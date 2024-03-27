5 Great Shows on Hulu To Stream Tonight

A new binge-worthy series can keep you engrossed and entertained for hours. But with so many shows and streaming services available these days, figuring out what to watch next can feel like a chore in itself.

Hulu has thousands of great TV shows, including many from networks like ABC, Fox and Comedy Central that you can keep up with as they air. It also has a vast library of movies and blockbuster original series, all for as little as $8 a month on the service's ad-supported starter plan.

Hulu series have won Golden Globe and Emmy Awards, and CNET's reviewers give it an 8 out of 10 for its stable of currently airing shows, vast library and low cost. Here are five great options available to stream now.

Shōgun

This FX adaptation of James Clavell's bestselling 1975 historical novel of the same name tells the story of political intrigue in 16th-century Japan when the country was on the brink of civil war. True events and real people loosely inspire this limited series, whose first episode drew 9 million viewers.

Shōgunfollows Lord Yoshi Toranaga, a warrior fighting for his life as the Council of Regent unites against him. An Englishman (John Blackthorne) and his ship wash up on nearby shores with secrets that could help Toranaga shift the power dynamic. Lady Mariko is a woman with skills but dishonorable family ties who has to prove her value and allegiance.

Shōgun is an intriguing series about how we create meaning in our lives and explores themes like culture, identity, ethnicity, gender and language. The show has a 99% average rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score of 93% – both critics and viewers like it.

Abbott Elementary

If you enjoy sitcoms like The Office, Community or Modern Family, the critically acclaimed, mockumentary-style ABC comedy Abbott Elementary takes a similar approach, following a group of dedicated teachers and their tone-deaf principal working together in an underfunded Philadelphia public school.

Abbott Elementary's hilarious, sensitive portrayal of both black and white teachers giving everything to the mission of education despite a lack of resources has made it a hit with audiences and critics alike. The series has set ratings records at ABC and won Best Comedy at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

Abbott Elementary has a 99% average rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score of 82%.

The Bear

In The Bear, Carmen Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) is a chef trained in fine dining who returns home to Chicago to take over his family sandwich shop after his brother's suicide.

Berzatto inherits chaos and has to find a way to balance the realities of small business ownership and his heartbreak over losing his brother. He also has to contend with a strong-willed and change-resistant kitchen staff.

The series initially grabbed viewers with its intensity, leading critics to describe it as "stressful" and "toxic." The second season takes a slightly more uplifting direction as the crew begins to work together against the odds.

The Bear has a 99% average rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score of 93%.

The Bachelor

The premise of ABC's The Bachelor has kept it on the air for 22 years: An attractive single man hands out roses each week to a slowly dwindling group of beautiful single women, one of whom he will propose to by the end of the show.

The Bachelor is known for its exotic locations and over-the-top drama. It's also a great show to throw on while you scroll your phone or do housework, with extra-long, repetitive episodes designed to keep you up to speed on plotlines no matter where you drop in.

Life & Beth

The Hulu original series Life & Beth, which premiered in 2022, follows a woman named Beth (Amy Schumer) whose life looks fantastic on paper. She's a successful wine distributor in Manhattan and is in a long-term relationship with a successful guy, but is unhappy.

A sudden incident forces Beth to relive moments of her past, and her life changes forever. Flashbacks to her teen self help Beth learn how she became who she is – and who she wants to become next. The series, which also stars Michael Cera, follows Beth's journey toward building a more authentic life.

Life & Beth has an average rating of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes and an audience score of 67%.

Add Hulu to Your Weekend Plans

Hulu also offers classic and widely watched series such as Grey's Anatomy, How I Met Your Mother and House, originals like Only Murders In The Building and The Handmaid's Tale, and docu-series such as The Dropout (about Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos) and WeCrashed (about Adam Neumann and WeWork). The service has an extensive collection of adult animation and anime, too.

If you want to freshen up your streaming options with a subscription that gives you a mix of new originals and binge-able classics, adding Hulu to the mix could be a great option.