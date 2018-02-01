YouTube TV available on Roku, coming to Apple TV 'very soon'

Just in time for the big game, the Winter Olympics, the Oscars and everything else, YouTube TV has finally made its way to Roku.

Maker of the most popular streamers, and a perennial favorite of CNET's streamer and Smart TV reviews, Roku is the latest platform to get an actual big-screen YouTube TV app. The launch means that Roku users now have access to yet another alternative to traditional cable TV.

The app is the same as the one currently available on Android TV, Xbox One and other platforms, complete with access to YouTube TV's unlimited cloud DVR, personalized recommendations and a full grid-style program guide.

In addition to Roku, a YouTube representative confirmed to CNET that the app for Apple TV is "coming very soon."

Now Playing: Watch this: YouTube TV's big-screen app lets you kick Chromecast...

YouTube TV, not to be confused with the free version of YouTube filled with music videos, late-night TV clips and cute puppies, costs $35 per month and appeals to cable TV cord cutters. Its package of 40-plus live TV channels includes locals such as ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC as well as cable stalwarts like AMC, ESPN, the Disney Channel, Fox News and Bravo. (Disclosure: CBS is the parent company of CNET and Showtime.) Initially restricted to a handful of cities, YouTube TV is now available in more than 80 markets nationwide, covering 80 percent of the U.S. population.

YouTube

When YouTube TV first launched in April 2017 it was available on PCs, phones and tablets, but the only way to watch it on an actual TV was by casting from your phone to a Chromecast. Now it can be used on the following TV devices:

The last device, Apple TV, currently lacks a true big-screen app like the one now available on Roku, so Apple users who want YouTube TV will have to use AirPlay for now.

YouTube TV's competitors, including Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue and DirecTV Now, are all currently available on most of the same devices, as well as Amazon Fire TV. There are currently no plans for Fire TV or PlayStation apps.