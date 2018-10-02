20 video games we can't wait to play in 2019

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is the sequel to Ori and the Blind Forest. A beautifully made Metroidvania of sorts, the original Ori blew everyone away upon its release. This sequel has been a long time coming.
Expect greatness.
Mark Serrels
Kingdom Hearts 3
If you like impenetrable, insane crossover games where JRPG tropes meet hilariously out-of-place Disney characters, then boy do I have the game for you!
The interesting thing about Firewatch: It felt less like the type of story you might see in a game, and more like an interesting tale spun that just happened to be a game. You weren't shooting or punching anything. You were just exploring, and having conversations featuring well-written dialogue.
I'm hoping for more of the same with In the Valley of the Gods. I'm also hoping to be surprised!
The Last of Us was a real high point for video game storytelling, and all signs point to the sequel hitting the same bar.
All signs also point to a different kind of video game violence. A kind that's less glorified and more confronting, coupled with the kind of performances and performance capture that developer Naughty Dog is renowned for. Potential game of the year stuff right here.
Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Cyberpunk 2077
Yep, I know what you're thinking. The chances of Cyberpunk 2077 making it in 2019 are slim. Extremely slim. But we can hope! We can dream!
Allow us to dream.
Given The Witcher 3, given the pedigree of CD Projekt Red, given the tone of what we've seen so far, this could be unforgettable. This could be a confident team of developers flexing their muscles and creating something truly spectacular.
Give it to me.
CD Projekt
Days Gone
Hype for this game has tapered in light of a crowded PlayStation 4 schedule, but Days Gone still has potential to be an interesting little number.
Yes, it's zombies. Yes, it's had a few less than stellar demos. But developers SIE Bend Studio has put in the hard yards, creating solid PS Vita versions of Uncharted. This is a chance to shine with a brand new concept. Keep an eye on this one.
SIE Bend Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment's last game, Quantum Break, was a rare mistep for a development team that's delivered hit after hit. Looks like they've come blasting out of the traps with Control. This time-bending, third-person shooter looked spectacular at E3. Best of all: It's multiplatform. It'll be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.
Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
The original Spelunky is an insanely challenging, randomly generated platformer. It's genius and has developed quite the cult following. Spelunky 2 adds an online co-op alongside a suite of new features. This might be the game you spend the most time with in 2019.