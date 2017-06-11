Xbox One X vs. PS4 Pro: Full specs compared

Microsoft

"Project Scorpio" finally has a real name -- Xbox One X.

Microsoft showed off the newest Xbox console on Sunday during the company's E3 press conference. While most of the key tech specs had been revealed two months earlier on Eurogamer's Digital Foundry (and confirmed by Microsoft), we now have the full details on the upgrade to the Xbox One.

The key detail, of course, is that the Xbox One X and earlier Xbox One consoles will all be able to play the same games. But titles that are "X optimized" will be able to take full advantage of the One X's 4K resolution. (Yes, the One S is capable of 4K and HDR output for videos and 4K Blu-rays, but only HDR for games.)

Of course, Sony has its own upgraded version of the PlayStaton 4: the PS4 Pro was released last year.

Here's how both high-end consoles stack up in a side-by-side comparison in the chart below. Just keep in mind that the entry-level models of both consoles -- the Xbox One S and slimmed-down PlayStation 4 -- remain available for as low as $250 to $300.



Xbox One X PS4 Pro Price $500

$400 Release Date November 7th, 2017 Available now (as of November 10th, 2016) CPU Eight custom x86 cores clocked at 2.3 GHz 2.1GHz 8-core AMD custom "Jaguar" CPU GPU Integrated AMD graphics with 6 teraflops of performance Integrated AMD Polaris graphics with 4.2 teraflops of performance RAM 12GB GDDR5 8GB GDDR5 Storage 1TB 1TB Dimensions "Smallest Xbox ever" (final dimensions TBD) 12.8 x 11.6 x 2.1 inches Weight "Smallest Xbox ever" (final dimensions TBD) 7.2 pounds Color Black Black Optical Drive 4K/HDR Blu-ray drive Blu-ray/DVD 4K Support Yes Yes HDR Support Yes Yes

For a broader look at specs across all current consoles, check out GameSpot's earlier comparison.

