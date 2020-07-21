LG's Velvet 5G is coming to AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile

Angela Lang/CNET

The LG Velvet, a polished, midrange 5G phone from LG that first launched in South Korea, is coming to the US on AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. The new device, which will be priced starting at $599, will hit AT&T first and be available online at the carrier starting on July 22 before arriving in stores on Aug. 7.

Verizon and T-Mobile customers will be able to nab LG's latest as well, though neither carrier has announced pricing or availability information yet. LG says it will hit both "later this summer."

Compared to other premium 5G phones, such as the $1,000 Galaxy S20, the LG Velvet is more affordable. But it still has a high-end look, a headphone jack and a sizeable 6.8-inch display. Its closest rivals are the OnePlus 8, the Galaxy A71 and the Motorola Edge -- all of which also offer 5G connectivity, triple rear cameras and comparable hardware.

For more information, read CNET's LG Velvet review. Keep in mind that we reviewed the Korean variant and will update the review soon, after we take a look at the US model.