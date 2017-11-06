I played Overwatch on stage at Blizzard Arena, LA's amazing new e-sports stadium

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

HolidayBuyer's Guide

My tour of the new Blizzard Arena

A look at the main stage

The view from the cheap seats

The commentator desk

Inside Studio 5

Behind Blizzard's green screen

Studio 1 is steeped in history

The camera operator's view

Testing out the cameras

The view from the stage

Going 2-0 in Nepal

Where teams get ready for battle

Blizzard's hair and makeup room

Blizzard's cushiest box seats

Inside the 'Talon' control room

Inside Control Room 1

A look inside 'Blackwatch'

Inside Torb's Toolbox

The crossfade room

The tiny EVS room

The Blizzard gift shop

That Pachimari plush tho

A quick trip to the concession stand

The press room

  • blizzard-arena
    1
    of 24
  • img-5729
    2
    of 24
  • img-5733
    3
    of 24
  • img-5754
    4
    of 24
  • img-5814
    5
    of 24
  • img-5826
    6
    of 24
  • img-5812
    7
    of 24
  • img-5753
    8
    of 24
  • img-5793
    9
    of 24
  • img-5779
    10
    of 24
  • overwatch
    11
    of 24
  • img-5809
    12
    of 24
  • img-5816
    13
    of 24
  • img-5763
    14
    of 24
  • img-5744
    15
    of 24
  • img-5818
    16
    of 24
  • img-5746
    17
    of 24
  • img-5737
    18
    of 24
  • img-5820
    19
    of 24
  • img-5767
    20
    of 24
  • img-5795
    21
    of 24
  • img-5750
    22
    of 24
  • img-5728
    23
    of 24
  • img-5760
    24
    of 24

Recently opened in Burbank, California, Blizzard Arena is a new state-of-the-art e-gaming theater. The 50,000-square-foot auditorium is built on the former NBC Studios, where "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air" and "Deal or No Deal" were filmed.

Recently I was invited to tour this incredible broadcast facility, and try my hand at playing Overwatch on stage. Here's what happened.

Caption by: / Photo by: Fox Van Allen/CBS Interactive

Most of the action at Blizzard Arena happens here, on the main stage in Studio 1. The area was set up for Overwatch gameplay during my visit, though the set will vary dramatically from event to event.

Caption by: / Photo by: Fox Van Allen/CBS Interactive

Here's a view from the top of the 450-seat arena.

Caption by: / Photo by: Fox Van Allen/CBS Interactive

The main analysis desk is located here, in front of the main stage.

Caption by: / Photo by: Fox Van Allen/CBS Interactive

Down the hall from Blizzard's main Studio 1 lies Studio 5, another fully functioning sound stage for announcers and commentators.

Caption by: / Photo by: Fox Van Allen/CBS Interactive

This small green-screen studio, just off of Studio 1, was built for more detailed commentary and analysis. Computers in this room receive a constant stream of in-game stats, which commentators use on the fly.

Caption by: / Photo by: Fox Van Allen/CBS Interactive

The entire arena is inside the Burbank Studios, formerly known as NBC Studios. As this mural attests, Blizzard's new Studio 1 was the long-time home of "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson" and later "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno."

Caption by: / Photo by: Fox Van Allen/CBS Interactive

As a live-broadcasting facility, the Blizzard Arena is loaded for bear with studio lights, rigging, and cameras.

Caption by: / Photo by: Fox Van Allen/CBS Interactive

There are plenty of mobile camera operators, too, to capture all the drama of live competition. It was pretty neat watching them roam the stage as they captured trial matches between press, live-streamers and visitors as a dry run for the opening event.

Caption by: / Photo by: Fox Van Allen/CBS Interactive

Here's how the competitors' side of the stage looks. Now, let's play some Overwatch!

Caption by: / Photo by: Fox Van Allen/CBS Interactive

I got to play an Overwatch match on the main stage, which was pretty surreal. Though I'm a filthy PS4-playing casual, I still managed to score a couple of wins muddling through PC controls playing Soldier 76.

Caption by: / Photo by: Fox Van Allen/CBS Interactive

Before players go on stage, they can practice here in a small room adjacent to the Blizzard offices. It's not as glamorous as the main stage, but all the gaming equipment here is top-of-the-line.

Caption by: / Photo by: Fox Van Allen/CBS Interactive

Pro gamers are treated like real Hollywood celebrities at Blizzard Arena. Players get their own dressing rooms (with showers). Their hair and makeup are done here, in the same room once used by Johnny Carson.

Caption by: / Photo by: Fox Van Allen/CBS Interactive

Afterward, I got a look inside the owner's box on the second floor, which overlooks the main stage. The area comes with a well-stocked mini-fridge (and plenty of beer), and a pair of private bathrooms.

You can imagine an Overwatch team owner such as Robert Kraft or DJ Steve Aoki watching a game from here.

Caption by: / Photo by: Fox Van Allen/CBS Interactive

Here's a look inside one of Blizzard Arena's two control rooms; this one is nicknamed Talon. All parts of the broadcast are sent here, where producers decide what is broadcast live.

Caption by: / Photo by: Fox Van Allen/CBS Interactive

The control panels here truly are a dazzling sight to behold.

Caption by: / Photo by: Fox Van Allen/CBS Interactive

Control room 2, seen here, is nicknamed Blackwatch, after the cover-ops arm of Overwatch.

Caption by: / Photo by: Fox Van Allen/CBS Interactive

All the computers and servers needed to run the operation are housed here in the machine room, appropriately nicknamed Torb's Toolbox.

Caption by: / Photo by: Fox Van Allen/CBS Interactive

Sound, meanwhile, is mixed here in the nearby crossfade room.

Caption by: / Photo by: Fox Van Allen/CBS Interactive

Here, in the EVS room, matches are captured and stored until needed for instant replays or highlights.

Caption by: / Photo by: Fox Van Allen/CBS Interactive

Blizzard Arena's gift shop, located near the entrance to the building, has a rotating selection of gaming gear and collectibles. This setup here is for the Overwatch Contenders season finals.

Caption by: / Photo by: Fox Van Allen/CBS Interactive

Here's a close-up of all the sweet Overwatch merch Blizzard had for sale on opening weekend.

Caption by: / Photo by: Fox Van Allen/CBS Interactive

You can't have a live sporting event without drinks and snacks. To that end, the Blizzard Arena commissary has a decent, healthy selection.

Caption by: / Photo by: Fox Van Allen/CBS Interactive

There are a number of work rooms for the press located on the second floor.

Caption by: / Photo by: Fox Van Allen/CBS Interactive
1 of 24
|

I played Overwatch on stage at Blizzard Arena, LA's amazing new e-sports stadium

Published:
Up Next
Best iPhone X cases
42

Latest Stories

Luke Skywalker isn't evil in 'The Last Jedi,' says Mark Hamill

Luke Skywalker isn't evil in 'The Last Jedi,' says Mark Hamill

by
Airbnb partners with San Francisco's largest apartment landlord

Airbnb partners with San Francisco's largest apartment landlord

by
Disturbing videos reportedly showed up on YouTube Kids

Disturbing videos reportedly showed up on YouTube Kids

by
Small business taxes: A primer

Small business taxes: A primer

by
Lamborghini and MIT's Terzo Millennio is a self-healing future supercar

Lamborghini and MIT's Terzo Millennio is a self-healing future supercar

by
Eight killer Costco deals coming on Black Friday

Eight killer Costco deals coming on Black Friday

by