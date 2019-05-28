Alienware m15, m17 get a bold new look

CNET también está disponible en español.
The systems pick up the Dark Side of the Moon and Lunar White colors of Alienware's new design system.
The view from the back.
Although its profile looks different and the Ethernet can be configured as 2.5Gbps, the connectors are otherwise the same as before.
Both laptops have a new forward-hinge design.
What the new hinge looks like while the laptop's closed.
The honeycomb grill on the back vents distinguishes the Legend design from the earlier one.
The power switch/alien head is now off to the side rather than right in the middle.
Technically it's both the light and dark sides of the moon.
The keys are slighly sculpted and have a few millimeters more travel.
Looking good in white.
It's a more premium-feeling glass touchpad.
The only way to tell the m15 from the m17 from this side is by the size of the gap between the vent and the Ethernet port.
The laptop at rest.
It weighs about 4.8 pounds, which isn't bad for a 15-inch gaming system.
The m17 (left) has a numeric keypad and outset arrow keys, while the m15 doesn't.
On the right, there are two USB-A ports like before.
Take a final look at the m17.