Vice President Rolf Bartschi make the inaugural cut into a 7-foot cake celebrating the crew's move aboard the Gerald R. Ford carrier.
Fleeting fame?
The aircraft carrier pulls into Naval Station Norfolk for the first time in April 2017. It will soon be upstaged; the next Ford class ship, the John F. Kennedy, is due in 2020.
Manning the rails
Sailors man the rails of the aircraft carrier during its commissioning ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, Va. in July 2017.
That is one huge chain
Sailors polish the capstone inside the ship's forecastle. That's the massive anchor chain in the foreground.