Alienware m15, m17 get a bold new look

Alienware m17 and m15

The systems pick up the Dark Side of the Moon and Lunar White colors of Alienware's new design system.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
1
of 17

Alienware m17

The view from the back.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 17

Left side connections

Although its profile looks different and the Ethernet can be configured as 2.5Gbps, the connectors are otherwise the same as before.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
3
of 17

New hinge

Both laptops have a new forward-hinge design.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 17

Hinge redux

What the new hinge looks like while the laptop's closed.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 17

Honeycomb

The honeycomb grill on the back vents distinguishes the Legend design from the earlier one.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
6
of 17

Blending in

The power switch/alien head is now off to the side rather than right in the middle.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of 17

White!

Technically it's both the light and dark sides of the moon.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
8
of 17

Updated keyboard

The keys are slighly sculpted and have a few millimeters more travel.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 17

Alienware m17 in white

Looking good in white.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 17

Upgraded touchpad

It's a more premium-feeling glass touchpad.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 17

Alienware m17

The only way to tell the m15 from the m17 from this side is by the size of the gap between the vent and the Ethernet port.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 17

Alienware m17

The laptop at rest.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 17

Alienware m15 weight

It weighs about 4.8 pounds, which isn't bad for a 15-inch gaming system.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 17

Alienware m17

The m17 (left) has a numeric keypad and outset arrow keys, while the m15 doesn't.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
15
of 17

Alienware m15 connections

On the right, there are two USB-A ports like before.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of 17

Alienware m17 right side

Take a final look at the m17.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
17
of 17
