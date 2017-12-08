Firewatch creators reveal new game In the Valley of Gods

The creators of Firewatch released a trailer for their new title, In the Valley of Gods, at the 2017 Game Awards.

The game is a single-player first-person adventure set in 1920s Egypt, in which players take on the role of Rashida, a former explorer and filmmaker.

"Somewhere, beyond the endless miles of dunes, ruins, and tombs lies an incredible archaeological discovery—but it can't be found without the help of Zora, the former partner you vowed never to work with again," says the game's description page on Steam.

In the Valley of Gods is scheduled for release in 2019.