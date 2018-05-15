12 video games to look out for this spring

What to expect: Far Cry, except this time the bad guys are Christians, like the extremist cult ones. Far Cry 5's story plays it safer than you'd hope given its unique high concept, but the universe is rewarding to mess around with. Have fun, shoot people, make things explode.
What to expect: Yakuza fandom is like an exclusive club. Once you join you'll never want to leave (actually maybe it's more like a cult). Yakuza 6 is an open world game in the vein of Grand Theft Auto, except it's bizarre and makes zero sense whatsoever. You'll still somehow end up falling in love.
What to expect: God of War has always been violent, gruesome and intensely visceral. Now God of War is violent, gruesome, intensely visceral and you... also have to look after a young boy who also happens to be your son.
God of War has always been the benchmark for action games. Don't see this being any different.
What to expect: Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze is one of those Wii U games that were unfairly ignored because um... no one bought the Wii U. It deserves a second lease of life and that's what it's going to get.
Tropical Freeze is one of the most inventive platformers ever made, and well worth playing on the Nintendo Switch.
What to expect: Isometric RPGs are back in a big way and Pillars of Eternity is continuing the trend. Set in a living, breathing world with weather systems and an insanely detailed set on non-playable characters, Pillars of Eternity II continues where its predecessor left off -- by being kinda awesome. Get stuck in.
What to expect: Look, this game has been in early access on Steam for a while now, but it officially comes out in May. Conan Exiles became famous for allowing players to modify the size of their players genitalia.
What to expect: What to expect? Weird writing, bizarre sci-fi and the kind of ludicrous self-indulgence that only creator/wannabe auteur David Cage can get away with. It will most likely be brilliant in parts, unbelievable cringe-worthy in others. Still, you'll probably want to play this game.
What to expect: Planet Coaster was awesome -- a smart update on the Rollercoaster Tycoon formula. Now the creators are working on the obvious follow up: instead of a theme park, you're building a Jurassic Park.
What to expect: Dark Souls is legitimately one of the best things ever created by human hands. If you haven't played it I can't think of a better way to start than on the Nintendo Switch. I'll be replaying this for the millionth time because Dark Souls is pure magic. There is legitimately nothing quite like this incredible video game.
What to expect: With Mario and Zelda on shelves, we're now at the stage of the Switch's life cycle where we play as Nintendo characters in a variety of well-produced sports games. First up is Mario Tennis Aces, which will probably be excellent, but it's no Breath of the Wild or Mario Odyssey.
Still, you should play this, because the Nintendo Switch rules.