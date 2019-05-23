All of Amazon's Alexa smart speakers

CNET también está disponible en español.

Alexa speakers everywhere

Pretty much everyone has heard of Alexa at this point, but with thousands of skills and a growing number of Amazon-branded smart devices and feature upgrades, it can all get a little confusing. 

So I wanted to go back to basics with this list of Amazon smart speakers that work with Alexa. You won't see any third-party devices with built-in Alexa speakers here -- or Amazon products like the Echo Input and the Echo Link, which work with Alexa, but don't have the voice assistant built-in. This is all about the core lineup of Alexa-enabled smart speakers, how they compare and which one might be right for you.

Amazon Echo

The Echo was Amazon's inaugural smart speaker, the device credited with kickstarting the now-mainstream trend of voice control in the smart home. Now in its second iteration, the Echo looks and sounds better than ever.

Price: $100

Amazon Echo

This device, like the other Amazon speakers listed here, responds to the wake word "Alexa." Ask about the weather right before you head outside, catch up on a new podcast episode and set timers while your cook -- all handsfree with voice commands. 

Learn more about what Alexa can do

Amazon Echo Dot

The Echo Dot is the darling of the Amazon smart speakers. It's affordable, works well and doesn't take up a lot of space -- really, there's little to object to. Now in its third generation, it's also undergone the most iterations out of the Echo lineup: The Echo, Echo Plus and Echo Show are all on version 2.0. 

Price: $50

Amazon Echo Dot

While the Echo Dot doesn't have the same sound quality as most of the other Amazon speakers, it's an excellent entry-point into the voice-enabled smart home.  

Amazon Echo Look

The Echo Look is a quirky one-off product that deviates a lot from other Amazon smart speakers. While it looks like a home security camera, the Echo Look actually analyzes your outfits and helps you decide what to wear when you say, "Alexa, how do I look?" Compare outfits side by side in the related app and Amazon will tell you which one it prefers and even make suggestions.

Price: $100

Amazon Echo Look

Amazon's Echo Look is also a fully functioning Alexa speaker that can transition from styling advice to the latest weather report with a simple voice command. 

This device won't appeal to everyone, to be sure, but it works surprisingly well if you want an impartial AI judge to help you decide on your outfit each day.

Amazon Echo Plus

The Echo Plus is part smart speaker, part smart home hub, complete with a built-in Zigbee radio and a temperature sensor. 

The Zigbee component makes it even easier to connect select LEDs, smart plugs, motion sensors and other devices, negating the need for a separate hub. The Echo Plus' integrated temperature sensor makes it a good supplement to your thermostat's temperature readings. Set the temp-sensing speaker in your living room and program the ceiling fan to turn on if reaches 73 degrees.

Price: $150

Amazon Echo Plus

The Echo Plus also has a larger speaker and better sound than either the Echo or the Echo Dot, although we still prefer the sound of the Sonos One.

Amazon Echo Show

I've made my feelings about smart displays known, but that doesn't mean they don't have their uses. The Echo Show's 10-inch screen displays live feeds from compatible doorbells and security cameras with basic voice commands. Ask Alexa to "show the front door camera" or say "Alexa, stop" to end the video stream. 

Price: $230

Amazon Echo Show

It will be interesting to see how the Echo Show compares to the newly-announced 10-inch Nest Hub Max, due to hit stores this summer. Like the Echo Show, the Hub Max has a built-in camera, which Nest left out of its first-gen 7-inch Google Home Hub, now called the Nest Hub.

Amazon Echo Spot

The Echo Spot is a pint-sized smart speaker with a built-in screen. Because of its smaller footprint, it comfortably doubles as an alarm clock on a bedside table. Say things like "Alexa, set a repeating alarm for weekdays at 8 a.m." and "Alexa, snooze/stop" and your Spot will happily oblige. It also works with other standard Alexa commands -- everything from the latest weather and traffic report in your area to adjusting a thermostat or turning on a light.

Price: $130

Amazon Echo Spot

Keep in mind that the Echo Spot, like the Echo Show, has an integrated camera. If that concerns you from a privacy standpoint, you might want to leave it out of your bedroom, or your home entirely. 

