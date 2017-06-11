Xbox One X vs. PS4 Pro: Full specs compared

Project Scorpio is now Xbox One X. How does Microsoft's most powerful console ever compare to the PS4 Pro?

The new Xbox One X is Microsoft's most powerful and smallest game console to date.

"Project Scorpio" finally has a real name -- Xbox One X

Microsoft showed off the newest Xbox console on Sunday during the company's E3 press conference. While most of the key tech specs had been revealed two months earlier on Eurogamer's Digital Foundry (and confirmed by Microsoft), we now have the full details on the upgrade to the Xbox One.

The key detail, of course, is that the Xbox One X and earlier Xbox One consoles will all be able to play the same games. But titles that are "X optimized" will be able to take full advantage of the One X's 4K resolution. (Yes, the One S is capable of 4K and HDR output for videos and 4K Blu-rays, but only HDR for games.)

Of course, Sony has its own upgraded version of the PlayStaton 4:  the PS4 Pro was released last year.

Here's how both high-end consoles stack up in a side-by-side comparison in the chart below. Just keep in mind that the entry-level models of both consoles -- the Xbox One S and slimmed-down PlayStation 4 -- remain available for as low as $250 to $300. 


Xbox One XPS4 Pro
Price$500
$400
Release DateNovember 7th, 2017Available now (as of November 10th, 2016)
CPUEight custom x86 cores clocked at 2.3 GHz2.1GHz 8-core AMD custom "Jaguar" CPU
GPUIntegrated AMD graphics with 6 teraflops of performanceIntegrated AMD Polaris graphics with 4.2 teraflops of performance
RAM12GB GDDR58GB GDDR5
Storage1TB1TB
Dimensions"Smallest Xbox ever" (final dimensions TBD)12.8 x 11.6 x 2.1 inches
7.2 pounds
ColorBlackBlack
Optical Drive4K/HDR Blu-ray driveBlu-ray/DVD
4K SupportYesYes
HDR SupportYesYes
The new Xbox One X up close and in pictures

