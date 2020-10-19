Esto también se puede leer en español.

All of the indoor home security cameras we've tested

You can't always keep an eye on things at home, but a security camera can handle the heavy lifting for you.

Indoor home security cameras to safeguard your stuff
Indoor home security cameras to safeguard your stuff

A home security camera can go a long way toward securing your peace of mind, and these DIY indoor models offer simpler installations and better prices than their contract-based counterparts.

Amazon Cloud Cam
Amazon Cloud Cam

Amazon's $120 Cloud Cam's 1080p HD live feed, responsive motion alerts, free 24-hour clip storage and simple app make this indoor home security camera among the best we've reviewed. 

Read Full Review
Blink Indoor
Blink Indoor

The battery-powered Blink Indoor requires a Sync Module to operate, and if you don't have one from a past Blink camera purchase, you can buy a next-gen Sync Module 2 bundled with a Blink Indoor camera for $80 (although Blink tells me this camera will work with existing modules).

$80 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Blink Mini
Blink Mini

The Blink Mini has similar features and functionality as the Blink Indoor, but it has a power adapter (instead of being battery-powered), and it costs only  $35. 

$35 at Amazon
Read Full Review
D-Link Omna

The D-Link Omna is the first security camera that works with Apple's HomeKit platform.

The camera works fine, but sound alerts aren't available, and there's no Android app. It really is HomeKit or nothing with the Omna.

Read Full Review
Eufy Indoor Cam 2K
Eufy Indoor Cam 2K

The $40 Eufy Indoor Cam 2K works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit. 

Read the article
Ezviz Mini 360 Plus
Ezviz Mini 360 Plus

The Ezviz Mini 360 Plus security camera costs $70 and has a 340-degree panning angle and an 80-degree tilting angle.

You can adjust the camera's angle manually in the app or opt in to its "auto-tracking" mode that follows motion activity around a room. Unfortunately, it didn't do a good job of tracking my movements unless I walked very slowly.

$70 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Honeywell Lyric C1
Honeywell Lyric C1

Honeywell's Lyric C1 Wi-Fi security camera offers free cloud storage, local storage, motion-detection zones and geofencing tied to your phone's location. 

$40 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Honeywell Lyric C2
Honeywell Lyric C2

The Honeywell Lyric C2 is very versatile in terms of storage.

It comes with an 8GB SD card, free cloud storage, an optional fee-based cloud storage upgrade and optional professional monitoring.

$190 at HSN
Read First Take
iSmartAlarm iCamera Keep
iSmartAlarm iCamera Keep

iSmartAlarm's previous iCamera was clunky and tough to set up. This upgraded version is much easier to recommend, but it doesn't currently offer auto-recording or save clips for later review.

Read Full Review
iSmartAlarm iCamera Keep Pro

iSmartAlarm's new iCamera Keep Pro can pan 350 degrees and tilt 40 degrees.

Similar to the Zmodo Pivot, it's designed to change position to capture motion activity.

Read First Take
Kidde RemoteLync
Kidde RemoteLync

The Kidde RemoteLync has the same hardware as the Homeboy security camera.

The RemoteLync is battery powered and doesn't offer a live video feed. Instead, this siren-equipped model is supposed to alert you if any unexpected activity takes place.

$146 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Nest Cam Indoor
Nest Cam Indoor

The Nest Cam Indoor is Nest's Dropcam Pro replacement. And although it looks similar to the Pro at first glance, this version offers full 1080p HD live streaming, a rotating stand and a magnetic base.

$119 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Nest Cam IQ Indoor
Nest Cam IQ Indoor

Google's Nest Cam IQ has an 8-megapixel, 4K image sensor and improved 12x digital zoom for access to a 24/7 live video stream. A hardware upgrade improves the audio quality of Nest's two-way talk function.

$300 at Best Buy
Read Full Review
Netatmo Smart Indoor Camera
Netatmo Smart Indoor Camera

The Netatmo Netatmo Smart Indoor Camera has facial recognition. It also works with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.

$198 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Netgear Arlo Q
Netgear Arlo Q

The 1080p HD Netgear Arlo Q holds its own alongside the Nest Cam Indoor.

It has motion and sound alerts, two-way audio, night vision and activity zones. It offers free event-based cloud storage, and you can pay a monthly fee for continuous recording.

$98 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Samsung SmartCam HD Plus
Samsung SmartCam HD Plus

Samsung's SmartCam HD Plus is the next iteration of the brand's existing SmartCam HD Pro.

It features 1080p live streaming, night vision, motion alerts and local storage via an included microSD card slot.

$175 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Samsung SmartCam HD Pro
Samsung SmartCam HD Pro

Samsung's SmartCam HD Pro is a direct Nest Cam Indoor competitor, but it didn't quite match the crispness of Nest Cam's videos on either the Web or its mobile app. Its components also felt cheap in comparison. It does have a ton of useful features, though, including local SD card storage.

$250 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Wyze Cam
Wyze Cam

The Wyze Cam, Wyze's cheapest home security camera, costs just 20 bucks. It has 1080p HD resolution, 110-degree field of view, motion, sound and person alerts. It also has advanced sound alerts for smoke and carbon monoxide detection -- and 14-day free cloud storage. 

There's also a microSD card slot, but the card is sold separately. 

Read the article

