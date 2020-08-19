Esto también se puede leer en español.

Zoom is coming to Google Assistant smart displays

You can now Zoom into that meeting from your Nest Hub Max.

Angela Lang/CNET

If you own a Google Assistant-enabled and camera-equipped smart display, you'll soon be able to use it for all those Zoom meetings and happy hours on your calendar. Google on Wednesday announced the popular video-conferencing application will make its way to Google Assistant-enabled smart displays by the end of the year. 

Now, you'll be able to choose from Google's Meet conferencing app or Zoom on a smart display such as the Nest Hub Max. Displays will be able to start the appropriate application whenever you say something like, "Hey Google, join my next meeting." Anyone with a Zoom account, paid or free, will be able to join calls on their smart display. 

This is one in a long list of smart display and speaker updates rolled out by the smart home giant in recent weeks. Others included individual speaker broadcasting, Netflix on smart displays, school-themed activities for kids learning at home and an update to multiroom audio for music streaming. 

