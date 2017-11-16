When Apple alumni Tony Fadell and Matt Rogers unveiled their first-gen Nest Learning Thermostat in 2011, they ignited interest in a previously overlooked part of the home. All of a sudden, folks were paying attention to more than thermostat functionality -- they were looking at design and the possibility of integrating their heating and cooling systems into their app-centric connected worlds.

But, Nest (now Google's Nest) did more than just showcase smart design and offer an outlet for tech savvy consumers early on; it also inspired other companies to create their own versions of the DIY smart thermostat.

The innovative heat and AC devices that have emerged are all slight variations on the same energy-efficient, customization-focused theme. Still, each one does something a bit different in terms of features and final execution. Take a look at the smart thermostats we've reviewed so far to see if you might be ready for an upgrade.

Ecobee Ecobee3 Lite

The Ecobee3 Lite is Ecobee's entry-level smart thermostat. Use the related app to monitor and make changes to your settings remotely. You can also connect it to a wide variety of smart home partners (see below). While this particular Ecobee thermostat doesn't come with a temperature and proximity sensor accessory, you can buy a two-pack separately for $79. Adding sensors gives you the chance to keep an eye on the temperature in other areas of your home, as well as improve its ability to determine when you're home or away.

Price: $169

Works with: Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, IFTTT, Samsung SmartThings, Wink

Ecobee Ecobee4

The Ecobee4 is a Wi-Fi-and-app-enabled thermostat that relies on sensors to detect whether you're home or away. Yes, you can still schedule it the old-fashioned way, but this thermostat's adaptive sensors know your routine can be unpredictable. The Ecobee4 automatically cancels Away mode if the motion and proximity sensors notice you've come home unexpectedly -- all so that you can be as comfortable as possible. Isn't that nice?

This model also has a built-in Alexa speaker and won a CNET Editors' Choice award for its impressive performance and innovative design. That means you can use it as a voice control hub in your home, as well as to control the thermostat.

Price: $249

Works with: Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, IFTTT, Samsung SmartThings, Wink

Emerson Sensi

The Emerson Sensi retains traditional thermostat design, but adds in a related app and integration with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. It works well overall, but is missing advanced features and accessories like geofencing, temperature sensors and algorithmic learning. The Sensi is still a solid bet if you want basic smart functionality for less than other many other connected thermostats available today.

Price: $130

Works with: Amazon Alexa

Google Nest

The $249 Nest Learning Thermostat wasn't the first smart or app-enabled model to hit retail, but its unique design definitely changed the game. Its radial dial takes cues from retro thermostats, but some clever tweaks gave it modern appeal. And, its learning algorithm adapts to your comings and goings so you don't have to worry about setting fixed Home and Away schedules. Your Nest will also send you energy reports based on your usage patterns to gently guide you toward a more efficient, economical heating and cooling routine.

Price: $249

Works with: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT

Google Nest E

The Nest E is the Google company's entry-level smart thermostat. You get roughly all of the same features offered with Nest's high-end learning thermostat, but the E used plastic hardware components (rather than metal) to keep prices down. And while this model retains Nest's rounded thermostat design, its frosted gray-white finish sets it slightly apart.

Price: $169

Works with: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT

Honeywell Lyric

The Lyric thermostat was designed to compete directly with the Nest. But instead of a Nest-style learning algorithm or Ecobee3-esque adaptive sensors, the Lyric relies heavily on geofencing. You can set either a 500-foot or 7-mile range and when it senses that you're out of range, it will auto-set to Away mode. When it detects that you're back within range, it will kick Home mode back on so it's nice and cozy by the time you reach your front door.

Price: $199

Works with: Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings

Honeywell Lyric T5

Honeywell's Lyric T5 smart thermostat works with Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit. It also has geofencing capabilities, similar to the pricier Honeywell Lyric thermostat. The T5 successfully automated Home and Away modes whenever my phone moved in and out of the customizable geofencing range during testing. It's a truly smart thermostat at a reasonable price, especially since it supports Alexa and Siri voice control.

Price: $150

Works with: Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit

iDevices

The affordable iDevices thermostat works with Alexa and Siri voice assistants. It also has a related app for accessing features from your phone -- or tablet. Other than its voice integrations and related app, iDevices' thermostat doesn't do much. It doesn't have geofencing, offer learning algorithms or come with standalone temperature sensors. Still, this simple thermostat is a decent entry-point into smart heatinga

Price: $130

Works with: Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit

Lux Geo

Like every other smart thermostat on this list, the Lux Geo comes with a related app for remote access to your heating and cooling settings. It also offers geofencing for auto-arming and -disarming. Its most unique feature, though, is its design. The Geo can be mounted on your wall either vertically or horizontally, which helps if you have old paint, wallpaper or holes you want to cover with minimal effort.

Price: $140

Works with: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

